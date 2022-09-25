Read full article on original website
Carole Anne Burr, 81, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Carole Anne Burr, 81, formerly of Eugene Street, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at Lewis County General Residential Healthcare Facility. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Stephen Waitson of Kingston, Ontario and their children, Sarah, Katharine, Stephanie, Kerry,...
Dawn E. Manzer, 95, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dawn E. Manzer, 95, of Railroad Street, Lowville, passed away Saturday evening, September 24, 2022. She is survived by her children, Allan “Doug” Manzer (Laurie) of Farmington NY, Bonnie Dening (Robert Jr.) of Lowville, Darrel C. Manzer (Tina Ruck) of Rochester area, R. Scott Manzer (Mary Ellen Madigan) of Lowville, Marilyn Vanzandt (Stanley) of Lowville, Marcia Kenealy, of Lowville, Gail Price (Mark) of Charleston SC; 21 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; several step-grandchildren; a sister, Beverly Evans (Robert) of Rochester; many nieces, nephews and cousins. Dawn is predeceased by, a son, Joel Timothy Manzer, who passed away in 1975 at the age of 14; a daughter, Charlene Binsack, who passed away April 19, 1991; a granddaughter, Tiffany Vanzandt, who passed away in infancy; a sister, Evelyn Overton; two brothers, Niles C. Doud, Merwin Doud, who passed away as a young child; two sons-in-law, Joseph Kenealy and Frank Binsack; a daughter-in-law, Lorna Manzer.
Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Pierrepont
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Morrill Road, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after a brief illness. A private memorial service will be held for the family with Canton VFW #1231 Honor Guard providing Military Honors. A memorial gathering will be held...
Sandra Warrington Hatch, of Henderson
HENDERSON, New York (WWNY) - Sandra Warrington Hatch, Henderson, passed away Monday, September 26th at her home while under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. Born in Watertown, NY on July 31, 1960, the daughter to Robert and Barbara Neidinger Warrington. Sandra was an adventurous...
Thomas G. Terrance, 78, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Thomas G. Terrance, 78, of Frogtown Road, passed away Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at his home. Tom was born on November 29, 1943, in Potsdam the son of the late Peter J. and Myrtle E. (Roberts) Terrance and attended local schools. On May 29, 1965, he married Barbara J. Dillabough at the Hogansburg Methodist Church with Rev. Leonard Owens, officiating. She predeceased him on November 28, 2009.
Joey Farmer, 39, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Joey Farmer, 39, tragically passed away early Tuesday morning, September 27, 2022 in Massena. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however are incomplete at this time.
Carolyn J. Macy, 91, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Carolyn J. Macy passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, September 26th. She was 91 years old. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Joseph C. Soluri, 63, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph C. Soluri, Watertown, passed away at home Friday, September 23rd. He was 63 years old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Carl L. Kellogg, 81, of West Turin
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Carl L. Kellogg, 81, of the town of West Turin, died early Saturday morning, September 24, 2022 at home under the care of his daughter, grandchildren and Lewis County Hospice. Calling hours for family and friends will be on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from...
Martha H. Herne, 92, of Colton
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Martha H. Herne, 92, a resident of Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and formerly of Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Herne passed away Monday morning at Massena Rehab. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Martha H. Herne.
Indian River impressive on the gridiron
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Indian River is certainly dominating play on the gridiron. The Warriors posted a 71-6 victory over South Jefferson this past weekend. The win upped the Warriors’ record to 4-0 on the season. Indian River will get a big taste of Section III Class B...
Highlights & scores: NAC cross-country tri-meet
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Malone and Salmon River were at Potsdam for a Northern Athletic Conference cross-country tri-meet, meeting at the Munter Trail along the Raquette River. On the girls’ side:. All three teams were looking for their first win of the season. Malone beat Potsdam 22-37, while...
Donations sought to preserve cemetery archway
TOWN OF STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - It could cost up to $72,000 to fix a historic cemetery archway near Norfolk. The archway at Hale Cemetery is deteriorating and the cemetery association is hoping to preserve it. The historic cemetery has more than 80 gravesites for veterans, some dating all...
Ogdensburg church hosting ‘Amazing Race’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg is sponsoring an scavenger hunt for the entire community on October 22. Barbara Hebert and Val Testani appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the church’s Amazing Race. Watch their interview above. About 100...
Norfolk Fall Festival this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There will be plenty to do at the Norfolk Fall Festival this week. Norfolk Public Library director Laurel Murphy and event organizer Bobbi Phillips told us what people can expect. Watch the video for their interview on 7 News This Morning. The event is Thursday,...
Objections over bulletin board at Lisbon Central School
LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Some Lisbon Central School parents are at odds with the school over a bulletin board that supports LGBTQ + students. The board was created earlier this month and parents were quick to criticize it online. “When you introduce these types of words and feelings to...
Centennial Terrace fire is suspicious, say Ogdensburg police
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fire in Ogdensburg over the weekend has been deemed suspicious. It happened Sunday morning in a first-floor apartment in Centennial Terrace. Police investigators say they are still piecing together what happened. “Of the status of the investigation, we have a suspect, we’re still conducting...
Vehicle catches Croghan garage on fire
CROGHAN, New York (WWNY) - Fire destroyed a vehicle and damaged a garage in Croghan early Wednesday morning. Lewis County dispatchers say a passerby called 911 around 5 a.m. to report flames from a vehicle outside the rear of a garage owned by Joseph Lyndeker at 9843 Main Street. Croghan...
Celebration of Life: Richard “Dick” LaBow, 71, of Richville
RICHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A celebration of life will be held for Richard “Dick” LaBow on Saturday, October 1st from 2 to 4 pm at the Gouverneur Elks Lodge. Dick passed away on July 14, 2022.
Morning Checkup: Samaritan Urology Center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month. Dr. Kevin Chandler is medical director of the Samaritan Urology Center. He talked about the importance of prostate cancer screening. Watch the video for his interview during Samaritan’s Morning Checkup segment on 7 News This Morning. Prostate cancer...
