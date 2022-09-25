Read full article on original website
Genshin Impact: Ever-changing Parchment Challenge Guide and Tips
The Araynyaka quest chain is the longest quest chain in Genshin Impact history. It has four parts, and each part contains multiple sub-quests that need to be completed to proceed further down the main quest chain. Each of those sub-quests sometimes also contains multiple parts that need to be completed. In this article, we will discuss the complete Ever-changing Parchment challenge walkthrough.
Eternal Evolution: The complete Reroll guide and tips
Eternal Evolution is a strategy Idle RPG published on the Global scene by HK Hero Entertainment Co., Limited. The game features a prehistoric world filled with monsters and mythical beasts that you will need to slay with the help of your allies, not to mention the wide range of playable characters that you can deploy strategically to win your battles. With the game launched recently, our Eternal Evolution reroll guide will help you get started with good characters.
Fortnite Guide: Tips to phase through walls with Chrome Splash in the game
One of the greatest things about Fortnite is that it allows players to interact with the in-game environment. It is also what makes Fortnite from all other battle royale games. In Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, the developers have introduced many features among which Chrome is the most interesting. It is a peculiar substance that is transforming the characteristics of walls after affecting them. Players can phase through the walls once the Chrome effect has taken place. Here’s our Fortnite guide to tell you how to phase through walls using the Chrome Splash.
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Tips to unlock the Meow Skulls skin in the game
The latest season of Fortnite has been here for some time and the players are loving it. This season is called Paradise and is filled with loads of in-game challenges and quests. The most interesting feature this season is the introduction of Chrome. The mysterious substance is spreading in all directions and altering the features and aesthetics of everything that is coming into contact. Epic Games has released a brand new battle pass which includes new skins, cosmetics, and emotes that amplify the Chrome ambiance. One of the skins that have grabbed the attention of the players in Chapter 3 Season 4 is the Meow Skulls skin. The skin looks uber cool but it is a challenge to get your hands on it. In this guide, we’ll tell you how to unlock the Meow Skulls skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.
Star Trek Lower Decks Beginners Guide and Tips
Star Trek Lower Decks is the much-awaited game for Star Trek fans is now brought to them by the very own, East Side Games Studio to bring back all the memories and storyline of the Star Trek lower Decks series which was started back in 2020 and continues till the present. The game follows up with all the significant characters and storylines shown in the series with the exact fun that the fans demand. Hence, let us dive into the world of the Star Trek Lower Decks with our beginners guide so that the newbies don’t miss their first simulation.
Aphex Twin's free 'sample mashing' app feeds on your music library
Aphex Twin is finally ready to offer his mutation-driven music software to the world. Pitchfork notes Aphex Twin (aka Richard James) and engineer Dave Griffiths have released Samplebrain, a free "sample mashing" app that turns audio files from your computer into sample blocks you can use for projects. You can recreate a sample using tracks in your music library, or craft a "303 riff" from unexpected sounds.
The Culture Corner: Get to know Cody ChesnuTT, the writer behind The Roots’ ‘The Seed’
On this edition of The Culture Corner, World Cafe Correspondent John Morrison talks about that song and dives deep into Cody’s 2002 album, The Headphone Masterpiece. If you’re a fan of The Roots, “The Seed” is likely one of your favorite songs by the Philly group, but did you know that they didn’t write it? It was originally written and recorded by an artist named Cody ChesnuTT. Cody is featured on The Roots’ version of the song, but today you’re going to get to know him a lot better as we dive into his version.
Fortnite Guide: Tips to dislodge a Runaway Boulder with a Slide Kick
Fortnite is a battle royale game where the developers keep adding new challenges and material to keep players interested. For both the story-focused Paradise quests this season and the weekly challenges, Epic Games keeps releasing new quests every week. At this moment one of the weekly tasks is to slide kick and dislodge a Runaway Boulder in Fortnite.
What’s the alternative?: The best in post-punk, indie pop and slacker
We’re back with an email that’s more DIY than Nick Knowles flicking through a Homebase catalogue. So if you have an ongoing weakness for background hiss, angular guitars and a singer that is charmingly under-qualified for the role, we’ve got some stuff you will love. The Murder...
Laney radically reinvents its revered Supergroup tube amp with the Two Notes Torpedo-equipped LA-Studio
Feature-packed recreation of Tony Iommi's favored LA100BL tube amp boasts six pre-loaded Impulse Responses and more cutting edge advancements. Laney has revived its revered Supergroup tube amp format as the all-new LA-Studio – the most advanced Supergroup model yet, which combines genuine tube performance with contemporary technology. The humble-looking...
