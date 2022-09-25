ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

MedicalXpress

More older adults should be checking blood pressure at home

Only 48% of people age 50 to 80 who take blood pressure medications or have a health condition that's affected by hypertension regularly check their blood pressure at home or other places, a new study finds. A somewhat higher number—but still only 62%—say a health care provider encouraged them to...
Medical News Today

What is the best medication for dementia?

“Dementia” is a broad term for several conditions that affect a person’s ability to think and reason. Medications that doctors use to treat dementia either help slow disease progression or treat the symptoms. Dementia is not one specific condition. Instead, the term refers to a variety of diseases...
Medical News Today

Is there a connection between hearing loss and dementia?

Dementia is a progressive condition that affects the brain. Hearing loss may increase a person’s risk of developing dementia, partly through reduced social interaction. Wearing a hearing aid may help slow or prevent cognitive decline. According to a 2016 study, almost one-quarter of people in the United States aged...
Washington Health
Washington State
EverydayHealth.com

Many Older Adults Are Not Getting Prescribed the Blood Pressure Treatment They Need

More than 7 in 10 older adults in the United States who need more intensive treatment for high blood pressure don’t get it, according to a new Harvard study. The findings, published on September 16, 2022, in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, suggest that millions of people are being undertreated, putting them at increased risk of heart attack and stroke.
Medical News Today

Existing heart medication may help treat alcohol use disorder

Researchers from the National Institutes of Health studied a medication with existing FDA approval to see if it would work for an alternative purpose. Spironolactone is prescribed to treat heart conditions. Because the medication is a mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist, the researchers were interested to see if it would yield benefits in treating alcohol use disorder.
Medical News Today

Activities and ideas for caregivers of people with dementia

People with dementia may benefit from and enjoy engaging in meaningful activities. Activities such as going outdoors and performing household tasks can help them live well with their condition, reduce their symptoms, and even slow the progression of dementia. There is no cure for dementia. Most often, treatment focuses on...
Medical News Today

What to know about behavioral disturbances in dementia

Behavioral and psychological symptoms such as agitation, anxiety, and psychosis are very common among people with dementia. Understanding these behavioral changes can help caregivers cope and provide better care. Dementia is a general term that describes the deterioration of memory, language, and other thinking abilities. Although these are the hallmarks...
aarp.org

Know the 10 Signs – An Alzheimer’s Checklist

As we age, it is tempting to attribute the gradual changes our bodies go through – including changes in memory – to normal aging. There are some changes we should be more attentive to, including memory lapses that begin to affect our quality of life. The Alzheimer’s Association...
NIH Director's Blog

Leisure activities may improve longevity for older adults

Physical activity is vital for your health. Exercise helps you maintain a healthy weight and prevent chronic diseases ranging from heart disease to diabetes. The Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans recommend that adults get a minimum of 2.5 to 5 hours of moderate-intensity aerobic physical activity each week, or at least half that amount of vigorous-intensity activity.
diabetesdaily.com

Diabetes & Smoking: What You Need to Know

Medical review by Dr. Mike Natter. Most of us know that smoking is bad for our health. It is less well-known that smoking is especially dangerous for people with diabetes. This article will outline why smoking is uniquely risky for people with diabetes, and show why quitting can make such a big difference.
Health Digest

Is There A Connection Between Hygiene And Alzheimer's?

Alzheimer's disease is a crippling neurodegenerative disease that causes atrophy in the brain and the subsequent death of brain cells (via the Mayo Clinic). The disease is one of the most common causes of senile dementia, which impairs a person's ability to think and function socially. Dementia impacts approximately 50 million people worldwide and, of those, anywhere between 60% and 70% have Alzheimer's disease.
The Conversation U.S.

Hurricane Ian: Older adults have many reasons for not evacuating – here’s why it’s important to check on aging neighbors

As mandatory evacuations for Hurricane Ian began in Florida and the warnings about damaging wind and flooding intensified, I called my aging parents to check in. Being a disaster researcher, my concern for them was already in high gear, even though they weren’t directly in an evacuation zone. My dad takes medications that require refrigeration, special needles and a sterile environment to administer. My mom is in the early stages of dementia. Both are not as spry as they used to be.
KXLY

Home-Based Palliative Care for Heart Failure May Cut Risk for Dying in Hospital

MONDAY, Sept. 26, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with heart failure, a regionally organized, collaborative, home-based palliative care that involves cardiologists, primary care providers, and palliative care specialists and that uses shared decision-making to promote goal- and need-concordant care may reduce the risk for dying in hospital, according to a study published online Sept. 26 in CMAJ, the journal of the Canadian Medical Association.
Health Digest

What Is Sundowning And Is It A Sign Of Dementia?

If a loved one seems to be more confused or agitated toward the end of the day, it may be a sign of sundowning. According to the Cleveland Clinic, sundowning occurs as a symptom of dementia, and 20% of people who have Alzheimer's disease will experience sundowning. Some other behaviors of sundowning include insomnia, restlessness or pacing, violent outbursts, crying, or following someone around. Sundowning also can make people feel sad, anxious, or afraid. However, not all people who exhibit sundowning behavior have dementia (via Cleveland Clinic).
