I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health | Sanah Ahsan
Society’s understanding of mental health issues locates the problem inside the person - and ignores the politics of their distress, says psychologist Sanah Ahsan
Medical News Today
Which medication is best for panic attacks and anxiety?
Panic attacks are sudden, brief experiences of extreme fear. Anxiety involves feelings of panic, fear, and nervousness that arise when a person feels stressed, threatened, and under pressure. Medication for panic and anxiety disorders aims to alleviate symptoms. Panic attacks and disproportionate anxiety levels can be symptoms of panic disorder,...
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows
Stress, Depression, and Anxiety Linked to Higher Risk of Developing Long Covid, Study Shows. People who felt stressed, anxious, lonely, depressed or worried about COVID-19 before getting infected were at higher risk of developing long-term symptoms from their illness, according to a new study. "We were surprised by how strongly...
Physical Symptoms of Anxiety That May Be Affecting Your Daily Life
Anxiety disorders affect many people, and the symptoms can be more complex than you might think. The link between physical and mental health can be profound, and physical symptoms of anxiety can run along a spectrum of distressing to debilitating. If you live with anxiety, then you might find that you experience both physical and mental symptoms of the disorder. “Mental health and physical health are inextricably linked in both primary and secondary ways,” clinical psychologist Dr. Deborah Offner tells SheKnows. “The mind-body connection is much deeper, pervasive and reciprocal than many people realize. While many of us recognize that physical health...
Psych Centra
The Difference Between Panic Attacks and Psychosis
Panic attacks and psychosis are two completely distinct experiences that cause different symptoms and have different underlying causes. Panic attacks are experienced as a sudden and extreme fear often coupled with physical symptoms, such as sweating, feeling out of breath or dizzy, or your heart racing. There’s usually no sense of what caused the panic attack.
Medical News Today
What is the best kratom for anxiety?
Kratom is a substance derived from the leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree, a native species of Southeast Asia. This tree’s leaves contain compounds that may provide relief to individuals with anxiety. Approximately 19% of adults in the United States have anxiety. This condition can cause challenging emotional and...
Lifehacker
The Differences Between Anxiety and Depression (and When to Get Help)
Even though we’ve made strides in the fight against mental health stigma, it can still be a struggle for people to get the help they need when it comes to depression and anxiety. Part of that is because of the lack of mental health literacy in the U.S. A 2021 study that analyzed this topic during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic found that mental health literacy among American adults is poor, and that individuals are not able to readily identify mental health symptoms and appropriate treatment options.
Psych Centra
How Does PTSD Lead to Emotional Dysregulation?
Trauma can have a long-term impact on your ability to regulate your emotions. This is known as emotional dysregulation. If you have trouble controlling your emotions or are easily overwhelmed, you may wonder if past trauma is to blame. Traumatic events — such as abuse, neglect, and accidents — affect...
Ketamine infusions improve symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, study says
CNN — People who got intravenous ketamine at three private ketamine infusion clinics had “significant improvement” in symptoms of depression, anxiety and suicidal ideation, a new study says. The study, published Monday in the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, adds to a growing body of research showing ketamine’s...
verywellmind.com
Are There Stages of Depression?
Depression, also known as major depressive disorder or clinical depression, is one of the most widespread mental health conditions in America. In fact, in 2020, approximately 21 million adults (8.4% of the population) experienced at least one depressive episode. These episodes can have a severe impact on people’s lives, making it difficult for them to work, study, and engage in other activities the way they used to.
Medical News Today
Why is my anxiety so bad?
Anxiety is a common sensation that many people experience. Different sources can contribute to anxiety and cause the feelings to worsen. Anxious triggers can vary from person to person. Anxiety can lead to feelings of nervousness, apprehension, and worry. It can also cause physical symptoms, such as shallow breathing, sweating,...
MedicalXpress
Domestic abuse and mental health remain taboo subjects for many Sikhs, with deadly consequences
The suicide of Mandeep Kaur caught the attention of people around the world. Kaur, a woman of Sikh heritage from Utter Pradesh in northern India and living in the U.S., posted a video on social media that later went viral, in which she claimed to have been abused by her husband for years (he denies the allegations).
studyfinds.org
What is digital self-harm? Kids who bully THEMSELVES online more likely to attempt suicide
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Acts of self-harm such as cutting or hitting oneself are significant warning signs that someone is thinking about suicide. Now, new collaborative research finds “digital self-harm” among adolescents can lead to suicidal thoughts as well. Kids can be quite cruel to each other,...
msn.com
The Link Between Anxiety And Dizziness
Most people have felt anxious at some point, an experience that can come with an array of symptoms. But beyond occasional feelings of anxiousness, over 40 million adults in the United States experience anxiety disorders, according to Healthline. Chronic anxiety comes with long-term symptoms, while acute anxiety is the anxious state many people experience before presentations at work or other singular situations. Both acute anxiety and chronic anxiety can include dizziness.
Medical News Today
What to know about depression therapy
Many people will feel negative emotions in response to difficult life events. A person with depression may experience negative thoughts and feelings for no obvious reason that last for a prolonged period of time. The symptoms of depression can be overwhelming and may make a person feel isolated. However, there...
Psych Centra
Understanding the Causes of Suicide
There are several causes of suicide. Knowing and understanding the causes and warning signs can help you prevent suicide. Suicide affects thousands of people yearly, but there isn’t a single cause. Various factors lead someone to suicide. Many people diagnosed with mental health or substance use disorders may be...
Medical News Today
What medications can help treat borderline personality disorder?
Borderline personality disorder (BPD) is a mental health condition that affects a person’s ability to regulate their emotions. The treatment usually involves psychotherapy. However, a doctor may prescribe medications to help treat specific symptoms, such as depression. BPD can cause extreme mood shifts, impulsivity, and low self-esteem. It affects...
calmsage.com
Post Concert Depression: Symptoms, & How to Cope
You must have heard of depression and I am sure you more or less know what causes depression. Did you know going to a concert can make you develop depression? Well, it can and that kind of depression is named Post Concert Depression. Post Concert Depression is real and usually...
Psychiatric Times
Dextromethorphan-Bupropion in Depression
A new—cough, cough—combination treatment for depression. Researchers performed an RCT of dextromethorphan-bupropion in major depressive disorder. Partial or inadequate response to antidepressants—whose mechanisms primarily involve monoamine pathways—are common.1,2 Multiple lines of evidence suggest that the glutamatergic system is also involved in the pathophysiology of depression. Dextromethorpahn is a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist and a sigma-1 receptor agonist, both of which modulate glutamate neurotransmission. The clinical utility of dextromethorphan is limited by extensive CYP2D6 metabolism.3 AXS-05, an oral tablet that combines dextromethorphan and bupropion, is formulated to increase the bioavailability and half-life of dextromethorphan through inhibition of its metabolism by bupropion, and is under development for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD).
From strokes to depression – Dr Jeff answers your health questions
DR JEFF FOSTER is The Sun on Sunday’s new resident doctor and is here to help YOU. Dr Jeff, 43, splits his time between working as a GP in Leamington Spa, Warks, and running his clinic, H3 Health, which is the first of its kind in the UK to look at hormonal issues for both men and women. See h3health.co.uk.
