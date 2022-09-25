Read full article on original website
uncwsports.com
Isley, Seahawks In Second At Poston Invitational
SAPPHIRE, N.C. – Fueled by nine birdies over the first 36 holes, UNCW's Walker Isley is tied for second overall at the J.T. Poston Invitational on Monday at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley. The Seahawks moved up two spots in the team standings in the second round and...
uncwsports.com
Seahawks Wrap Up Emily McNall Classic
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina – The UNCW women's tennis team went undefeated in doubles on the final day to wrap up action in the Emily McNall Classic on Sunday at the Asheville Racquet Club. The Seahawks went a perfect 4-0 in doubles on Sunday against opponents from Presbyterian and St....
uncwsports.com
Women's Basketball Opens Practice Tuesday
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW women's basketball team begins preparations for the 2022-23 campaign with a Tuesday afternoon practice at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks, who enter their first full season under Interim Head Coach Tina Martin, have assembled a 16-player roster that features seven newcomers and nine returning letter winners.
uncwsports.com
Volleyball Falls In Four To Charleston
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Emma Falk paced the College of Charleston with nine kills and a .600 hitting average as the Cougars won their Colonial Athletic Association opener on Saturday over UNCW, 3-1 (23-25,25-18,25-19,25-18), at Hanover Hall. The Cougars improved to 6-8 with the road win while the Seahawks, who...
uncwsports.com
Women's Tennis Team Opens Fall Season
ASHEVILLE, North Carolina –The UNCW women's tennis team fashioned a 6-2 record in singles and 5-3 in doubles on the opening day of the Emily McNall Classic on Saturday at the Asheville Racquet Club. The Seahawks and host UNC Asheville are joined by Presbyterian, St. Thomas and Wofford in...
uncwsports.com
Swimming & Diving Split Season Opening Meet With Army
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Freshman Maura Schoppa earned event wins in the 100 and 200 Freestyle events as UNCW edged Army West Point on the women's side of a dual meet on Saturday at the David B. Allen Natatorium. Army gained a split of the meet with a win on the men's side.
uncwsports.com
Dragons Edge Seahawks On Late Goal
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Drexel's Casey Touey scored the game-winning goal with 71 seconds remaining to hand UNCW a 3-2 setback in Colonial Athletic Association women's soccer action on Sunday afternoon at UNCW Soccer Stadium. The Dragons, 7-0-3 (2-0 CAA), ran their unbeaten streak to 10 games. The Seahawks,...
uncwsports.com
Men's Golf Preview: at J.T. Poston Invitational
CASHIERS, N.C. – The UNCW men's golf team returns to the Country Club of Sapphire Valley this week when it competes in the J.T. Poston Invitational beginning on Monday with 36 holes. The Seahawks will stay with the same lineup of Walker Isley, Patrick Sparks, Gray Mitchum, Sander Akeren...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
44th Annual US Open King Mackerel Tournament happening this week
SOUTHPORT, NC (PRESS RELEASE) — The 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament is right around the corner. This year’s tournament will be September 29 – October 1 at Brunswick County’s Dutchman Creek Park. The U.S. Open is one of the largest king mackerel tournaments on...
WECT
Former “American Idol” winner Ruben Stubbard visits North Brunswick High School assembly
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - North Brunswick High School students were visited by former American Idol winner Ruben Stubbard during an assembly on Friday, September 23. Studdard is currently in town for NC Project LEAD’s Social Economic Summit and White Lotus Awards Gala to raise awareness about Sickle Cell Disease.
borderbelt.org
Inflation pinches this Columbus crab shack
At 18, De’Maya Berry started selling seafood from home to earn money before pursuing graduate school. At 26, she has expanded, turning her dream into a restaurant in southeastern North Carolina. Maya’s Crab Shack, located in the eastern Columbus County community of Riegelwood, serves crab legs, shrimp and grits,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Women dies after Wilmington car crash
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, around 3:00 a.m., Wilmington Police Department responded to a call of a single vehicle crash. The crash happened in the area of Pine Grove and Masonboro Loop Road in Wilmington. It has been reported that one female died at the scene. The name...
How will Hurricane Ian impact weather in Charleston this week?
UPDATE | Ian strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane early Tuesday. This story is no longer being updated. Find the latest forecast and possible impacts here. — MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Ian strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane early Monday morning, but forecasters with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) say the storm will rapidly intensify […]
Hurricane Ian could dump up to 5 inches of rain in NC; flooding and landslides a risk
The storm’s track is uncertain, but here’s how much rain to expect in parts of North Carolina.
columbuscountynews.com
The Good News for Sept. 23-Oct. 1
A taste of fall weather is in the air, and cooler temperatures mean more time outside. This weekend presents the perfect opportunity to find your way through a maze or enjoy some Southern cooking at one of the festivals or fundraisers. Go out and play, explore, and eat in Columbus County.
WMBF
Remembering Hurricane Hugo 33 years after it devastated South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - On September 22nd, 1989, Hurricane Hugo made landfall just north of Charleston Category 4 hurricane. The damage left behind was staggering. Eighty percent of South Carolina was without power. Four and a half million acres of trees were demolished. The 20-foot storm surge north of Charleston still holds the record of the highest ever observed on the east coast. Closer to home, the surge reached 13 feet in Surfside Beach and it 10 feet along the Grand Strand.
kiss951.com
Wilmington Brunch Spot Named Best Brunch in North Carolina
Do you enjoy a good brunch spot? I know I do. From mimosas to french toast to putting on a cute outfit, brunch is always a good idea. Whether you are with your friends, family, or significant other who doesn’t enjoy brunch. There are tons of brunch spots in Charlotte and North Carolina in general, but ever wondered who was the best? Yelp recently reviewed the best brunch spots in every state. Can you guess who made it to No. 1?
columbuscountynews.com
Car Break-in Crew Hits Bladen, Columbus
Deputies in Columbus and Bladen counties are investigating a rash of car breakins that occurred Thursday night. The thieves hit areas north of Whiteville, and along the N.C. 211 corridor between Bladenboro and Clarkton, according to both sheriff’s offices. Laptop computers, change and other items were taken, but firearms...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Palm Tree Island transforms into Latin Oasis over weekend
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Palm Tree Island felt more like a Latin oasis over the weekend. These island parties began at the start of summer to bring the art of Latin dancing to Palm Tree Island. The event brings professional and beginner dancers from as far as Charlotte...
WilmingtonBiz
Tenants Operating And Staffed At New Brunswick Industrial Center
After about a decade of sitting empty and unused, Brunswick County’s International Logistics Park of North Carolina is finally active with its first tenants moved in. The industrial site’s three tenants – Precision Swiss Products, Lowe’s Companies and Tri-Tech Forensics – have each recently moved into the newly completed International Commerce Center at the park.
