Read full article on original website
Related
wgnsradio.com
From Chattanooga to Surgery in Murfreesboro - Duo Celebrates New Jobs and Wedding Anniversary this Fall
(Rutherford County, TN) Three years ago on September 21, 2019, Dr. Nadine Rampp and Dr. Bobby Rampp declared their love for each other and married in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Among other interests, they shared a unique passion for the medical world. While they were both in a surgery residency program at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, they met, fell in love, and started their life together.
3 Great Seafood Places in Tennessee
If you love eating seafood whenever you go out with your friends and family members and you also happen to live in Tennessee then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing seafood places in Tennessee that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. And if you have already been to any of these restaurants, as always, feel free to share your honest impressions with us in the comment section. Until then, here are the three amazing seafood places that made it on the list.
Best public high schools in Tennessee
Find out what Tennessee's top ten public high schools are in 2023, according to Niche.
WTVCFOX
Train accident kills 3 adult siblings in Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. — A train accident killed three adult siblings over the weekend in Marshall County, Tennessee, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP). The deadly collision happened Saturday at about 1:30 p.m. on Depot Street in Chapel Hill. The THP says a Toyota Corolla was heading westbound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox17.com
Three siblings killed by a train in Middle Tennessee
MARSHALL COUNTY, Tenn. -- Three family members are killed after their car is hit by a train in Marshall County. The deadly crash occurred at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on Depot Road. The Tennessee Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville, died in the crash.
WDEF
Pedestrian killed on Lookout Mountain Sunday night
HINKLE, Georgia (WDEF) – A pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday evening on Lookout Mountain in Georgia. The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Highway 157 below Hinkle. They say the 51 year old man was walking in the middle of the lane when a Toyota 4 Runner...
WSMV
3 killed in train vs. vehicle crash in Chapel Hill
CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - Three people were killed on Saturday after a train crashed into a vehicle in Marshall County. 22-year-old Duvraska Coronado, 26-year-old Magyory Coronado and 29-year-old Welengang Coronado, all of Nashville were killed. According to a GoFundMe set up by the boyfriend of Duvraska, the three killed...
WTVC
One injured in Boy Scout Road Crash, says Dallas Bay VFD
Hixson, TN — One male is being transported to Erlanger Hospital after a car crash on Boy Scout Road, before Middle Valley says Dallas Bay Volunteer Fire Department. Dallas Bay VFD says they had to cut the person out of the vehicle, after it went off the roadway and struck a tree.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDEF
Local teenager is known worldwide for her modeling, but she is much deeper than her beauty
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Try this for a scenario…. You’re an 18-year-old woman from Chattanooga, and you’re known worldwide. One might think that person would have the world in her hands. But don’t let the face of AnnaKate Jolly fool you. There’s a lot more to AnnaKate...
WDEF
Four-car pileup on N. Moore Rd. leads to one adult injured, two children with minor injuries
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Four cars were involved in an accident in the 900 block of North Moore Road early this afternoon. The two cars with the most damage were still there about an hour after it happened. According to a Chattanooga police officer on the scene, despite the heavy...
WTVC
Stolen property recovered Monday at Chester Frost Park; One arrested
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — At least one person is in custody after a theft bust at Chester Frost Park Monday morning. Our crew on the scene watched as Hamilton County Rangers gathered items such as fishing rods and bicycles, all of which they say were stolen. We also saw...
WTVC
Grand jury indicts Cleveland firefighter for aggravated burglary, invasion of privacy
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — A Bradley County Grand Jury has indicted a Cleveland firefighter. The grand jury charged 27-year-old Logan Darby Helton with aggravated burglary, criminal trespass and unlawful photographing in violation of privacy. The indictment says on July 8th Helton "did unlawfully enter the habitation of [a woman] without...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wgnsradio.com
Do You Recognize Him?
(MURFREESBORO) Police are asking for the public's help in idenifying a "person of interest". On Monday (9/19/2020), it was reported that an individual entered the Walmart Superstore at 2000 Old Fort Pkwy, concealed merchandise, and walked out of the store without paying. As the individual was exiting the store, an...
WDEF
Sheriff asks public help in case of newborn babies body found Tuesday
GRAYSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk is asking for the public’s help in the case of a new born’s body that was found this week. Deputies found the underdeveloped infant lying face down at the edge of South Chickamauga Creek at the Graysville Canoe Launch on Tuesday afternoon.
Comments / 0