Mali’s prime minister lashed out Saturday at everyone from former colonizer France to the U.N. secretary-general, saying that the tumultuous country had been “stabbed in the back" by the French military withdrawal. In the same remarks, Abdoulaye Maiga praised the “exemplary and fruitful cooperation between Mali and Russia.”In his speech to the General Assembly, Maiga slammed what he called France’s “unilateral decision” to relocate its remaining troops to neighboring Niger amid deteriorating relations with Mali's two-time coup leader, Col. Assimi Goita.While it was Goita and his allies who overthrew a democratically elected president by military force two years ago, Mali's...

POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO