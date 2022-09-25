Read full article on original website
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:FR)
First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 106.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.
iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Cut by Tenret Co LLC
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter.
North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Adobe by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $4,641,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48
B&G Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 129.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.3%.
2 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold For 10 Years
These stocks could handsomely reward investors given enough time.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend
DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,138,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Citigroup
CAT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.44.
Washington Federal, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:WAFDP)
Shares of WAFDP opened at $19.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55. Washington Federal has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $27.01. About Washington Federal. (Get Rating) Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank,...
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend
Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $30.32. About Heartland Financial USA. (Get Rating) Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank...
Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 16,590 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.
Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Decreases By 95.2%
OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $35.51. B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend. The company also...
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Patten Group Inc. Purchases 181 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,277,527,000 after purchasing an additional 19,403,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 149.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,534,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $539,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.
North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $466,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCP) Announces $0.23 Monthly Dividend
Shares of MTBCP stock opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.44. CareCloud has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $30.45. About CareCloud. (Get Rating) CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation...
First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $58,891,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 405.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,726,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,759 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,946,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,106 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $18,301,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,486,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 788,579 shares during the last quarter.
Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Decreases By 59.7%
Shares of CEOS stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Psykey has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Psykey Company Profile. (Get Rating) Psykey, Inc...
