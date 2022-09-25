Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
Miss Madison County Volunteer Jewel Bodkins discusses win
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Miss Jackson and Miss Madison County Volunteer Scholarship Pageant was held Sunday night, with a large number of the community in attendance to show their support. The event truly showed how hard the contestants had been working beforehand. They displayed their beauty and talent at...
WBBJ
14th Annual ‘Remember Me’ walk coming to Jackson October 3
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local college hosts a walk to remember victims of homicides. Union University is preparing to host their 14th annual commemorative “Remember Me” walk. The walk’s purpose is to honor survivors of homicides and suicides and remember those lost. The walk’s origins developed...
WBBJ
Events this week in West Tennessee
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee. Semper Fi Golf Tournament (Jackson) One More Light (Henderson) Planetarium Show (Jackson) Wednesday, September 28. Thursday, September 29. RIFA Canstruction (Jackson) Feast in the Field (Henderson) “Oscar and...
WBBJ
Local nonprofit invites community to drive up, fill up on food essentials for Fall break
JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit gives back to help local families in need. “All Things Family, Inc.” held a free “Fall Break Fill-up”, Monday evening. The organization invited the community to come and receive cereal boxes at Destiny Church, on Wallace Road, in west Jackson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBBJ
Union kicks off its bicentennial with special brunch
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local college hosts President’s Brunch. Union University is having events all day today, starting with the university’s President’s Brunch. The event took place at the G.M. Savage Memorial Chapel and started at 10 a.m. The brunch had a great turnout with a sold out...
WBBJ
Peers name Kristen Daniel as Chester County Homecoming Queen
CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. — This year on the homecoming court is Chester County High School Senior Kristen Daniel. In May of 2020, Kristen was involved in a tragic car wreck in Chester County with three other girls. She was the lone survivor but was not expected to live. The...
wtva.com
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
WBBJ
JMC Library hosts 4th annual Book Fest
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local library hosts annual author event. The Jackson-Madison County Library held their 4th annual Book Fest event today. This year’s event was a huge success with around 100 people in attendance. The event welcomed 26 authors from West Tennessee and the surrounding area. Authors were...
IN THIS ARTICLE
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS
Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
WBBJ
Additional information on the Jackson Entrepreneurs Group events
The Jackson Entrepreneurs Group was created by two Jackson, TN natives. The group works to promote the success of local small businesses while also bringing the community together. To find out about upcoming events to be held by the group, visit their website at www.jackson-entrepreneurs.com or visit the Facebook page...
WBBJ
Union President talks university’s history, future at Rotary Club meeting
JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday, The Old Hickory Rotary Club had a meeting featuring a guest speaker, Union University President Dr. Dub Oliver. The meeting began with prayer and the National Anthem, followed by lunch while various members spoke. Afterwards, President Oliver talked about Union University and Jackson’s history, and...
WBBJ
BBQ, mild, or spicy a local festival offers it all
JACKSON, Tenn. – First it was the barbecue festival and now… Hot wings. One local group hosts their first ever Hot Wing Festival. The Jackson Entrepreneur Group is back with another festival and this time, its hot wings!. “We are having a Hot Wing Festival for the community....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBBJ
Second Chester County jail escapee captured after weeks on the run
JACKSON, Tenn. — An escapee from the Chester County jail has been arrested after more than a month on the run. The U.S. Marshals confirm 40-year-old Aurelius Crayton was arrested Monday, September 26 in Jackson around 3:30 p.m. Crayton, along with David Billings, escaped from the Chester County jail...
WBBJ
World famous musician honored by community concert
JACKSON, Tenn.– A world-renowned musician was celebrated in Jackson this weekend. Friday morning, Gil Scott-Heron was celebrated with a mural reveal and then with a special concert event on Saturday evening in Jackson. James E. Cherry, President of the Griot Collective of West TN, shares the importance of having...
courieranywhere.com
Catfish Derby benefit concert set for Saturday in downtown Savannah
A special benefit concert will be held in downtown Savannah this weekend. The first Catfish Derby benefit concert series was created by the Hardin County Leadership Class of 2021 and it features Chelsea Rhodes, Chandler Stephens and Mighty Swell. The show’s headliners are Deana Carter and Hardin County’s country star Darryl Worley and Friends.
WBBJ
$425 million to be invested into local economy by nationally-known company
JACKSON, Tenn. — A new opportunity was announced on Monday afternoon. Georgia-Pacific, LLC announced a new Dixie plant, and their plan to invest at least $425 million into the Jackson facility. This will mean more jobs and opportunities will be available for Madison County. Madison County Mayor A.J. Massey...
WBBJ
Jacksonians enjoy a symphony under the stars
JACKSON, Tenn.–One orchestra gives a classical twist on some well known hits. An annual event comes to one local church’s lawn. The Starlight Symphony is an annual favorite in Jackson, with music from movie soundtracks, all the way to classical favorites. Sherry Freeman, Executive Director of Jackson Symphony...
WBBJ
Fire destroys motor home on Interstate 40 in Henderson County
HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Henderson County Fire Department responded to a motor home fire over the weekend. According to the department, firefighters responded to the fire at the 102 mile marker on Interstate 40 early Sunday afternoon. The department says upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames,...
WBBJ
Have you Turned on Your Heater Yet? You Might Tonight!
Although most of us will encounter the coolest temperatures we have seen since May 8th (4 and 1/2 months) tonight, some areas east of Madison County could drop into the upper 30s too. Be sure to grab an extra blanket if you do not want to turn on your heater tonight before you head to bed. We will have the rest of your week’s forecast including the most up to date forecast information on Hurricane Ian coming up here.
Colbert County deputies locate missing teen
The Colbert County Sheriff's Office said a missing teenager has been found.
Comments / 2