Roanoke, VA

WSET

Mountain View Vintage Market to Welcome More than 60 Vendors

Bedford, VA (WSET) — The Mountain View Vintage Market is set for October 14 and 15 in Bedford. The event organizers said there will be more than 60 vendors taking part. Emily finds out how you can get VIP tickets and the giveaways you could win by going!
BEDFORD, VA
WSET

"Joyful Moments" Offered at Heritage Green

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green Assisted Living offered week of events to spur "joyful moments." Emily finds out how they are using laughter as medicine to improve their quality of life.
LYNCHBURG, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Roanoke’s Scenery Is the Star of Virginia

Whether you’re ziplining through the trees or relaxing by the lake, you are sure to find unmatched views. One of the best things about living in Northern Virginia is our proximity to destinations with natural scenery and unbeatable views. Roanoke, a three-and-a-half-hour drive from here, offers exactly that. Nestled...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

41st annual “Centerfest” returns to downtown Bedford

BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — The 41st annual Bedford “Centerfest” brought about sizeable crowds, and a whole lot of fun. The street fair-like event featured games, live music, food, dancing, and much more for members of the community to enjoy. However, all the festival fun was for a cause.
BEDFORD, VA
WSLS

Local church works on healing relationship with LGBTQ+ community

ROANOKE, Va. – A church in Roanoke is working to break the stigma surrounding LGBTQ+ members and the church. Bonsack United Methodist Church is known as a “reconciling” church, one that seeks inclusion and prioritizes healing relationships with the LGBTQ+ community. Reverend Stan Mitchell of Gracepointe Church...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

48th annual Virginia 10-Miler ends with multiple broken records

LYNCHBURG, Va (WFXR) — Saturday was a record-breaking morning in Lynchburg where more than 2,000 people participated in the Virginia 10 Miler Run. It was the 48th year of the event which included the 10 Miler Run, Four+ Miler run, and Four Miler walk. This was Jeff Fedorko’s 16th...
LYNCHBURG, VA
treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Roanoke, Virginia

If Roanoke isn’t on your travel radar on your trip to Virginia, you’re missing out. As a hidden gem nestled on the shores of its namesake Roanoke River, there’s no shortage of things to do in Roanoke, VA. This beautiful city of Roanoke sits pretty between the...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blacksburg farm opens for trail horseback riding

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A farm in Blacksburg has a new way for people to enjoy nature and ride horses. Ridgeland Farm has opened trail riding. There are around 100 acres on the property for people to explore on horseback. Owner of the farm Stephanie Martin says she wants to...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WSLS

Residents struggle to bounce back after apartment fire

ROANOKE, Va. – A fire in Southwest Roanoke Tuesday left one dead and nearly 100 people displaced. The fire at the Stratford apartment complex forced Benny Blankenship, and nearly 100 others from their homes. “I didn’t know what was going on, and now I just know that we’re here,”...
ROANOKE, VA
carolinacoastonline.com

Matthew Williams, 43; service held

Matthew David “Matt” Williams, 43, of Roanoke, Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at his home. He was born in Salem, Virginia on September 28, 1978. Matt graduated from West Carteret High School and received his Bachelor of Science in hospitality management from East Carolina University.
ROANOKE, VA
rchsprowler.com

My Quest for the Best Pizza in Lexington

Throughout my seven years of living in Lexington, I have eaten plenty of pizza. Some have been great, some have been awful, and most have been somewhere in between great and awful. Today, I will be giving my thoughts on the different pizza that Lexington offers. I’ll start off with...
LEXINGTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg looking to fill more than 1400 jobs

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Career Works held a career job fair Monday for job seekers in the area looking for new career paths. More than 1400 jobs are available within 25 radius miles of Lynchburg, ranging from food service and banking, to Lynchburg City Schools jobs. Stanley Megginson, an...
LYNCHBURG, VA

