ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

More than $1 million worth of cocaine seized from Florida woman in Ohio

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Florida woman has been charged after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seize more than $1 million worth of cocaine in Wood County last week. The traffic stop occurred at 3:21 p.m. on Sept. 19 after a 2018 Dodge Ram cargo van with Texas registration committed a turn signal violation on Interstate 75. Officers proceeded to seize 33 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $1,073,000.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
fox35orlando.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following an argument that led to a shooting Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive off Berrywood Drive in Orlando. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

1 dead in Altamonte Springs hit-and-run, according to police

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A man is dead after a hit-and-run in the area of East Altamonte Drive and Anchor Road, according to the Altamonte Springs Police Department. Altamonte Springs police said they responded to the scene in reference to a severely injured male on the sidewalk on Monday, Sept. 26 at 1:45 a.m. at the intersection that is about a half mile west of US Highway 17-92.
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
click orlando

Unlicensed plumber ordered to pay $26K to former Brevard customers

VIERA, Fla. – An unlicensed contractor accused of defrauding customers throughout Central Florida pleaded no contest to eight felony charges Thursday including grand theft, organized fraud, and contracting without a license during an emergency. Robert Hibbert, 60, has a history of fraud and theft convictions dating back to 1995,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
multihousingnews.com

Jefferson Apartment Group Breaks Ground in Orlando

The luxury community will overlook the private Medicine Lake. Jefferson Apartment Group has begun its construction of a new eight-building, 304-unit garden-style luxury community located at 2302 Ocoee Apopka Road in Apopka, Fla. A loan for the project’s construction, scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2024, was provided by Wells Fargo.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Casey
fox35orlando.com

2015 cold case: Who killed Sanford store owner Joshua Hur?

SANFORD, Fla. - On December 23, 2015, Joshua Hur was robbed, shot, and killed. The Sanford store owner was on his way to church hours before Christmas Eve. He left behind two children and a lasting mark on his community. "We got a phone call around 7:11 in the evening...
SANFORD, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#State Farm#Automotive Fleet
click orlando

Man arrested in Ormond Beach faces murder charges in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man, who was arrested in Ormond Beach after running away from an attempted traffic stop, now faces murder charges stemming from a shooting inside a Lake County home that killed two people, according to the sheriff’s office. Roger Gilbert, 35, has been locked...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 3, Central Florida prepares for impact

Ian became a Category 3 hurricane overnight, prompting storm and hurricane warnings across large portions of Florida as it continues to travel over western Cuba. Updated cone of uncertainty models from the National Hurricane Center have Ian shifting slightly over to the Northeast beginning 8 a.m. Thursday making its way to Central Florida. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties with several more counties under Tropical Storm Warnings.
FLORIDA STATE
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman charged with cashing forged check at Amscot

A Leesburg woman who’s already been arrested three times this year is back behind bars after she reportedly cashed a forged check at Amscot. Sheri Fay Watson, 40, of 643 W. Oak Terrace Apt. 4, was charged last week with uttering a forged check, petit theft of less than $750, and criminal use of personal ID information. Watson’s prior arrests include one in May at Walmart, where she was charged with retail theft and possession of methamphetamine. She also was arrested twice for domestic battery, once in February and the other time in June, according to Lake County Jail records.
LEESBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

SG senate passes resolution to facilitate higher education for formerly incarcerated individuals

Student Government Senate wants to remove a barrier to education for formerly incarcerated individuals, according to a resolution passed Thursday. SG senate unanimously passed Resolution 54-10, which urges UCF admissions to remove a question on UCF’s admission application that asks about an applicant’s criminal history. The question asks the applicant to indicate whether they’ve ever been charged with or convicted of a felony. The resolution states that if the applicant answers “yes,” it becomes more difficult for them to be accepted to UCF.
ORLANDO, FL
nicholsonstudentmedia.com

First Afro-Latin Unity Day at UCF celebrates diversity and culture

Greater visibility for Afro-Latin organizations on campus was the vision of Sebastian Garcia, vice president of UCF Lambda Theta Phi, for the first Afro-Latin Unity Day. Hosted by Student Government's Hispanic/Latinx Caucus, Afro-Latin Unity Day made its debut Thursday at the Student Union Patio. The event was hosted in celebration...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy