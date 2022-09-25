ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Bronco Sports

Cotton Named MW Freshman of the Week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Boise State's Elle Cotton has been named the Mountain West Volleyball Freshman of the Week after helping the Broncos to a sweep of two home matches over New Mexico and Air Force. Elle Cotton played in both victories over the week at setter as the...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise State Football: Thank You Hank For the Memories

It's not often that someone chooses to attend Boise State over such prominent Power Five programs. Hank Bachmeier chose Boise State because of his relationship with the coaches at the time and the reputation the Broncos had for developing players. That was Hank's dream that turned into a nightmare. Hank...
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise State Quarterback Leaves The Team

It looks like the Hank Bachmeier era is ending at Boise State. Boise State Football is in the unusual spot of experiencing turmoil both on and off the field. The Bronco coaching staff promised to fix last year's disappointing 7-5 season. This year's 2-2 record has not inspired confidence from Bronco Nation. The Broncos fired their offensive coordinator on Saturday, and now their starting quarterback has left the team.
BOISE, ID
Bronco Sports

Broncos Win Three Titles at ITA Bedford Cup in the Mountains

USAFA, Colo. – Boise State men's tennis recorded another successful weekend claiming three titles at the ITA Bedford Cup in the Mountains at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Nine schools competed at the tournament in Colorado with the Broncos taking three of the eight championships. Caden Moortgat won the...
BOISE, ID
KOLO TV Reno

Navy week returns to Reno and Carson City

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For several members of the U.S. Navy, this is a weeklong effort. “We are here to spread the love for our country and the love for the Navy,” said MU2 Joel Weszka, a Naval musician. Several sailors made an appearance at Vaughn Middle School on...
RENO, NV
MIX 106

Is The Best Steakhouse in The Treasure Valley in Boise?

I'm willing to say it but there is no better dish than a nice medium rare ribeye. Seriously - you can throw anything on a plate with a ribeye and it will automatically qualify for one of the top five meals you've ever had in your life. Outside of people who don't eat meat (totally fine by me!), I don't think I've ever met someone who doesn't like steak.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

WATCH OUT! Invasive Idaho Weed Can Burn Skin and Cause Blindness

Oh yes springtime, a glimpse in Idaho at the gorgeous outdoor adventure seasons ahead. We love our outdoors here in the Treasure Valley and hiking is a big part of that recreation. As you are out and about please be careful of this harmless looking plant that is anything but. This invasive weed is called Myrtle Spurge and is unfortunately on Idaho hiking trails.
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

'Top Gun' Program Comes to Idaho to Combat Fentanyl, Other Drugs

BOISE — As fentanyl use and other illegal drug activity becomes more prevalent locally, regionally and beyond, Idaho officials are looking to take proactive steps forward. This week, Idaho State Police is hosting a “Top Gun” narcotics investigation course at Gowen Field in Boise. Nearly 40 students will partake in the event, with officers hailing from ISP, municipal police departments throughout the state, and Idaho sheriff’s offices.
BOISE, ID
tahoequarterly.com

The Rise, Fall and Rise of Tahoe's Salmon

Celebrated for their colorful display during fall spawning season, kokanee continue to thrive in Lake Tahoe despite a history—and potential future—of ups and downs. In their final days of life, Tahoe’s kokanee salmon put on a show. Flame red and hook-jawed, they thrash up Taylor Creek with an inescapable biological urge to spawn in the gravelly channel of the South Lake Tahoe stream where they were born. Between them and their final acts of procreation, a gauntlet of danger threatens. Insatiable bears, opportunistic coyotes, hovering osprey and hungry eagles all wait for a chance at an easy, and filling, fall meal.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
95.7 KEZJ

Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls

Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
Post Register

Traffic Tip Tuesday: Emergency vehicle pull over

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — In today's Traffic Tip Tuesday, CPL. Kyle Wills talks about pulling over for an emergency vehicle, whether it's to let one pass or if you're getting pulled over. Click the video player above to learn more about pulling over for emergency vehicles.
BOISE, ID
KOLO TV Reno

Street Vibrations return to Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Street Vibrations returns to Northern Nevada Thursday. The free event is happening at The Sands Regency in Reno, as well as in Virginia City and Carson City. There’ll be several different events, including slow bike races, tattoo and beard competitions, and poker runs. Music will also...
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Blue Angels arrive in Carson Valley for Aviation Roundup

The 2022 Aviation Roundup featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels is set for this weekend at Minden-Tahoe Airport. The event features some of the world’s best-known airshow performers and military jet demonstration teams as well as local and regional industry vendors exhibiting the newest innovations and technologies available to the aviation industry.
MINDEN, NV

