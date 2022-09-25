Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LSU will be preparing for Auburn with suboptimal weather conditions possible
Brian Kelly has been a part of two games in his career he could recall that have been impacted by hurricanes. The first came earlier in his career in a game against North Carolina State while the second was more recent in a matchup with Clemson. “They affect the game...
What Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said about the Rebels
The following are excerpts of what Kentucky head football coach Mark Stoops said about Ole Miss at his weekly press conference in Lexington. No. 11 Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0 SEC) hosts No. 7 Kentucky (4-0, 1-0 SEC) Saturday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN.
LSU-Tennessee set for morning kickoff
LSU and Tennessee fans anxiously awaited word from the SEC for the start time of the Tigers and Vols’ matchup in Tiger Stadium on Saturday, October 8. It came down Monday morning for what is shaping up to be a monster day in the league but not the news Tiger fans were looking for.
Kentucky vs. South Carolina Set For Late Kick in Lexington
The SEC has announced time slots for week six of the 2022 college football season. It'll be the third night game of the season in Lexington for the Wildcats when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 8: UK will be the nightcap on SEC Network as it looks for its third win in a row ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Just In: Kick Time, TV Station Set for No.8 Tennessee-LSU
No.8 Tennessee (4-0,1-0) is set to travel to Baton Rouge in twelve days for a battle on the bayou against LSU (3-1, 1-0), and the kick time and TV station has been announced. The Vols and Tigers will play at 11 am central time on ESPN. Tennessee is off to its best start since 2016, and the ...
Oscar Tshiebwe tops The Almanac's list of top college basketball players for 22-23
No one has repeated as college basketball's national player of the year since Virginia's Ralph Sampson did it in three straight years from 1981-83. That's exactly what Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe aims to do this season. Monday, Tshiebwe topped the The Almanac's ranking of the top 100 players in college basketball....
tigerdroppings.com
LSU vs. Tennessee Set For Morning Kickoff At Tiger Stadium Next Week
Eat shite. I’m not a bitch because I work all week and want to get drunk on Saturday and then stagger into that stadium when it’s dark. ESPNS first pick that weekend is the 11 am game, notice how the other ESPN GAMES are not on the MAIN ESPN? They aren’t allowed to have a prime time SEC game ON ESPN, 2 times a year.
tigerdroppings.com
Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 5 hours. I hate to break it...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly says he's excited about Joe Foucha's return, adds the next month will 'tell us a lot' about LSU
Brian Kelly is excited to get Joe Foucha back after the Arkansas transfer, who sat out because of academic credit issues, played on the scout team for the last month. It helped Foucha stay ready. As a scout team member, Kelly said, “He was a pain to deal with because he was so good, playing so hard as a scout team member, that he made us better.” LSU can move him into the lineup to replace Major Burns.
theadvocate.com
LSU student asks for Allen Hall murals to be removed, saying they are racist. Here's their history.
Her request that LSU remove murals from the walls of Allen Hall isn't new, but compared to those who have raised questions previously, Alexia Kimble is reaching a much-wider audience when she asks that the university take down paintings that show Black people laboring in agricultural fields while White people work in more comfortable settings.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky basketball shares scenes from first day of practice
College basketball is about a month away and Kentucky basketball is back out on the practice court. The Wildcats’ social media shared the scenes from their practice session Tuesday morning. Kentucky looks to rebound from last year’s first-round exit to Cinderella Saint Peters, when the Peacocks marched all the...
Golf Digest
Sound the alarms, Ole Miss will be wearing Realtree electric-blue camo alternates against Kentucky on Saturday
Across much of America, it ain’t just college football szn. It’s deer szn. A fall tradition just as American as getting hammered by noon and shouting obscenities at a bunch of teenage athletes, every Saturday men and women across this great nation wake up at the ass-crack of dawn to sit in a tree for hours on end hoping that Bambi wanders by upwind. On Saturday, Ole Miss will pay tribute to both of these time-honored rituals with a new set of alternates designed by the camo experts at Realtree. Football fashionistas, you may want to sit down for this one.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Look: Football World Reacts To Coach O, Cheerleaders Photo
Coach O is living quite the life since getting fired by LSU. The national title-winning head coach got a big buyout when he was fired by the Tigers. Since getting fired, he hasn't been coaching, but he's stayed around the football world. This weekend, Coach O was spotted at a...
Aaron Bradshaw, 5-Star 2023 Recruit Announces Commitment Date
Kentucky could be days away from landing adding another top recruit to next year's class. Aaron Bradshaw, the No. 4 overall prospect of the 2023 class per 247Sports, has announced that he will commit on Sunday, Nov. 16. The 7-footer made an Instagram story post announcing the date. ...
Mulkey and LSU Gain Commitment From 4-Star Guard Angelica Velez
Tigers secure their third commitment in the 2023 cycle, Mulkey not done just yet
tigerdroppings.com
Five-Star QB Julian Sayin Tweets Out Pictures From His Visit To LSU
Five-star 2024 quarterback Julian Sayin from Carlsbad, Calif. was on LSU's campus this weekend to visit for the New Mexico game. After his trip, Sayin tweeted out the following pictures from his visit on social media. The 6-1, 185-pound passer is rated the No. 2 overall quarterback in the country...
Louisville offers Woodford County standout after visit to campus
One day after making another trip to the University of Louisville campus, Woodford County High School standout Makhi Smith received some good news from the staff. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Smith, who is a member of the Class of 2025, was extended a scholarship offer by Louisville. It's the third offer...
theadvocate.com
LSU's first campus was inside what is now a national forest, Curious Louisiana investigates
LSU didn't always stand among stately oaks along the Mississippi River, in Baton Rouge. If you're thinking that its original campus was located on the grounds now occupied by the Louisiana State Capitol's Capitol Park, think again. Capitol Park was LSU's third campus. The school moved there in 1886, after a stint at the Asylum for the Deaf, Dumb and Blind, also in Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
LSU ID’s man arrested for allegedly trying to break into Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A man has reportedly been arrested on LSU campus Monday, September 26. According to LSU’s on-campus media station, Tiger TV, the man allegedly tried to break in to Tiger Stadium. LSU later identified the man as Raphael Green and added that he has...
Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School
Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
247Sports
52K+
Followers
376K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0