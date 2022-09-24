Read full article on original website
6 Garden Pests You Are Most Likely To Run Into This Fall In Minnesota
If you spend any amount of time outdoors during the fall, maybe you are out in the garden harvesting the last of the tomatoes or cucumbers, or maybe you just enjoy going for a walk in the crisp air, whatever it is you are doing outside, chances are good that you'll run into any one of these six garden pests this fall.
Minnesota Fall Colors more Noticeable, But Still a Little Ways to Go
Last week we officially said goodbye to summer and welcomed in Fall, as the first day of fall this year landed on September 22. With fall comes a lot of great things; such as fun fall fashion, (for many) the excitement of pumpkin spiced lattes, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and leaves changing into beautiful autumn colors.
St. Cloud Ballot Question #2: Neighborhood Park Improvements
ST. CLOUD (WJON - News) -- If you live in the city of St. Cloud, you'll find two questions on your ballot when you go to vote this fall. The second question is asking residents for $20 million to make improvements to the neighborhood parks. Mayor Dave Kleis says the...
Roadside Pumpkin Wagons are the Best Part of Fall in Central MN
I can not be trusted to drive myself anywhere alone this time of year, especially if it involves driving on back roads. If I see a wagon full of pumpkins and gourds, I will empty the cash out of my wallet, and fill my car with as many as possible.
Get Your Fair Food Fix at Coborn’s in St. Cloud This Week
If you are desperately trying to cling to what is left of summer, you're not alone. I'm right there with you. Luckily we can still get a taste of our favorite summer foods this week at Coborn's on Cooper Ave in St. Cloud. Miller Concessions is doing one of their...
Minnesota’s Favorite Fall Hike Is Worth A Day Trip From St. Cloud [GALLERY]
As a state full of parks and trails it can be hard to pick a favorite when it comes to scoping out the fall colors. My personal favorite is Taylor's Falls, Minnesota because that is where I proposed to my wife! (Spoiler alert: she said yes). Amy Barrett from Explore...
Do Minnesotans Call In Sick More Than Other States?
I'm not one to call in sick to work. I think in the last 30 years, I've had to call in sick twice and both times I was in the hospital. Once, when I was working an overnight shift at a rock radio station in Orlando, I had a bad case of the flu but didn't want to miss work. So, I threw on a bathrobe and a pair of high top sneakers and went to work. I didn't worry about getting anyone else sick because I was the only one there.
Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service Held Sunday
ST. PAUL (WJON - News) -- A special honor Sunday at the State Capitol for the 241 Minnesota firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice. All of their names were read during the annual Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service. The names of those who died in the line of duty...
Gas Prices Go Up for First Time in 14 Weeks
UNDATED (WJON News) -- One of the longest gas price declines on record has come to an end after 14 weeks. Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week. We're averaging $3.68. The national average price of gasoline has gone up 3.2 cents...
Flags Lowered for Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day
ST. PAUL -- Firefighters who have been hurt or killed in the line of duty will be honored across the state Sunday. Governor Tim Walz has ordered all American and Minnesota flags at state and federal buildings be lowered in honor of Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. As is the...
Okay, Who Has The Best French Fries In St Cloud?
Why they do these surveys, I don't know but I find myself reading them all the time. Recently, Spruce did a survey on what every state's favorite French fries are. I was kind of surprised as to what Minnesotan's favorite French fries are. I would have guessed McDonald's or Wendy's or one of my favorites Culvers. But, nope. Minnesotan's favorite fries are from none other than Arby's. Huh? No offense to Arby's but, really?
These Are The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota
I was pretty surprised to not find some of the occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
Duck Hunting Starts in Minnesota Saturday; What you Need to Know
The waterfowl hunting season starts in Minnesota Saturday and that includes ducks, coots and mergansers. In the north zone in Minnesota the hunt continues through November 22 while in the Central Zone (St. Cloud is a part of) and South Zone the hunting dates are September 24-October 2 and again from October 8 - November 27.
The Weekender: St. Cloud Norsemen, The Midtown Men and More!
ST. CLOUD -- We have your guide to some fun and exciting things happening around central Minnesota this weekend. Check out The Midtown Men playing at the Paramount Theatre, visit the first every St. Cloud Coffee Fest, take part of the Stearns History Museum Historic Harvest event, catch the St. Cloud Norsemen home opener and join a motorcycle ride in Cold Spring. Read more in The Weekender!
How to Support Local, the Minnesota Vikings and Be Stylish Simultaneously
Over the weekend I had the pleasure of being able to attend the Minnesota Vikings home game against division rivals Detroit Lions. Even more exciting was the fact we snuck the win in at the end. However, there was something else cool I learned while I was there that I...
Are You a Minnesotan Craving Soup? Try This Savory Soup Recipe
The weather dropped into the 50s last week and immediately the state of Minnesota collectively started craving soup. I'm part of that collective. I am a soup girl through and through, I could live off nothing but different soups and chilis all winter long. Last Friday, the cold and rainy...
Allegiant Flights Between St. Cloud, Mesa Resume October 5th
ST. CLOUD -- We're a little over a week away from the Allegiant Airlines flights to Mesa, Arizona returning to the St. Cloud Regional Airport. The first flight out of St. Cloud Regional Airport is scheduled for Wednesday, October 5th. Flights are scheduled for Wednesdays and Saturdays weekly. The Allegiant...
Just How Much Of Our Minnesota Lottery Funds Support MN Wildlife?
Every time we go fishing, (Which is not often enough,) people start talking about fishing limits and requirements in Minnesota. "Isn't the Lottery supposed to support our wildlife needs in Minnesota? Why don't they just create more fish hatcheries, rather than put limits on the size of fish we can keep?" Good questions, right?
Autumn Kicks Off in St. Cloud at 2nd Annual Harvest Fest [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD -- It's officially autumn and central Minnesotans celebrated the harvest season at an annual St. Cloud event. With a seasonal chill in the air, the Stearns History Museum held the 2nd annual Harvest Fest on Saturday. The family-friendly event is a nod to traditional harvest festivals and featured vintage carnival games, tours of the victory garden, pumpkin painting, a cake walk, an apple cider bar, and several photo ops.
Enhanced Fan Experience Investments at National Hockey Center
ST. CLOUD -- Fans attending a hockey game this season at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center should notice some major upgrades. St. Cloud State University has invested about $1.2 million in brand new LED video displays and significantly enhanced the sound system. National Hockey Center Director Cory Portner says...
