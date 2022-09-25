ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tears of joy’: Danielle Kang comes up short in playoff not long after returning to LPGA following diagnosis of a tumor on her spine

 2 days ago
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer given 4-SHOT PENALTY in PGA Tour Monday qualifier

PGA Tour player Wesley Bryan was given a four-shot penalty for having 15 clubs in his bag during the Monday qualifier for the Sanderson Farms Championship. At Deerfield GC in Canton, Bryan was competing for a place in the second event of the 2023 PGA Tour schedule, but his chances came to an end when he discovered he had two 7-irons in his bag.
Daily Mail

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV Golfers requesting to remove their names as plaintiffs in antitrust lawsuit against PGA as Saudi-backed circuit steps in to push for players to compete on BOTH tours

Phil Mickelson and Ian Poulter are among four LIV golfers to ask a federal judge Tuesday to remove their names from an antitrust lawsuit against the PGA Tour. Poulter, Talor Gooch, and Hudson Swafford filed separately to have their names removed. That leaves only three players - Bryson DeChambeau, Peter Uihlein and Matt Jones - and Saudi-funded LIV Golf as plaintiffs in the lawsuit filed in early August.
CBS Sports

2022 Presidents Cup scores, results: United States clinches ninth straight trophy as Jordan Spieth stars

Though it appeared as if it might be a close race a few times Sunday, the United States ultimately prevailed with relative ease at the 2022 Presidents Cup to clinch a ninth straight trophy in the biannual event. The Americans' status was never truly in doubt despite the International team pushing the hosts on Saturday and getting off to a hot start Sunday when the 12 singles matches were played to close out four days of action at Quail Hollow Golf Club.
Golf.com

New LPGA event coming to New York City area with novel format (and star host)

A new LPGA tournament is coming to the New York City area — with a creative twist. The newly announced Mizuho Americas Open will make its debut May 29-June 4, 2023, at a high-profile venue — Liberty National Golf Club, in Jersey City, N.J. — and with a high-profile host: recently retired LPGA star and Mizuho brand ambassador Michelle Wie West.
