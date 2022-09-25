Read full article on original website
NOTEBOOK: Short week ahead of UTSA coming to Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — With the short week ahead of Middle Tennessee football, there was even less time for the Blue Raiders to enjoy their upset of Miami this weekend before getting back to work, preparing for a visit from reigning Conference USA Champion UTSA this weekend in Floyd Stadium. It'll be a Friday night lights in MTSU's annual Blackout game, with kickoff scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT.
Blue Raiders wrap up play at the Hoosier Classic and Samford Invitational
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee women's tennis wrapped up play in both the Hoosier Classic and Samford Invitational on Sunday. MTSU only competed in singles in the final day of the Hoosier Classic. Muskan Gupta picked up her third singles win in three days over Northern Kentucky's Mariajose Hernandez...
Blue Raiders wrap up Mason Rudolph Championship in 14th
FRANKLIN, Tenn. - Middle Tennessee women's golf recorded its best round of the Mason Rudolph Championship on Sunday, recording a collective 298 (+10). Molly Bebelaar carded a 72 (E) to lead the Blue Raiders in the third round at Vanderbilt Legends Club. MTSU was 11 strokes better Sunday than on...
#BLUEnited initiative continues with marquee campaign
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Earlier this football season, MTSU launched the #BLUEnited campaign and Blue Raider fans have shown up loud and proud to support MTSU across the mid-state and locally here in Murfreesboro as Blue Raider Football has gotten off to a hot start to their season. #BLUEnited has...
COLUMN: On kicking tails, and not being afraid to say it.
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — I'm often amazed, even though I perhaps shouldn't be, when I discover the new multitudes in people I know. Even the multitudes that end up being mundane — friends with hobbies I had no clue about or family that spent their 20s in another country — still offer so much insight into how that person came to be.
MTSU's Men and Women Placed Top-20 at the Cowboy Jamboree
STILLWATER, Okla. – The Blue Raider men's and women's cross-country teams competed Saturday morning at the 84th Cowboy Jamboree. The second race of the season was held by the Oklahoma State Cowboys at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater. Both the men's and women's teams finished...
