995qyk.com
Hurricane Ian Path Moves East Again With 5pm Update
All of the Tampa Bay area will feel the impact of a massive hurricane, but where Hurricane Ian makes landfall plays a big part in terms on storm surge. If the hurricane path stays south, it’ll be less of a surge for Tampa Bay. Wednesday night looks to be when Ian will really wreak havoc for Central Florida.
wfxl.com
9/27 UPDATE: Hurricane Ian strengthens; now a Category 3
Hurricane Ian is a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 115 mph and gusts up to 140 mph. It is moving north at 10 mph and will likely continue to strengthen into a category 4 hurricane with sustained winds of up to 140 mph. The latest information available has...
995qyk.com
Tuesday Morning Readings Show Hurricane Ian Landfall Moves A Bit Southeast
As Hurricane Ian makes it’s turn toward Tampa, some models are now pointing the hurricane’s landfall south of Tampa. The one piece of good news about that is the risk of surge in Tampa Bay could be less. There is still time with the nature of storms like this for the track to shift. Here are this morning’s observations from the weather experts.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fall air arrives; Hurricane Ian tracking toward Florida peninsula
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As of midday, the weather feels fantastic with tons of sunshine, low humidity, and breezy north winds. Highs will reach the mid 80s, and there won’t be any signs of rain for several days. This will present a fire danger so please remember not to...
995qyk.com
Hurricane Ian Continues To Nudge South in 11AM Update
In one of those cases where good news for some is bad news for others, the 11am readings just out show Hurricane Ian‘s landfall a bit further south again. While it’s bad news for those who live south of the Skyway, it would mean a big difference for the Tampa area in terms of the surge. But as we have seen all week, the track can shift so we’ll keep an eye on the 5pm update.
995qyk.com
Monday Afternoon Update: Hurricane Ian Could Slowly Crawl When It Reaches Florida
Things could get really messy from Wednesday evening all the way until Thursday evening based on new data out this afternoon on Hurricane Ian, according to meterologist Jeff Berardelli. While the big update is on the way at 5pm, some new information coming in is explaining why we’re hearing so much about evacuations today.
Hurricane Ian timeline: When Tampa Bay could start feeling impacts
All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Ian moves over warm water on its trek toward Florida.
995qyk.com
City of Tampa Information Line Is Open In Advance Of Hurricane Ian
As we prepare for Hurricane Ian to make landfall between Ft. Myers and Tampa, citizen information lines have been activated. The City of Tampa‘s line will be open 8am to midnight daily. As Hurricane Ian makes it’s turn toward Tampa, some models are now pointing the hurricane’s landfall south...
Will Hurricane Ian hit Tampa and St. Petersburg? Here’s the latest forecast track
Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater are in the potential path of Hurricane Ian, which will approach the area sometime during the day on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian could be a Category 4 hurricane as it approaches the coast. Hurricane Ian has been strengthening and the forecast track has shifted further south and east during the day on Tuesday, pushing the ...
Ian now a hurricane heading toward Cuba, Florida
Ian strengthened into a hurricane on Monday morning and is forecast to rapidly intensify as it makes its way toward the Cayman Islands.
stpetecatalyst.com
Lessons learned from the Tampa Bay hurricane of 1921
City Escapes Big Hurricane read a tiny Page 2 headline in the Oct. 25, 1921 edition of the St. Petersburg Times. The story underneath explained that although Cuba was reportedly hit hard, rumors that Key West had been obliterated proved to be unfounded. “The tropical storm which was reported Monday...
995qyk.com
Tampa International Airport To Close Ahead Of Hurricane Ian
Tampa International Airport has announced they will be suspending operations ahead of Hurricane Ian. Operations will be suspended starting on Tuesday, September 27th at 5pm. According to Tampa International Airport, “Passengers should check with their airlines for flight status updates. Those flying on Tuesday before the airport suspends operations are urged to arrive at TPA at least 2 hours before their flight.”
Hurricane Ian tracker: What Tampa Bay counties can expect
Hurricane Ian is making its way through the Gulf of Mexico with its sight set on Florida, and people all along the coast are concerned about how it will impact them.
'This is not a drill': St. Pete Mayor Welch warns communities of impacts from Hurricane Ian
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Preparations are underway as Hurricane Ian continues to churn in the Gulf of Mexico and St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch is urging communities to take the storm seriously. "This is not a drill," Welch said in a recorded message. "The potential danger that Hurricane Ian...
Tampa International Airport prepares for ‘severe impacts’ from Hurricane Ian
n a news release Monday, the airport said it may begin shutting down parts of its airfield and facilities in the next 24 to 48 hours.
Hurricane Ian – Tampa Bay Area Closures and Cancellations
As Hurricane Ian’s intensity strengthens, several Bay Area venues and events are announcing temporary closures. We will continue to update with more information as it comes through. In the meantime, be sure to pay attention to local emergency officials and meteorologist and heed their warnings if you are asked to evacuate. Evacuations have been ordered in […]
Curfew to be set for Tampa residents ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
TAMPA, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian continues in its path toward Florida, local leaders in the Tampa Bay area are preparing for the storm. During a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Tampa Mayor Jane Castor explained there will be a curfew set in place for residents ahead of the storm hitting the area.
Hurricane Ian: Lightning announce change to schedule
The Tampa Bay Lightning announced a change to their preseason schedule on Tuesday due to Hurricane Ian.
Typical storms today, Ian impacts start tomorrow
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Today will be a good day to get final plans in place for Ian’s impacts later this week. It will be warm and humid with a 50% chance of mainly afternoon and evening storms. That’s pretty typical of a late-September day. Tomorrow, the wind will start to increase as Hurricane Ian […]
995qyk.com
Here Are Some Hurricane Terms You Should Know
Hurricane Ian is causing quite a stir in Tampa Bay. You are hearing plenty of terms being mentioned by meteorologists. Here are some hurricane terms you should know:. Tropical Storm Watch: Tropical storm conditions (sustained winds of 39 to 73 mph) are possible within the specified coastal area within 48 hours.
