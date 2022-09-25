ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, MS

Miss Madison County Volunteer Jewel Bodkins discusses win

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County Volunteer Scholarship Pageant was held Sunday night, with a large number of the community in attendance to show their support. The event truly showed how hard the contestants had been working beforehand. They displayed their beauty and talent at...
14th Annual ‘Remember Me’ walk coming to Jackson October 3

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college hosts a walk to remember victims of homicides. Union University is preparing to host their 14th annual commemorative “Remember Me” walk. The walk’s purpose is to honor survivors of homicides and suicides and remember those lost. The walk’s origins developed...
Events this week in West Tennessee

Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Semper Fi Golf Tournament (Jackson) One More Light (Henderson) Planetarium Show (Jackson) Wednesday, September 28. Thursday, September 29. RIFA Canstruction (Jackson) Feast in the Field (Henderson) “Oscar and...
Corinth, MS
Corinth, MS
Corinth, MS
Union kicks off its bicentennial with special brunch

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local college hosts President’s Brunch. Union University is having events all day today, starting with the university’s President’s Brunch. The event took place at the G.M. Savage Memorial Chapel and started at 10 a.m. The brunch had a great turnout with a sold out...
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
JMC Library hosts 4th annual Book Fest

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local library hosts annual author event. The Jackson-Madison County Library held their 4th annual Book Fest event today. This year’s event was a huge success with around 100 people in attendance. The event welcomed 26 authors from West Tennessee and the surrounding area. Authors were...
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS

Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
Additional information on the Jackson Entrepreneurs Group events

The Jackson Entrepreneurs Group was created by two Jackson, TN natives. The group works to promote the success of local small businesses while also bringing the community together. To find out about upcoming events to be held by the group, visit their website at www.jackson-entrepreneurs.com or visit the Facebook page...
Union President talks university’s history, future at Rotary Club meeting

JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday, The Old Hickory Rotary Club had a meeting featuring a guest speaker, Union University President Dr. Dub Oliver. The meeting began with prayer and the National Anthem, followed by lunch while various members spoke. Afterwards, President Oliver talked about Union University and Jackson’s history, and...
BBQ, mild, or spicy a local festival offers it all

JACKSON, Tenn. – First it was the barbecue festival and now… Hot wings. One local group hosts their first ever Hot Wing Festival. The Jackson Entrepreneur Group is back with another festival and this time, its hot wings!. “We are having a Hot Wing Festival for the community....
Second Chester County jail escapee captured after weeks on the run

JACKSON, Tenn. — An escapee from the Chester County jail has been arrested after more than a month on the run. The U.S. Marshals confirm 40-year-old Aurelius Crayton was arrested Monday, September 26 in Jackson around 3:30 p.m. Crayton, along with David Billings, escaped from the Chester County jail...
World famous musician honored by community concert

JACKSON, Tenn.– A world-renowned musician was celebrated in Jackson this weekend. Friday morning, Gil Scott-Heron was celebrated with a mural reveal and then with a special concert event on Saturday evening in Jackson. James E. Cherry, President of the Griot Collective of West TN, shares the importance of having...
Catfish Derby benefit concert set for Saturday in downtown Savannah

A special benefit concert will be held in downtown Savannah this weekend. The first Catfish Derby benefit concert series was created by the Hardin County Leadership Class of 2021 and it features Chelsea Rhodes, Chandler Stephens and Mighty Swell. The show’s headliners are Deana Carter and Hardin County’s country star Darryl Worley and Friends.
Jacksonians enjoy a symphony under the stars

JACKSON, Tenn.–One orchestra gives a classical twist on some well known hits. An annual event comes to one local church’s lawn. The Starlight Symphony is an annual favorite in Jackson, with music from movie soundtracks, all the way to classical favorites. Sherry Freeman, Executive Director of Jackson Symphony...
Fire destroys motor home on Interstate 40 in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Fire Department responded to a motor home fire over the weekend. According to the department, firefighters responded to the fire at the 102 mile marker on Interstate 40 early Sunday afternoon. The department says upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames,...
Have you Turned on Your Heater Yet? You Might Tonight!

Although most of us will encounter the coolest temperatures we have seen since May 8th (4 and 1/2 months) tonight, some areas east of Madison County could drop into the upper 30s too. Be sure to grab an extra blanket if you do not want to turn on your heater tonight before you head to bed. We will have the rest of your week’s forecast including the most up to date forecast information on Hurricane Ian coming up here.
