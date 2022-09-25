ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewanee, TN

wgnsradio.com

From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall

(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee

If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
WTVCFOX

Train accident kills 3 adult siblings in Tennessee

MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. — A train accident killed three adult siblings over the weekend in Marshall County, Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The deadly collision happened Saturday at about 1:30 p.m. on Depot Street in Chapel Hill. The THP says a Toyota Corolla was heading westbound...
fox17.com

WDEF

Pedestrian killed on Lookout Mountain Sunday night

HINKLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday evening on Lookout Mountain in Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Highway 157 below Hinkle. They say the 51 year old man was walking in the middle of the lane when a Toyota 4 Runner...
WSMV

WTVC

One injured in Boy Scout Road Crash, says Dallas Bay VFD

Hixson, TN — One male is being transported to Erlanger Hospital after a car crash on Boy Scout Road, before Middle Valley says Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department. Dallas Bay VFD says they had to cut the person out of the vehicle, after it went off the roadway and struck a tree.
wgnsradio.com

Do You Recognize Him?

(MURFREESBORO) Police are asking for the public's help in idenifying a "person of interest". On Monday (9/19/2020), it was reported that an individual entered the Walmart Superstore at 2000 Old Fort Pkwy, concealed merchandise, and walked out of the store without paying. As the individual was exiting the store, an...
MURFREESBORO, TN

