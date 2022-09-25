ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WMU golf ties for second in Briar Ridge Invitational

The Briar Ridge Invitational in Schererville, Ind. concluded Monday morning, where Western Michigan tied for an impressive second overall. WMU shot +31 for the invitational on a total of 607 shots. The Broncos finished second behind Morehead State, who had 598 and were +22 above par. Alissa Fish finished tied...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Western Michigan University to celebrate 100 years with special commemorative exhibit

Western Michigan University Art Collection is celebrating its 100th anniversary in the Richmond Center for Visual Arts with a special art exhibition through Saturday, Nov. 19. The exhibition commemorates the past 100 years of artwork at WMU with 82 different pieces of work. The artwork chosen to commemorate this event came from a variety of artistic styles, moments in time and geographic locations.
KALAMAZOO, MI
3 dead, 2 injured in early morning I-80 crash

SOLANO CO., Calif. (BCN) — Three people died and two are facing major injuries after an early morning traffic fatality on westbound Interstate Highway 80 in Solano County. The incident was first reported at around 3:13 a.m. and occurred on the highway near the Richards Boulevard onramp, according to the CHP. Officers said an Infiniti […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
Police identify man shot and killed in Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man who died Sunday in a shooting on Princeton Avenue was identified by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Sunday morning: One dead after early morning Kalamazoo shooting. Antonio Shavanno Labarre, 53, was shot several times near Drexel Place, according to KDPS. He was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Family identifies woman found dead outside of Modesto church

MODESTO, Calif. — Family members have identified to KCRA 3 the woman found dead in Modesto on Saturday as Northern California mother Erika Lopez. Lopez was found at the 1200 block of Maze Boulevard near Carpenter Road on Saturday, the Modesto Police Department said. Officers had been helping the...
MODESTO, CA
Father and son die from stabbing in Hayward home, arrest made

HAYWARD, Calif. - Police have made an arrest in the stabbing deaths of a man and his son who were found inside a Hayward home early on Sunday. The victims were found unconscious with stab wounds in a home near the 100 block of Lund Avenue at around 4:30 a.m., according to police. Both victims were pronounced dead in the home.
HAYWARD, CA
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend Getaway

Michigan is filled with so many scenic towns and cities and with so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small-town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Saugatuck.
SAUGATUCK, MI
Gustine woman wanted for domestic violence

Yolanda Vasquez is currently wanted by authorities in Merced County on a warrant, with a total bail amount of $20,000 issued out of the State of California Superior Court, Merced County. She is wanted on felony charges of injuring a spouse, cohabitant, fiancé, boyfriend, girlfriend or child’s parent and assault by means of force to produce great bodily injury.
GUSTINE, CA

