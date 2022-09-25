Harry Johnson was a rural mail carrier in the Rutland area a century ago. That tidbit of historical information might have been forgotten, especially since he and his wife Della moved to California in 1941 with their two youngest daughters, Doris and Jewell. However, Johnson left behind two daughters, one of whom made Madison her home for 83 years – Marcene Scully.

