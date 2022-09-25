ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

University Daily

Komac, Tiglea finish second at ITA regionals

Texas Tech women's tennis competed in the ITA Regional Tournament in Fort Worth over the weekend, with two Red Raiders making it all the way to the finals in the doubles draw. On Friday, six Red Raiders came out victorious, led by fifth-seeded junior Metka Komac, who was credited with a win in both of her matches on the day. The first was due to a walkover, followed by a 6-3, 6-2 win over Rice's Marte Lambrecht to advance to the round of 16 in the main draw.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Shallowater OL commits to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech keeps another local product in West Texas. Shallowater junior offensive lineman Kasen Long announced his commitment to the Red Raiders on social media Sunday. The 6-foot-6 250-pound offensive tackle was a unanimous 1-3A-I first-team all-district selection as a sophomore for the Mustangs.
University Daily

Big 12 fines Tech 50K after storming field

The Big 12 has announced a public reprimand and a $50,000 fine towards Texas Tech after Saturday's 37-34 overtime victory against Texas. In a statement the new Big 12 Commissioner, Brett Yormark said the staff at Tech failed to prioritize the safety of the visiting teams student-athletes. The full statement can be read here.
University Daily

Red Raiders earn 11 votes in college football AP Top 25 Poll

After defeating the University of Texas 37-34 in an overtime thriller on Saturday, Texas Tech's football team earned 11 votes but did not place in the college football AP Top 25 Poll released on Monday morning. The Red Raiders travel to Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday to take on the last-placed...
FMX 94.5

This Gigapixel Photo from Jones AT&T Stadium is Incredible

If Texas Tech has been doing this Gigapixel thing for a while, I've never seen it. I don't know exactly how it's done, but I want it done for every game ever from this point forward because it was incredibly entertaining scrolling through the entire stadium and finding funny moments captured by the camera.
saturdaytradition.com

Texas Tech issues statement on fan behavior following win over Texas

Texas Tech recorded a big win over Texas this weekend. Unfortunately, the game was marred by an ugly incident after the final whistle. As Red Raider fans and students rushed the field, one fan was seen pushing a Longhorn player in the mayhem. Needless to say, that conduct is completely unacceptable in the realm of college football.
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Texas Tech knocks off No. 22 Texas in OT

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s losing streak against Texas in Lubbock is no more. The Red Raiders top the 22nd-ranked Longhorns 37-34 in overtime to secure their first win over Texas at Jones Stadium since 2008. Texas Tech needed overtime to secure the win. Texas fumbled on the first play of the extra frame and […]
KCBD

Big 12 Announces Public Reprimand and Fine of Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In accordance with the Big 12 Conference Principles and Standards of Sportsmanship, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $50,000 fine of Texas Tech University for the field storming incident that occurred at the conclusion of Saturday’s overtime victory against Texas. “We have...
University Daily

Tech pulls off reverse sweep, starts 1-0 in conference play

Texas Tech volleyball opened up Big 12 play against West Virginia in Morgantown on Saturday, stunning the Mountaineers with a reverse sweep. The Red Raiders now start conference play on the right foot with a 1-0 record. After dropping the first two sets of the match to West Virginia, Tech...
University Daily

Tech’s Wallin crowned champion at West Texas Pro Tennis Open

Players from both Texas Tech tennis teams competed in the West Texas Pro Open at McLeod Tennis Center in Lubbock from Sept. 19 through Sept. 25. Junior Olle Wallin won the singles championship, his first professional title, according to Tech Athletics. In the first qualifying round of the men's draw,...
92.9 NIN

An Open Letter to the Complete Idiot Who Shoved a Texas Player on Saturday

It's hard not to get excited about Texas Tech's big win on Saturday over Texas. Especially coming from behind to win in overtime after not beating UT in Lubbock since 2008. Texas Tech fans had every reason to be excited and want to celebrate along with the team after the game. Unfortunately, it just takes one complete jackass to ruin everything.
LUBBOCK, TX

