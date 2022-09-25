Read full article on original website
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 67 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by five players and added F Cal O'Reilly on a professional try-out (PTO), according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have released forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard from their amateur try-out contracts...
markerzone.com
PITTSBURGH PENGUINS ENTRUSTING YOUNG DEFENDER TY SMITH WITH KEY ROLE
In July, the Pittsburgh Penguins acquired defenseman Ty Smith from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for fellow defender John Marino. It is indeed a rarity in which two divisional opponents make a trade of this magnitude, but this trade truly was the best case scenario for all parties involved.
markerzone.com
BRUINS/FLYERS GO TOE-TO-TOE IN A PAIR OF FIGHTS DURING PRE-SEASON OPENER (VIDEO)
The Philadelphia Flyers hosted the Boston Bruins in the first game of the pre-season for each team and it was a physical one. In the first period, Bruins defenceman Connor Carrick laid a big hit on Antoine Roussel, who just signed a PTO with the Flyers earlier this week. Flyers forward Wade Allison came to the defence of Roussel and fought Carrick.
markerzone.com
KRAKEN PROSPECT EARNS PLAYER SAFETY HEARING FOR HIGH HIT (VIDEO)
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today that Seattle Kraken prospect Jacob Melanson will have a hearing for interference and an illegal check to the head of Oilers' prospect James Hamblin. Melanson, 19, was selected 131st by the Kraken in 2021; Hamblin, undrafted, has spent the last two seasons...
markerzone.com
INSIDER REVEALS 2023 TRADE DEADLINE WITH A SLIGHT MODIFICATION
NHL Insider Chris Johnston announced today that the 2023 Trade Deadline will be on Friday, March 3 at 3:00pm eastern:. The league switching the weekday from Monday to Friday is the only real noteworthy change; the past four deadlines have fallen on a Monday. Perhaps it is a marketing ploy...
Did Aaron Judge’s outfit vs Blue Jays just hint at 2023 landing spot?
New York Yankees mega-star Aaron Judge is having a season for the ages, and should capture the AL MVP in a few months’ time regardless of whether or not he pushes past the AL home run record, currently held by Roger Maris. Then, things get really interesting. Judge bet...
NHL
Recap: Avs Begin Preseason Against Minnesota and Vegas
The Colorado Avalanche began their preseason schedule with split-squad an away contest against the Minnesota Wild in the afternoon and a home match against the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night at Ball Arena. The Avalanche suffered a 3-2 overtime loss to Minnesota in the afternoon, while the home squad...
NHL
Game Preview: 09.27.22 Preseason vs. DET
WATCH: PITTSBURGHPENGUINS.COM (U.S. ONLY) | LISTEN: 105.9 The X, Penguins Radio Network. Following Sunday's split-squad games against the Columbus Blue Jackets, the Penguins return to PPG Paints Arena to host the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday, September 27 at 7:00 PM. Doors to the arena will open at 6:00 PM. Last season, the Penguins went 2-0-1 against Detroit, which gives Pittsburgh a 7-1-1 record against the Red Wings dating back to the beginning of the 2018-19 season. The last time the two teams met, six different goal-scorers, including a two-goal game from Evgeni Malkin, propelled the Penguins to a 7-2 win on April 23rd in Detroit. During their final two matchups last season, Pittsburgh outscored Detroit 18-4.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings visit Penguins to kick off 2022-23 preseason
Detroit set to play first of eight preseason games before Opening Night on Oct. 14. The Detroit Red Wings will kick off their 2022-23 preseason schedule on the road Tuesday night, facing the Pittsburgh Penguins for a 7 p.m. puck drop at PPG Paints Arena. Tuesday's 2022-23 preseason opener will...
CBS Sports
MLB manager tracker: Don Mattingly out with Marlins; multiple teams to have offseason openings
Major League Baseball is nearing the end of its regular season, meaning that some teams are about to embark on searches for their next manager. The Miami Marlins will be one of those clubs. The Marlins announced on Sunday that longtime skipper Don Mattingly will not return next year, ending a seven-year run at the helm.
markerzone.com
PHIL KESSEL IMPRESSING GOLDEN KNIGHTS' TEAMMATES WITH FITNESS LEVEL
Phil Kessel is such a beloved figure in the NHL because he has a reputation of having substandard nutrition and fitness habits while simultaneously scoring an average of 27.2 goals per 82 over the past 16 seasons. The ultimate mensch, Kessel lights up the score sheet with a dad-bod. You cannot not respect it.
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER'S BIGGEST OFFSEASON SIGNING JUST GOT LEVELED AND LEFT THE GAME
In the second of two split-squad games between the Vancouver Canucks and the Calgary Flames, defenseman Nicolas Meloche crunched Canucks' forward Ilya Mikheyev in the corner. Mikheyev left the game and would not return; he was visibly wincing afterwards. Vancouver signed the Russian forward to a four-year, $19 million dollar...
markerzone.com
COLE CAUFIELD ABSOLUTELY SNIPES BLACKWOOD WITH POWERPLAY ONE-TIMER (VIDEO)
Cole Caufield looks tip-top in the early goings of the Habs' preseason matchup against the New Jersey Devils. He has been a pest on the Devils on every shift. Given two powerplay chances to boot, Caufield did not need too many chances to get going. He completely sniped Mackenzie Blackwood, and preseason or not, it was impressive.
NHL
Blue Jackets welcome Sabres to Nationwide for preseason contest
Columbus mixes veterans, highly touted youngsters for game against Buffalo. After splitting a doubleheader against Pittsburgh on Sunday, the Blue Jackets are back in action Wednesday night in Nationwide Arena when the Buffalo Sabres come to town. If you can't make it to Nationwide Arena, the game will be streamed...
markerzone.com
UNVACCINATED NHL PLAYERS WILL SOON NOT HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT CANADIAN BORDER
It's been a long time coming, but NHL players who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 soon won't have to worry about crossing the Canadian border. The Canadian government has confirmed that all vaccine mandates will be dropped, along with several other measures such as masking on trains and planes, in October.
markerzone.com
FLORIDA SIGNS YOUNG GOALTENDER TO CONTRACT EXTENSION
The Florida Panthers have signed goaltender Spencer Knight to a three-year contract worth $13.5 million, per Kevin Weekes. Knight, 21, is the latest up-and-comer to earn a lucrative contract, and the pundits are already criticizing the deal, mostly because the young goalie only has 36 games of NHL experience. So far, Knight has managed a 2.74 goals-against average and .909 save-percentage, with a 23-9-3 record for the Panthers.
markerzone.com
BRUINS TO HOST CHARA THIS FALL, HONORING HIS LEGENDARY CAREER
The Boston Bruins are hosting Zdeno Chara for the ceremonial puck drop before their match against the Minnesota Wild on October 22, per Bruins correspondent Shawn Hutcheon. Zdeno Chara's recent retirement, for many, marks the end of an era; Chara was the only remaining active player in the NHL the last time the Toronto Maple Leafs won a playoff series.
markerzone.com
SHANE WRIGHT WAS FRUSTRATED AT CAMP AFTER BEING BESTED BY AHL COACH IN DRILL
Just before the latest NHL draft, fans got a sense of the player they were getting in Shane Wright. He was slated to go 1st overall, and he made it very clear that he felt he deserved that position. He went fourth overall, and wasn't too pleased about it, something he also expressed. IN this year's rookie camp, it seems Seattle Kraken's youngsters got a sense of what Wright will be like as a teammate.
markerzone.com
ARTEMI PANARIN JESTS ABOUT WHY HE DIDN'T RECEIVE THE CAPTAIN'S ‘C'
When the New York Rangers named Jacob Trouba captain over the summer, folks all over the NHL were surprised, but inside the Rangers' room, I am not sure that was the case. Trouba obviously has the respect of his teammates, Gallant naming him captain seems like an homage to the late-90s era of captain; Chris Pronger, Darien Hatcher and – dare I say – Scott Stevens?
markerzone.com
CONNOR MCDAVID IS THE REASON JESSE PULJUJÄRVI IS STILL AN OILER
Edmonton Oilers' forward Jesse Puljujärvi has stood front and center of trade rumors around the team, but what is keeping GM Ken Holland from moving him?. Simple. The franchise's single most important asset: Connor McDavid. Analyst Anthony Stewart recently shared on NHL Network, that Puljujärvi is still an Oiler...
