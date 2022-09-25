SG senate passes resolution to facilitate higher education for formerly incarcerated individuals

UCF ranked No. 75 for best undergraduate engineering programs — the highest in school history — according to U.S. News & World Report. “The ranking of a particular institution, whether at the graduate or undergraduate level, is a result of the good students that walk through our doors and the quality of the work that they do,” said Michael Georgiopoulos, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science.

