CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Russell E. Snyder, 88, of Canton, died on September 24, 2022, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. Services are private and burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Canton. Russell is survived by his wife Sally, sons, David Storozow of South Carolina, James Storozow of Lafargeville, a daughter Mary “Colleen” and her husband Donald “Duck” Brown of DeKalb Junction, grandchildren, Dan and his wife Kyleigh Storozow, Amy Storozow, Jill and her husband Kirk Davis, Linda Shaw, and 8 great grandchildren. Russell was born on March 23, 1934 in Johnson City, New York. He graduated from Vestal Central School. He served his country in the Army during the Korean War. Russell married Sally Streevy on December 27, 1967 in Endicott, New York. He was a heavy equipment operator, he owned and operated Payne and Snyder Construction in Broome, NY. He enjoyed puttering around the house, hunting and fishing. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Disabled American Veterans. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.

CANTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO