The Sunday Night Football game could go down in record as one of the worst NFL games in history, but Russell Wilson had a lot of optimism at a presser where he addressed Denver's offense. The QB said he felt the Broncos are on the cusp of greatness, and that once they get it, they will be unstoppable. Craig Carton points out that only 'losers' spout this sentiment, and backs up this claim by presenting quotes from the Washington Commanders, and the New York Jets.

DENVER, CO ・ 9 HOURS AGO