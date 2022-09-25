ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

LSU-Tennessee set for morning kickoff

LSU and Tennessee fans anxiously awaited word from the SEC for the start time of the Tigers and Vols’ matchup in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 8. It came down Monday morning for what is shaping up to be a monster day in the league but not the news Tiger fans were looking for.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Sports
City
Columbia, KY
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
State
Kentucky State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Columbia, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
tigerdroppings.com

LSU vs. Tennessee Set For Morning Kickoff At Tiger Stadium Next Week

Eat shite. I’m not a bitch because I work all week and want to get drunk on Saturday and then stagger into that stadium when it’s dark. ESPNS first pick that weekend is the 11 am game, notice how the other ESPN GAMES are not on the MAIN ESPN? They aren’t allowed to have a prime time SEC game ON ESPN, 2 times a year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Sweeps#Espn#Sec#Wildcats#The Missouri Tigers#Espn3#Ds Riah Walker
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly says he's excited about Joe Foucha's return, adds the next month will 'tell us a lot' about LSU

Brian Kelly is excited to get Joe Foucha back after the Arkansas transfer, who sat out because of academic credit issues, played on the scout team for the last month. It helped Foucha stay ready. As a scout team member, Kelly said, “He was a pain to deal with because he was so good, playing so hard as a scout team member, that he made us better.” LSU can move him into the lineup to replace Major Burns.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kentucky basketball shares scenes from first day of practice

College basketball is about a month away and Kentucky basketball is back out on the practice court. The Wildcats’ social media shared the scenes from their practice session Tuesday morning. Kentucky looks to rebound from last year’s first-round exit to Cinderella Saint Peters, when the Peacocks marched all the...
LEXINGTON, KY
Golf Digest

Sound the alarms, Ole Miss will be wearing Realtree electric-blue camo alternates against Kentucky on Saturday

Across much of America, it ain’t just college football szn. It’s deer szn. A fall tradition just as American as getting hammered by noon and shouting obscenities at a bunch of teenage athletes, every Saturday men and women across this great nation wake up at the ass-crack of dawn to sit in a tree for hours on end hoping that Bambi wanders by upwind. On Saturday, Ole Miss will pay tribute to both of these time-honored rituals with a new set of alternates designed by the camo experts at Realtree. Football fashionistas, you may want to sit down for this one.
OXFORD, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Coach O, Cheerleaders Photo

Coach O is living quite the life since getting fired by LSU. The national title-winning head coach got a big buyout when he was fired by the Tigers. Since getting fired, he hasn't been coaching, but he's stayed around the football world. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at a...
tigerdroppings.com

Five-Star QB Julian Sayin Tweets Out Pictures From His Visit To LSU

Five-star 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin from Carlsbad, Calif. was on LSU's campus this weekend to visit for the New Mexico game. After his trip, Sayin tweeted out the following pictures from his visit on social media. The 6-1, 185-pound passer is rated the No. 2 overall quarterback in the country...
CARLSBAD, CA
theadvocate.com

LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates

LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Outsider.com

Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School

Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

247Sports

52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy