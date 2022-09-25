ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

ohmymag.co.uk

Is your heart as strong as you think? Here's how to tell

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States and is responsible for a quarter of all deaths in the UK each year, according to the British Heart Foundation. Adopting healthier diets, exercising regularly and avoiding smoking could significantly reduce your risk of heart disease. Many people, especially the youth, assume their heart is healthy, but cardiologists reveals some commonly overlooked indications of a weak heart. Here are three, according to EatThisNotThat.
Deseret News

Trouble sleeping? Try this ancient technique

Falling asleep can be difficult when the brain is busy overthinking. Ancient breathing techniques can help relax mind and body, easing the body into a deep sleep. “What a lot of sleep difficulties are all about is people who struggle to fall asleep because their mind is buzzing,” said Rebecca Robbins, an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School and associate scientist in the division of sleep and circadian disorders at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, told CNN News.
Deseret News

New omicron symptom can affect sleep, expert says

A new omicron subvariant is emerging in the United States as cases and deaths trend upwards, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. The BA.4.6 already makes up 9.2% of reported cases while BA.5 remains the dominant strain behind 87.5% of reported infections. These new omicron subvariants are highly contagious and evade immunity acquired through the vaccine or previous infections.
CNET

Unclog Your Toilet Without a Plunger (It's Way Easier Than You Think)

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Clogged toilet? Put down that plunger. It's possible to fix it while avoiding all of the gross drips and splashes that come with attempting to do so with a plunger -- and it's a better, cleaner, easier way.
thebiochronicle.com

How to Relieve Anxiety in Your Dog

Anxiety can keep your dog from enjoying life and even be stressful to you as the owner. Anxiety happens for many reasons, including noises and stress in your dog’s environment. If your dog is suffering from anxiety problems, here are some steps for you to take to relieve your...
simphome.com

How to make a small bedroom smell fresh

Scented candles, diffusers, or sprays can help your home smell better. But if you’re looking for a more subtle way to freshen up your space without overusing scented products, there are some easy ways. First, it’s important to know why we use scented products. We often expect them to...
msn.com

Dog Brought to Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter With Serious Injuries is Looking for a Home

A dog that was seriously injured and brought to Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter is on the mend and looking for a new family. The animal shelter gave the dog, named Evander, an x-ray after noticing the bandage on its front leg. Veterinarians said the dog needed to be rushed to the emergency vet hospital, where they said his front leg was decaying and was missing toes.
boxrox.com

How to Lose Belly Fat Effectively (Gone in 4 Steps)

Learn how to lose belly fat effectively with these helpful tips from Jeff at Athlean X. “If you want to see how to lose stubborn belly fat and get rid of it once and for all, then this is a video that you don’t want to miss. Here I’m going to ask you 4 tough but important questions that you will need to answer honestly. When you do however, I can promise you that you will lose your belly fat for good and never have to worry about it coming back again.”
msn.com

How to wash pillows in a washing machine without ruining them

Not sure if you can wash pillows in a washing machine? You're not alone. While many pillows can be machine washed, that's not true to every pillow type, and there are certain rules to follow to make sure you don't end up ruining them (especially important if you've invested in the best pillows for your sleep setup).
Shape Magazine

Eating a Snack Right Before Bed Is the Latest TikTok Sleep Hack, But Experts Aren't Convinced

TikTok True or False is the answer to your burning questions about the health, beauty, and fitness fads taking over your social feeds. Each story breaks down a buzzy wellness trend with the help of experts and scientific research to uncover the truth and safety behind the viral "advice" you see online. You'll never have to wonder what's actually legit — or what to skip — again.
aarp.org

5 Signs of Dehydration

As our bodies age, our sense of thirst may not be as obvious as it once was. Here are five signs of dehydration to watch for in yourself and loved ones.
HEALTH

