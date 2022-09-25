Read full article on original website
John “Jack” Joseph Maguire, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - John “Jack” Joseph Maguire passed away at home on September 24th, 2022. Jack was born October 10th, 1932 in Yonkers, N.Y. to Patrick and Margaret (Downey) Maguire. Jack married Janet Marie Petrizzo on July 20th, 1963. Together they shared a wonderful life until...
Russell E. Snyder, 88, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Russell E. Snyder, 88, of Canton, died on September 24, 2022, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. Services are private and burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Canton. Russell is survived by his wife Sally, sons, David Storozow of South Carolina, James Storozow of Lafargeville, a daughter Mary “Colleen” and her husband Donald “Duck” Brown of DeKalb Junction, grandchildren, Dan and his wife Kyleigh Storozow, Amy Storozow, Jill and her husband Kirk Davis, Linda Shaw, and 8 great grandchildren. Russell was born on March 23, 1934 in Johnson City, New York. He graduated from Vestal Central School. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Russell married Sally Streevy on December 27, 1967 in Endicott, New York. He was a heavy equipment operator, he owned and operated Payne and Snyder Construction in Broome, NY. He enjoyed puttering around the house, hunting and fishing. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
Carl L. Kellogg, 81, of West Turin
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Carl L. Kellogg, 81, of the town of West Turin, died early Saturday morning, September 24, 2022 at home under the care of his daughter, grandchildren and Lewis County Hospice. Calling hours for family and friends will be on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from...
Patricia (Morrison) Favret, 70, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Patricia (Morrison) Favret, 70, of Dexter, NY, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2022, at the Hospice House of Jefferson County where she was surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 8, 1952, in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late Patrick J...
Ogdensburg church hosting ‘Amazing Race’
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The First Presbyterian Church of Ogdensburg is sponsoring an scavenger hunt for the entire community on October 22. Barbara Hebert and Val Testani appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the church’s Amazing Race. Watch their interview above. About 100...
Mary Margaret Patricia “Pat” (Alberry) Whalen, of Brier Hill
BRIER HILL, New York (WWNY) - Mary Margaret Patricia “Pat” (Alberry) Whalen was born on February 27, 1930 in Brockville, Ontario to Harvey Edward Alberry and Marguerite LaVigne Alberry. She left her earthly adventure on September 24th to go clean and cook fish for her husband and son.
Carole Anne Burr, 81, of Lowville
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Carole Anne Burr, 81, formerly of Eugene Street, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at Lewis County General Residential Healthcare Facility. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Stephen Waitson of Kingston, Ontario and their children, Sarah, Katharine, Stephanie, Kerry,...
Joseph C. Soluri, 63, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Joseph C. Soluri, Watertown, passed away at home Friday, September 23rd. He was 63 years old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
Richard P. Goolden, 79, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Richard P. Goolden, 79, a longtime resident of O’Neil Road, passed away early Sunday morning, September 25, 2022, at St. Camillus Residential Health Care Facility in Syracuse. Richard was born on October 6, 1942, in Ogdensburg, the son of the late Merrill and Clara...
Thomas G. Terrance, 78, of Akwesasne
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Thomas G. Terrance, 78, of Frogtown Road, passed away Sunday evening, September 25, 2022, at his home. Tom was born on November 29, 1943, in Potsdam the son of the late Peter J. and Myrtle E. (Roberts) Terrance and attended local schools. On May 29, 1965, he married Barbara J. Dillabough at the Hogansburg Methodist Church with Rev. Leonard Owens, officiating. She predeceased him on November 28, 2009.
Samaritan Keep Home resident celebrates his 105th birthday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A resident at Watertown’s Samaritan Keep Home celebrated a milestone birthday Sunday. Surrounded by family and friends, Clarence Sheley celebrated his 105th birthday, born on this day in 1917. Sheley is a war veteran and was director of Piddock Funeral Home in Adams for...
Douglas W. Weldon, 93, of Gouverneur
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Douglas W. Weldon, age 93, of Gouverneur, passed away on September 24, 2022 at the Gouverneur Hospital. Calling hours will be held at French Funeral Home in Gouverneur on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. There will be no formal service. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Pierrepont
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Morrill Road, passed away Wednesday, September 21, 2022 after a brief illness. A private memorial service will be held for the family with Canton VFW #1231 Honor Guard providing Military Honors. A memorial gathering will be held...
Jellie leaving Ogdensburg City Manager position early
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Saying he asked for it, Ogdensburg City Manager Stephen Jellie will leave that job a month earlier than expected. Jellie will resign November 4th, he confirms. His decision comes after an executive session of the Ogdensburg City Council meeting Monday night. Jellie intends to provide...
Donations sought to preserve cemetery archway
TOWN OF STOCKHOLM, New York (WWNY) - It could cost up to $72,000 to fix a historic cemetery archway near Norfolk. The archway at Hale Cemetery is deteriorating and the cemetery association is hoping to preserve it. The historic cemetery has more than 80 gravesites for veterans, some dating all...
Your Turn: feedback on guns, warming center & travel to Canada
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County lawmakers will consider a resolution this week that opposes New York’s most recent gun law:. Thank you, Jefferson County for standing up to tyranny. Scott Desormo. A responsible gun owner should be happy to go through a vetting process. They would pass...
Edward A. Narenkivicius, 76, of Potsdam
POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Edward A. Narenkivicius, 76, Potsdam, died on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg. Ed was born August 16, 1946 in Bay Shore, Long Island, New York, son of Barbara and Joseph “Artie” Narenkivicius. He grew up on Fire Island helping in the many facets of his family’s hospitality businesses. He attended St. John’s Preparatory School, in Danvers, Massachusetts, and then earned his college degree from St. John Fisher College in Rochester, NY. While living in Rochester, Ed met and married Mary Ann (Barnett) Narenkivicius. They moved to Ogdensburg where they raised their two children. Their marriage later ended in divorce. In Ogdensburg, Ed served as Second Lieutenant, Company Commander of the National Guard.
Utility pole fire knocks out power around Carthage
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A utility pole fire just outside Carthage left more than 2,200 National Grid customers without power Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. The outage affected customers in Carthage, West Carthage, Champion, Deferiet, Herrings, and Great Bend. National Grid crews were on the...
O’burg detectives say they’ve been ordered off investigations, onto the road
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The unions representing Ogdensburg police department personnel say the department’s investigations unit has been ordered to “temporarily suspend all operations.”. The unions say the order came from City Manager Stephen Jellie, and was relayed through Ogdensburg’s police chief Tuesday. “The detectives will...
Centennial Terrace fire is suspicious, say Ogdensburg police
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A fire in Ogdensburg over the weekend has been deemed suspicious. It happened Sunday morning in a first-floor apartment in Centennial Terrace. Police investigators say they are still piecing together what happened. “Of the status of the investigation, we have a suspect, we’re still conducting...
