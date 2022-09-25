Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLTX.com
More than $1 million worth of cocaine seized from Florida woman in Ohio
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Florida woman has been charged after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seize more than $1 million worth of cocaine in Wood County last week. The traffic stop occurred at 3:21 p.m. on Sept. 19 after a 2018 Dodge Ram cargo van with Texas registration committed a turn signal violation on Interstate 75. Officers proceeded to seize 33 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $1,073,000.
Hurricane Ian: School closures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Central Florida in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Eyewitness News is monitoring...
fox35orlando.com
Argument leads to deadly shooting in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following an argument that led to a shooting Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive off Berrywood Drive in Orlando. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and...
click orlando
1 dead in Altamonte Springs hit-and-run, according to police
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A man is dead after a hit-and-run in the area of East Altamonte Drive and Anchor Road, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Altamonte Springs police said they responded to the scene in reference to a severely injured male on the sidewalk on Monday, Sept. 26 at 1:45 a.m. at the intersection that is about a half mile west of US Highway 17-92.
click orlando
Unlicensed plumber ordered to pay $26K to former Brevard customers
VIERA, Fla. – An unlicensed contractor accused of defrauding customers throughout Central Florida pleaded no contest to eight felony charges Thursday including grand theft, organized fraud, and contracting without a license during an emergency. Robert Hibbert, 60, has a history of fraud and theft convictions dating back to 1995,...
Homicide investigation underway in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are investigating a homicide. It happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive. At the scene, deputies found a woman in her 20s inside a home. The death has been ruled a homicide. All parties remained on scene. The...
click orlando
Woman stabbed to death by sister inside Orange County home, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was arrested Tuesday, accused of stabbing her sister to death inside an Orange County home Monday night, according to the sheriff’s office. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. to the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive near Forsyth Road.
multihousingnews.com
Jefferson Apartment Group Breaks Ground in Orlando
The luxury community will overlook the private Medicine Lake. Jefferson Apartment Group has begun its construction of a new eight-building, 304-unit garden-style luxury community located at 2302 Ocoee Apopka Road in Apopka, Fla. A loan for the project’s construction, scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024, was provided by Wells Fargo.
fox35orlando.com
2015 cold case: Who killed Sanford store owner Joshua Hur?
SANFORD, Fla. - On December 23, 2015, Joshua Hur was robbed, shot, and killed. The Sanford store owner was on his way to church hours before Christmas Eve. He left behind two children and a lasting mark on his community. "We got a phone call around 7:11 in the evening...
WESH
Orlando mayor warns residents to prepare for Hurricane Ian to potentially make direct hit
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando and Orange County emergency operation centers are up and running and tracking Ian. “If it's close to the west coast, yes, more rain in that particular area, more wind in that particular area,” Orlando emergency manager Manuel Soto said. Soto and a small crew...
UCF research shows disinfectant works to fight off COVID-19, other viruses
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A group of University of Central Florida researchers has found that their disinfectant experiment can work against specific viruses. Some of those viruses, including SARS and Zika, have been present worldwide for the last 10 years. The results of the study were recently published in...
click orlando
1 dead in shooting after ‘possible dispute’, according to Orlando police
ORLANDO, Fla. – One person is dead after a possible dispute between two individuals who knew each other, according to Orlando police. The shooting happened in the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive and the victim was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead, according to police. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Man arrested in Ormond Beach faces murder charges in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man, who was arrested in Ormond Beach after running away from an attempted traffic stop, now faces murder charges stemming from a shooting inside a Lake County home that killed two people, according to the sheriff’s office. Roger Gilbert, 35, has been locked...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 3, Central Florida prepares for impact
Ian became a Category 3 hurricane overnight, prompting storm and hurricane warnings across large portions of Florida as it continues to travel over western Cuba. Updated cone of uncertainty models from the National Hurricane Center have Ian shifting slightly over to the Northeast beginning 8 a.m. Thursday making its way to Central Florida. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties with several more counties under Tropical Storm Warnings.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman charged with cashing forged check at Amscot
A Leesburg woman who’s already been arrested three times this year is back behind bars after she reportedly cashed a forged check at Amscot. Sheri Fay Watson, 40, of 643 W. Oak Terrace Apt. 4, was charged last week with uttering a forged check, petit theft of less than $750, and criminal use of personal ID information. Watson’s prior arrests include one in May at Walmart, where she was charged with retail theft and possession of methamphetamine. She also was arrested twice for domestic battery, once in February and the other time in June, according to Lake County Jail records.
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
SG senate passes resolution to facilitate higher education for formerly incarcerated individuals
Student Government Senate wants to remove a barrier to education for formerly incarcerated individuals, according to a resolution passed Thursday. SG senate unanimously passed Resolution 54-10, which urges UCF admissions to remove a question on UCF’s admission application that asks about an applicant’s criminal history. The question asks the applicant to indicate whether they’ve ever been charged with or convicted of a felony. The resolution states that if the applicant answers “yes,” it becomes more difficult for them to be accepted to UCF.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
First Afro-Latin Unity Day at UCF celebrates diversity and culture
Greater visibility for Afro-Latin organizations on campus was the vision of Sebastian Garcia, vice president of UCF Lambda Theta Phi, for the first Afro-Latin Unity Day. Hosted by Student Government's Hispanic/Latinx Caucus, Afro-Latin Unity Day made its debut Thursday at the Student Union Patio. The event was hosted in celebration...
WESH
Osceola County residents face propane shortage while preparing for storm
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — People all across central Florida are stocking up on storm supplies and getting their gas tanks filled. Down in Osceola County, they're already experiencing some shortages. WESH 2 spoke with the owner of a campground who started selling their propane after people stopped by saying...
Polk County Sheriff Arrested Five Mulberry Teens In Shooting Manslaughter Case
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested five Mulberry teens in connection with a shooting investigation where one teen was killed. Around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Communications Center received a 911 call from
