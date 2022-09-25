‘Tears of joy’: Danielle Kang comes up short in playoff not long after returning to LPGA following diagnosis of a tumor on her spine

Though it appeared as if it might be a close race a few times Sunday, the United States ultimately prevailed with relative ease at the 2022 Presidents Cup to clinch a ninth straight trophy in the biannual event. The Americans' status was never truly in doubt despite the International team pushing the hosts on Saturday and getting off to a hot start Sunday when the 12 singles matches were played to close out four days of action at Quail Hollow Golf Club.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO