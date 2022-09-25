Texas Tech women's tennis competed in the ITA Regional Tournament in Fort Worth over the weekend, with two Red Raiders making it all the way to the finals in the doubles draw. On Friday, six Red Raiders came out victorious, led by fifth-seeded junior Metka Komac, who was credited with a win in both of her matches on the day. The first was due to a walkover, followed by a 6-3, 6-2 win over Rice's Marte Lambrecht to advance to the round of 16 in the main draw.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO