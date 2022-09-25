ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

995qyk.com

Hurricane Ian Path Moves East Again With 5pm Update

All of the Tampa Bay area will feel the impact of a massive hurricane, but where Hurricane Ian makes landfall plays a big part in terms on storm surge. If the hurricane path stays south, it’ll be less of a surge for Tampa Bay. Wednesday night looks to be when Ian will really wreak havoc for Central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
wfxl.com

9/27 UPDATE: Hurricane Ian strengthens; now a Category 3

Hurricane Ian is a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 115 mph and gusts up to 140 mph. It is moving north at 10 mph and will likely continue to strengthen into a category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of up to 140 mph. The latest information available has...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Tuesday Morning Readings Show Hurricane Ian Landfall Moves A Bit Southeast

As Hurricane Ian makes it’s turn toward Tampa, some models are now pointing the hurricane’s landfall south of Tampa. The one piece of good news about that is the risk of surge in Tampa Bay could be less. There is still time with the nature of storms like this for the track to shift. Here are this morning’s observations from the weather experts.
TAMPA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fall air arrives; Hurricane Ian tracking toward Florida peninsula

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As of midday, the weather feels fantastic with tons of sunshine, low humidity, and breezy north winds. Highs will reach the mid 80s, and there won’t be any signs of rain for several days. This will present a fire danger so please remember not to...
FLORIDA STATE
995qyk.com

Hurricane Ian Continues To Nudge South in 11AM Update

In one of those cases where good news for some is bad news for others, the 11am readings just out show Hurricane Ian‘s landfall a bit further south again. While it’s bad news for those who live south of the Skyway, it would mean a big difference for the Tampa area in terms of the surge. But as we have seen all week, the track can shift so we’ll keep an eye on the 5pm update.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

City of Tampa Information Line Is Open In Advance Of Hurricane Ian

As we prepare for Hurricane Ian to make landfall between Ft. Myers and Tampa, citizen information lines have been activated. The City of Tampa‘s line will be open 8am to midnight daily. As Hurricane Ian makes it’s turn toward Tampa, some models are now pointing the hurricane’s landfall south...
TAMPA, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast track

Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are in the potential path of Hurricane Ian, which will approach the area sometime during the day on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian could be a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the coast. Hurricane Ian has been strengthening and the forecast track has shifted further south and east during the day on Tuesday, pushing the ...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Lessons learned from the Tampa Bay hurricane of 1921

City Escapes Big Hurricane read a tiny Page 2 headline in the Oct. 25, 1921 edition of the St. Petersburg Times. The story underneath explained that although Cuba was reportedly hit hard, rumors that Key West had been obliterated proved to be unfounded. “The tropical storm which was reported Monday...
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa International Airport To Close Ahead Of Hurricane Ian

Tampa International Airport has announced they will be suspending operations ahead of Hurricane Ian. Operations will be suspended starting on Tuesday, September 27th at 5pm. According to Tampa International Airport, “Passengers should check with their airlines for flight status updates. Those flying on Tuesday before the airport suspends operations are urged to arrive at TPA at least 2 hours before their flight.”
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine

Hurricane Ian – Tampa Bay Area Closures and Cancellations

As Hurricane Ian’s intensity strengthens, several Bay Area venues and events are announcing temporary closures. We will continue to update with more information as it comes through. In the meantime, be sure to pay attention to local emergency officials and meteorologist and heed their warnings if you are asked to evacuate. Evacuations have been ordered in […]
TAMPA, FL
WFLA

Typical storms today, Ian impacts start tomorrow

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today will be a good day to get final plans in place for Ian’s impacts later this week. It will be warm and humid with a 50% chance of mainly afternoon and evening storms. That’s pretty typical of a late-September day. Tomorrow, the wind will start to increase as Hurricane Ian […]
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Here Are Some Hurricane Terms You Should Know

Hurricane Ian is causing quite a stir in Tampa Bay. You are hearing plenty of terms being mentioned by meteorologists. Here are some hurricane terms you should know:. Tropical Storm Watch: Tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.
ENVIRONMENT

