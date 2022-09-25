Read full article on original website
Komac, Tiglea finish second at ITA regionals
Texas Tech women's tennis competed in the ITA Regional Tournament in Fort Worth over the weekend, with two Red Raiders making it all the way to the finals in the doubles draw. On Friday, six Red Raiders came out victorious, led by fifth-seeded junior Metka Komac, who was credited with a win in both of her matches on the day. The first was due to a walkover, followed by a 6-3, 6-2 win over Rice's Marte Lambrecht to advance to the round of 16 in the main draw.
Texas Tech – Oklahoma State game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s game at Oklahoma State will kick off at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 on FOX or FS1. The network designation will be made after Saturday. Texas Tech is coming off a 37-34 overtime win over No. 22 Texas. The Red Raiders improved to 3-1 with the win. Oklahoma State […]
Shallowater OL commits to Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech keeps another local product in West Texas. Shallowater junior offensive lineman Kasen Long announced his commitment to the Red Raiders on social media Sunday. The 6-foot-6 250-pound offensive tackle was a unanimous 1-3A-I first-team all-district selection as a sophomore for the Mustangs.
University Daily
Red Raiders earn 11 votes in college football AP Top 25 Poll
After defeating the University of Texas 37-34 in an overtime thriller on Saturday, Texas Tech's football team earned 11 votes but did not place in the college football AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday morning. The Red Raiders travel to Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday to take on the last-placed...
This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible
If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
On video: TTU fans throw punches with UT fans near stadium
LPD said officers were called for a fight in progress at the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 200 block of University Avenue at 6:43 p.m. Police said since no victim was found, no report was filed.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Horns down? Texas falls in overtime at Texas Tech, dropping to 2-2 on the season
Texas was supposed to be back again this year. Steve Sarkisian’s second year at the helm of the program was supposed to be when the Longhorns took a step forward. A narrow 20-19 loss to then-No. 1 Alabama in Week 2 seemed to signal that the Longhorns could compete with the big boys.
saturdaytradition.com
Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas
Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
Texas Tech knocks off No. 22 Texas in OT
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s losing streak against Texas in Lubbock is no more. The Red Raiders top the 22nd-ranked Longhorns 37-34 in overtime to secure their first win over Texas at Jones Stadium since 2008. Texas Tech needed overtime to secure the win. Texas fumbled on the first play of the extra frame and […]
Texas Tech Coach Explains What ‘The Country’s Gonna Find Out’
McGuire was fired up in the locker room following his team’s win over conference rival Texas.
KCBD
University Daily
Tech pulls off reverse sweep, starts 1-0 in conference play
Texas Tech volleyball opened up Big 12 play against West Virginia in Morgantown on Saturday, stunning the Mountaineers with a reverse sweep. The Red Raiders now start conference play on the right foot with a 1-0 record. After dropping the first two sets of the match to West Virginia, Tech...
University Daily
Tech’s Wallin crowned champion at West Texas Pro Tennis Open
Players from both Texas Tech tennis teams competed in the West Texas Pro Open at McLeod Tennis Center in Lubbock from Sept. 19 through Sept. 25. Junior Olle Wallin won the singles championship, his first professional title, according to Tech Athletics. In the first qualifying round of the men's draw,...
Texas Tech PD searching after video shows fan pushing UT athlete
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech Police Department were searching for a fan that pushed a University of Texas player after Saturday’s game. “This individual’s actions are not representative of Red Raider values,” a post on social media by Texas Tech Athletics said. A video showing a Texas Tech fan wearing a red shirt pushing […]
An Open Letter to the Complete Idiot Who Shoved a Texas Player on Saturday
It's hard not to get excited about Texas Tech's big win on Saturday over Texas. Especially coming from behind to win in overtime after not beating UT in Lubbock since 2008. Texas Tech fans had every reason to be excited and want to celebrate along with the team after the game. Unfortunately, it just takes one complete jackass to ruin everything.
