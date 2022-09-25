ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Patrick Reed FORCED OUT of Dunhill Links after hotel issue

LIV Golf's Patrick Reed has been forced to withdraw from this week's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews on the DP World Tour after sustaining a back injury from a soft mattress in a French hotel last week, according to Irish Golfer. Reed, an honorary lifetime DP World Tour...
Tiger Woods "didn't look right" when he caddied for Charlie Woods

Tiger Woods was on hand to caddie for his son Charlie Woods in a junior golf tournament over the weekend but reports on the ground suggest the former World No.1 is still limping around in discomfort. Woods, 46, was pictured at the tournament with a black protective sleeve on his...
U.S. wins Presidents Cup for 12th time

The United States sailed to a 12th Presidents Cup victory Sunday by a score of 17.5-12.5 with Xander Schauffele clinching the winning point. It's the ninth straight victory for the U.S. in the biennial event. Jordan Spieth was the first American to score a point for his team Sunday with...
Vincenzi: How the 2022 Presidents Cup actually grew the game

As fall approached, the world of professional golf was drowning in a sea of continuous division and animosity. The Presidents Cup, which should have been a silver lining in the most tumultuous time in the history of the sport, had suddenly become a pasquinade. The Internationals had always been an...
Five Things We Learned: Day Three of the 2022 Presidents Cup

A funny thing happened on the way to the rout: orange pylons went up and the route to the rout was closed for repairs. Team World said, in its collective language, NOT TODAY. With eight points up for grabs, and the potential for Team USA to win the match with one day left, Team World won six of eight matches and closed the gap to four points. Can I get an Amen, or a holla, or at least a dab? In Friday’s installment of #FiveThingsWeLearned, it was suggested by an astute and prescient writer that this may not be a done deal. Well, heading into Sunday, it ain’t. Let’s get to the five things we learned on Saturday, in Charlotte, at Quail Hollow, of the 2022 Presidents Cup.
2022 Presidents Cup pairings, tee times: Singles, matches, complete schedule for Day 4 on Sunday

The race to 15.5 is officially on at the 2022 Presidents Cup as a mad dash to end Day 3 saw the International team turn what was thought to be a blowout into a legitimate ball game. Trimming the United States' overnight lead from six points to four with an overall score of 11-7, the away team will look to ride a wave of momentum into Sunday singles and pull off the improbable.
At Presidents Cup, more affirmation we’re in good old days of American golf

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Is this what the beginning of an American golden age looks like?. With Jordan Spieth, the American Kid, tearing through his final piece of match play scar tissue?. Incredibly, Spieth rose on Sunday at the Presidents Cup as a winless player in Sunday singles matches, his...
