In one of those cases where good news for some is bad news for others, the 11am readings just out show Hurricane Ian‘s landfall a bit further south again. While it’s bad news for those who live south of the Skyway, it would mean a big difference for the Tampa area in terms of the surge. But as we have seen all week, the track can shift so we’ll keep an eye on the 5pm update.

TAMPA, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO