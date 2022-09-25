ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Bitcoin's Anemic Performance Is Good Thing, Analyst Claims

Edward Moya, market analyst at broker Oanda, recently told Barron's that Bitcoin's anemic performance suggests that the cryptocurrency's long-term holders remain unfazed by the ongoing market turbulence. Oanda argues that the crypto king, which is known for its high volatility, is supposed to significantly underperform the equities market. For instance,...
MARKETS
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Us Dollar#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Axia Coin Lrb Axc#Mvp
Benzinga

Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

S&P 500 Ends Near Two-Year Low as Bear Market Deepens

(Reuters) - Wall Street sank deeper into a bear market on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 recording its lowest close in almost two-years as Federal Reserve policymakers showed an appetite for more interest rate hikes, even at the risk of throwing the economy into a downturn. The benchmark S&P 500...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Euro
msn.com

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Stock Pops Following Inclusion in the S&P 500

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) stock is getting a boost on Monday from its planned inclusion in the S&P 500. According to a press release from the stock market index, the utility company will join the S&P 500 before markets open on Oct. 3. This will see it replacing Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS).
STOCKS
Los Angeles Times

Investors dump shares; Dow’s close is its lowest since 2020

Markets sold off around the world on mounting signs the global economy is weakening just as central banks raise the pressure even more with additional hikes to interest rates. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.6%, closing at its lowest level since late 2020. The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 1.7%, close to its 2022 low set in mid-June, while the Nasdaq composite slid 1.8%.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock

Despite going public way back in 1985, Autodesk has been growing sales and earnings at double-digit rates. Autodesk CFO says underlying business momentum is offsetting foreign exchange headwinds, with mid-point guidance unchanged. Analysts’ consensus rating on the stock is a “moderate buy”. Shares of design software maker Autodesk...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower as Bond Yields Surge

Stock indices fell in Monday’s trading session, as investors try to find ground after last week’s panic due to the 0.75% hike in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 1.1%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) decreased by 0.5%. The real estate sector (XLRE) was the session’s laggard, as it fell by 2.64%. Conversely, the Consumer Staples sector (XLP) was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.09%.
STOCKS
TheStreet

How Much Does the S&P 500 Return Annually?

How many times have you read or heard that the S&P 500 returns 10% per year? It's an easy number to toss around. However, if that number was wrong, then it could have dire consequences for your retirement planning. Unfortunately, the S&P 500 doesn't return anywhere close to 10% per...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Salesforce Whale Trades For September 26

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce. Looking at options history for Salesforce CRM we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy