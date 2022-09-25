Aldi has urgently recalled a table sauce warning customers not to eat it. Anyone who has bought the Bramwells Tartare Sauce can return it to the store for a full refund. The budget chain said it was recalling the sauce, which is generally served with fish, as it was incorrectly labelled. A safety warning issued by the Food Standards Agency said: "ALDI is recalling Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites which is not mentioned on the label.

FOOD SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO