Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced today that captain John Tavares will miss three weeks due to an oblique strain, per Jonas Siegel of The Athletic. Tavares, 32, is entering his 14th NHL season and fourth as the Leafs' captain. The Maple Leafs are going to have some holes in their lineup to start the season. On top of Tavares' news, restricted free agent holdout Rasmus Sandin still needs a deal, and Jake Muzzin is out with a minor, undisclosed injury to start camp. Muzzin is, however, expected to join the team for camp tomorrow (Wednesday), per Sportsnet's Luke Fox.

HOCKEY ・ 4 HOURS AGO