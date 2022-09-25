Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,099,502 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,109,951,000 after buying an additional 1,146,552 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after buying an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 37,616,360 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,761,636,000 after buying an additional 408,012 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 62.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,346,309,000 after buying an additional 9,014,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,353,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,235,451,000 after buying an additional 250,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO