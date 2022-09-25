Read full article on original website
Related
Alcorn State Braves, Jarveon Howard's Rushing Attack Tames UAPB Golden Lions
The Alcorn State Braves used a strong ground game to tame the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.
Alabama Football Schedule: Crimson Tide face K.J. Jefferson-led Arkansas Razorbacks
Alabama football schedule: Week 5 – Alabama vs Arkansas Razorbacks Week 5 – Alabama @ Arkansas Razorbacks Date: Game Time
12 Players to watch in Alabama-Arkansas SEC showdown
It’s already been announced that Saturday’s matchup between Arkansas and Alabama will be a RED OUT for the first time inside Razorback Stadium. This was the game everyone circled during the preseason banter. If it weren’t for a cluster of mistakes against Texas A&M, the Hogs would be entering this game undefeated, somewhere in the top ten. The sky isn’t falling, despite the significant drop in the rankings. Having only one loss after playing the most brutal four-game month in college football is still something to brag about. However, Nick Saban has already let it be known that the Tide are not...
Comments / 0