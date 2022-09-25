A Leesburg woman who’s already been arrested three times this year is back behind bars after she reportedly cashed a forged check at Amscot. Sheri Fay Watson, 40, of 643 W. Oak Terrace Apt. 4, was charged last week with uttering a forged check, petit theft of less than $750, and criminal use of personal ID information. Watson’s prior arrests include one in May at Walmart, where she was charged with retail theft and possession of methamphetamine. She also was arrested twice for domestic battery, once in February and the other time in June, according to Lake County Jail records.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO