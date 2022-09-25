ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Urgent chicken recall: Check your fridge for chicken sold by this major grocery chain

If you recently purchased Perdue Chicken Breast Tenders from BJ’s Wholesale Club, you should know that there’s a big health alert in place for the product that’s similar to a recall. It’s not technically a recall though, because the product isn’t available in stores anymore. However, customers who purchased the chicken tenders before the health alert might still have a supply in their freezer. After all, they don’t expire until July 2023.
12tomatoes.com

CVS Announced It’s Closing Doors For Good

Not all that long ago, we would get in our car and drive to the store if we needed to buy something. That changed in recent years, partly due to new technology and partly due to the pandemic. More than likely, you have gotten caught up in the convenience of...
BGR.com

Urgent beef recall: 22,000 pounds were recalled so check your fridge now

Milk is generally very nutritional, as long as the person drinking it doesn’t suffer from milk allergies or lactose sensitivities. That’s why products with a milk-based ingredient not listed on the label will be recalled once buyers or manufacturers discover the mistake. Such is the case with a brand new beef recall concerning more than 22,000 pounds of frozen Healthy Choice POWER BOWLS Korean-Style Beef products.
Miami Herald

Here’s why a public health alert was issued for a food item sold only at Publix stores

A mixup between bacon-cheddar smothered chicken and chicken cordon bleu created a food allergy danger that put Publix in a USDA public health alert. According to the alert, a customer found the label for aprons Ready to Eat Meal for One Chicken Cordon Bleu on the back of the metal container that had aprons Ready to Eat Meal for One Bacon-Cheddar Smothered Chicken. That would be a minor problem, except the former doesn’t have egg and the latter does.
Popculture

Popular Yogurt Hit With Recall

Watch out, yogurt lovers! The dairy product is the latest delicious treat to be at the center of a government recall. Luckily, this is not a widespread recall and only affects one individual product. Wednesday saw the Food Standards Agency — the U.K. equivalent to the U.S.'s FDA or USDA — shared a recall on Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt. Co-op is pulling this flavor "because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label."
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi urgently recalls sauce with 'do not eat' warning to shoppers

Aldi has urgently recalled a table sauce warning customers not to eat it. Anyone who has bought the Bramwells Tartare Sauce can return it to the store for a full refund. The budget chain said it was recalling the sauce, which is generally served with fish, as it was incorrectly labelled. A safety warning issued by the Food Standards Agency said: "ALDI is recalling Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites which is not mentioned on the label.
Popculture

Vegetable Products Sold at Kroger Recalled

Frequent Kroger customers should check their refrigerators after some ready-to-eat vegetable products sold at the grocery chain were recalled. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced last week that more than 20 ready-to-eat items from the GHGA company like salsa, guacamole, and other vegetable products were recalled after they were found to possibly be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
