WSET
Mountain View Vintage Market to Welcome More than 60 Vendors
Bedford, VA (WSET) — The Mountain View Vintage Market is set for October 14 and 15 in Bedford. The event organizers said there will be more than 60 vendors taking part. Emily finds out how you can get VIP tickets and the giveaways you could win by going!
WSET
"Joyful Moments" Offered at Heritage Green
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green Assisted Living offered week of events to spur "joyful moments." Emily finds out how they are using laughter as medicine to improve their quality of life.
WSET
'Fall in love with Pulaski:' Town of Pulaski gets new 'LOVE' sign on Washington Street
PULASKI, Va. (WSET) — The Town of Pulaski is asking residents if they are ready to "fall in love with Pulaski." On Monday, the town announced the installation of a new LOVE sign on Washington Street. They said the sign is across from the train station and next to...
northernvirginiamag.com
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke’s Scenery Is the Star of Virginia
Whether you’re ziplining through the trees or relaxing by the lake, you are sure to find unmatched views. One of the best things about living in Northern Virginia is our proximity to destinations with natural scenery and unbeatable views. Roanoke, a three-and-a-half-hour drive from here, offers exactly that. Nestled...
wfxrtv.com
41st annual “Centerfest” returns to downtown Bedford
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — The 41st annual Bedford “Centerfest” brought about sizeable crowds, and a whole lot of fun. The street fair-like event featured games, live music, food, dancing, and much more for members of the community to enjoy. However, all the festival fun was for a cause.
WDBJ7.com
Tips for preparing for possible tropical weather impacts in Southwest Virginia from Hurricane Ian
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the threat of possible tropical weather impacts from Hurricane Ian, WDBJ7 and the American Red Cross have some tips and reminders to make sure you are prepared. The important point is to prepare now instead of waiting until later this week. Jackie Grant with the...
WSLS
Kaine recognizes Roanoke business owner during Hispanic Heritage Month celebration
RICHMOND, Va. – Senator Kaine is hosting an event Monday in Richmond to recognize those who have done extraordinary work in Virginia over the last year – some of whom are local, according to the Senator’s office. Karyna Nevarez, the Inclusion Coordinator at the Virginia Tech Carilion...
WSLS
Local church works on healing relationship with LGBTQ+ community
ROANOKE, Va. – A church in Roanoke is working to break the stigma surrounding LGBTQ+ members and the church. Bonsack United Methodist Church is known as a “reconciling” church, one that seeks inclusion and prioritizes healing relationships with the LGBTQ+ community. Reverend Stan Mitchell of Gracepointe Church...
WSET
Blue Ridge Medical Center opens new Appomattox office to expand health care in the region
APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Blue Ridge Medical Center (BRMC) has cut the ribbon and opened its doors to the newly-established Appomattox office, located at 624 Jones St. on Monday morning. BRMC said it has been working alongside the Virginia Health Care Foundation (VHCF) to open the brand-new building...
wfxrtv.com
48th annual Virginia 10-Miler ends with multiple broken records
LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Saturday was a record-breaking morning in Lynchburg where more than 2,000 people participated in the Virginia 10 Miler Run. It was the 48th year of the event which included the 10 Miler Run, Four+ Miler run, and Four Miler walk. This was Jeff Fedorko’s 16th...
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Roanoke, Virginia
If Roanoke isn’t on your travel radar on your trip to Virginia, you’re missing out. As a hidden gem nestled on the shores of its namesake Roanoke River, there’s no shortage of things to do in Roanoke, VA. This beautiful city of Roanoke sits pretty between the...
WDBJ7.com
Blacksburg farm opens for trail horseback riding
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A farm in Blacksburg has a new way for people to enjoy nature and ride horses. Ridgeland Farm has opened trail riding. There are around 100 acres on the property for people to explore on horseback. Owner of the farm Stephanie Martin says she wants to...
WSLS
Residents struggle to bounce back after apartment fire
ROANOKE, Va. – A fire in Southwest Roanoke Tuesday left one dead and nearly 100 people displaced. The fire at the Stratford apartment complex forced Benny Blankenship, and nearly 100 others from their homes. “I didn’t know what was going on, and now I just know that we’re here,”...
wfirnews.com
State Delegate gives details on project to bring outdoorsmen to Botetourt
After the unveiling of a Botetourt legend’s historic marker, one of Virginia’s State Delegates spoke about putting money into the County to get more out of one of its unused railroad beds. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with more:
WSLS
WATCH: Authorities to announce results of investigation into Roanoke hotel
ROANOKE, Va. – Local, state and federal authorities are set to hold a press conference at The Knights Inn in Roanoke on Tuesday afternoon to announce the results of law enforcement action taken against the business and its owner. According to Brian McGinn, the public affairs specialist for the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Matthew Williams, 43; service held
Matthew David “Matt” Williams, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Salem, Virginia on September 28, 1978. Matt graduated from West Carteret High School and received his Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from East Carolina University.
WSLS
Rockbridge County son reunited with late father’s classic car
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – For as long as J.D. Goad can remember, his life has revolved around cars. “My dad was a car guy, from the time he was born,” said Goad. His dad, W.D. Goad, started Goad’s Body Shop in Lexington. As a kid, J.D. was always right beside him.
Virginia woman killed, 3 hurt in crash involving motorcycles on Highway 17 Business in Garden City
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 36-year-old Virginia woman was killed and three other people were hurt Sunday night when one motorcycle hit another one from behind on Highway 17 Business in Garden City, authorities said. Autumn Viar of Amherst, Virginia, a passenger on one of the motorcycles died in the crash after being taken […]
rchsprowler.com
My Quest for the Best Pizza in Lexington
Throughout my seven years of living in Lexington, I have eaten plenty of pizza. Some have been great, some have been awful, and most have been somewhere in between great and awful. Today, I will be giving my thoughts on the different pizza that Lexington offers. I’ll start off with...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg looking to fill more than 1400 jobs
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Career Works held a career job fair Monday for job seekers in the area looking for new career paths. More than 1400 jobs are available within 25 radius miles of Lynchburg, ranging from food service and banking, to Lynchburg City Schools jobs. Stanley Megginson, an...
