‘Tears of joy’: Danielle Kang comes up short in playoff not long after returning to LPGA following diagnosis of a tumor on her spine

Atthaya Thitikul beats Danielle Kang in playoff to win in Arkansas
LPGA rookie Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand sank a birdie putt on the second playoff hole to defeat Danielle Kang and
Golf Digest
With second LPGA Tour win, Atthaya Thitikul solidifies herself as Thailand’s next great golfer
For the last half a decade or so, the Jutanugarn sisters have been the standout Thai golfers on the LPGA Tour. Ariya reached World No. 1 in 2017, and both she and her sister, Moriya, have won multiple times on the LPGA. But neither Jutanugarn has won since 2021. Taking...
ESPN
Atthaya Thitikul outlasts Danielle Kang to win LPGA Tour's Walmart NW Arkansas Championship
ROGERS, Ark. -- Atthaya Thitikul of Thailand birdied the second playoff hole to beat Danielle Kang and win the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on Sunday. The victory made the 19-year-old the first LPGA Tour player in five years to win twice in her rookie season. Sung Hyun Park posted multiple wins in 2017.
McIlroy returns to St. Andrews for Dunhill; LPGA in Texas
EUROPEAN TOUR ALFRED DUNHILL LINKS CHAMPIONSHIP Site: St. Andrews, Scotland. Courses: St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,318. Par: 72); Carnoustie GL (Yardage: 7,394. Par: 72); Kingsbarns GL (Yardage: 7,227. Par: 72).
golfmagic.com
Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier
PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV Golfers requesting to remove their names as plaintiffs in antitrust lawsuit against PGA as Saudi-backed circuit steps in to push for players to compete on BOTH tours
Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV golfers to ask a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Poulter, Talor Gooch, and Hudson Swafford filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players - Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones - and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August.
Jordan Spieth goes 5-0 to lead U.S. to Presidents Cup win for 12th time
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After watching his team lose both sessions on Saturday and its lead heading into the final day trimmed to four points, U.S. Presidents Cup Captain Davis Love III trusted that his 12-man team would deliver in Sunday singles. “This is one of our best formats, and...
CBS Sports
2022 Presidents Cup scores, results: United States clinches ninth straight trophy as Jordan Spieth stars
Though it appeared as if it might be a close race a few times Sunday, the United States ultimately prevailed with relative ease at the 2022 Presidents Cup to clinch a ninth straight trophy in the biannual event. The Americans' status was never truly in doubt despite the International team pushing the hosts on Saturday and getting off to a hot start Sunday when the 12 singles matches were played to close out four days of action at Quail Hollow Golf Club.
Golf.com
New LPGA event coming to New York City area with novel format (and star host)
A new LPGA tournament is coming to the New York City area — with a creative twist. The newly announced Mizuho Americas Open will make its debut May 29-June 4, 2023, at a high-profile venue — Liberty National Golf Club, in Jersey City, N.J. — and with a high-profile host: recently retired LPGA star and Mizuho brand ambassador Michelle Wie West.
Golf-Mickelson and three others drop out of LIV Golf lawsuit against PGA Tour
WASHINGTON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and three other golfers dropped out of a lawsuit on Tuesday which was filed against the PGA Tour last month over its decision to suspend players who participated on the new LIV Golf circuit.
Presidents Cup: Cal Alum Max Homa the Toast of the Golf World
Homa goes 4-0, Collin Morikawa 2-1 as Americans win ninth straight title.
