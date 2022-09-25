ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

goeags.com

Eagles Nearly Upend Vikings

Eastern Washington volleyball was finally back at Reese Court on Saturday night for the home opener against Portland State. Eastern went toe-to-toe with the Vikings, but came up short in the game, 3-2[25-20, 25-20, 24-26, 15-25, 7-15]. "It is a tough loss. I'm proud of how we showed up in...
CHENEY, WA
goeags.com

Eastern Washington’s Game at Florida Moved to Sunday

The Eastern Washington University football game at the University of Florida, originally set for Saturday, Oct. 1, has been moved to Sunday, Oct. 2, due to the landfall of Hurricane Ian. Kickoff is set for 9 a.m. Pacific time at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. All tickets issued...
CHENEY, WA
KXLY

Record heat today with a much cooler Thursday- Mark

Here are Your 4 Things to know about Tuesday’s forecast. We are going to see record highs on Tuesday, as temperatures will approach 90 degrees. We have moderate air quality with showers coming in on Thursday before a great weekend of weather. Record will be broken today under a...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Gonzaga Bulletin

Home grown produce is just around the corner

Fall in the Inland Northwest is a beautiful time of year, and provides Spokane with an abundance of seasonal fruits and vegetables. For students who want to support the local community or incorporate more fresh produce into their lifestyle, getting involved is as easy as taking a closer look at the region’s agricultural community.
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?

Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KING 5

Here's how weather in Washington will impact track of Hurricane Ian

SEATTLE — You've probably heard the saying, "the flap of a butterfly's wings in Brazil can set off a tornado in Texas." The butterfly effect is a phenomenon in fluid dynamics, relevant in weather too given the atmosphere is fluid. Even the smallest perturbations in the atmosphere can lead to substantial differences over a period of time, reminding us that everything is connected.
SEATTLE, WA
Big Country News

Both Drivers Dead After Head-On Collision in North Idaho

PRIEST RIVER - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Monday afternoon on Highway 57 near milepost 10.5 in Bonner County, Idaho. A green 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup, driven by a 47-year-old man from Priest River, was traveling southbound on Highway 57 when the vehicle crossed left of center. A red 1996 GMC Sonoma pickup, driven by a 34-year-old man from Nordman, was traveling northbound and was struck head-on by the Dodge Ram.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
Sports
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Beck’s Harvest House Fall Harvest Festival is back

SPOKANE, Wash. — The fall fun is just getting started here in the Inland Northwest! Beck’s Harvest House Fall Harvest Festival is back on weekends through September and October. The festival is every Saturday and Sunday from September 24 through October 30. The festival at the heart of Green Bluff has many activities for you and your friends and family....
SPOKANE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSU: stink bug range expanding with climate change

PULLMAN, Wash.- A recent modelling study conducted by Washington State University (WSU) showed that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown stink bug in the United States by as much as 70%. The study, published in Pest Management Science, relied on data collected over 3 years of stink...
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Fences to go up around Camp Hope this week

SPOKANE, Wash. — Changes are on the horizon for people living in and near Camp Hope. The Department of Transportation-owned land has become a source of frustration and disagreement among the city, state and county. On Monday, we’re told that fencing will soon go up around the perimeter, and along with that, enforcements on when those campers can come and go.
SPOKANE, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Two Killed in Head-on Crash in Bonner County

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men where killed Monday in a head-on crash involving two pickups in north Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened a little after 3:30 p.m. on State Highway 57 when a 1997 Dodge pickup driven by a 47-year-old Priest River man crossed the center line and hit a GMC Sonoma pickup head-on. Both the driver of the Dodge and the Sonoma, a 34-year-old man from Nordman, were not wearing seat belts and were killed. The crash blocked traffic for more than four hours.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash cleared from eastbound I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash is now clear from eastbound I-90 in downtown Spokane. The crash occurred on eastbound I-90 near Division Street. All I-90 lanes and the Division Street exit are back open. There’s been another multi-vehicle crash on eastbound US 2 at Geiger Blvd. The left...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Warehouse fire burns twice overnight in Northeast Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash – Crews responded to a warehouse fire that has sparked up twice overnight near Northeast Spokane. Spokane Fire District 9 says they responded to a call around 10 p.m. on Sept. 25 and when they initially arrived, the fire was small and they were able to completely put it out. Then at 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 26 they responded to another call for the same location. When they arrived, the fire was much bigger.
SPOKANE, WA

