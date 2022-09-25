SG senate passes resolution to facilitate higher education for formerly incarcerated individuals

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chickens at the Oviedo LibraryJoAnn RyanOviedo, FL
3 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
St. John's River, alligators and the plight of cows: Exploring beautiful FloridaJoAnn RyanChristmas, FL
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Famous Floridians: Bob RossJoAnn RyanFlorida State
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF students share study abroad experiences at Burnett Honors College’s showcase
UCF’s Burnett Honors College hosted its first ever Study Abroad Showcase on Wednesday where students discussed their experiences while studying overseas. Julianna Merotto, a senior political science major, said she realized how much she takes for granted while studying abroad in Guatemala this summer. “What would it be like...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF undergrad engineering programs rank No. 75 in US News & World Report
UCF ranked No. 75 for best undergraduate engineering programs — the highest in school history — according to U.S. News & World Report. “The ranking of a particular institution, whether at the graduate or undergraduate level, is a result of the good students that walk through our doors and the quality of the work that they do,” said Michael Georgiopoulos, dean of the College of Engineering and Computer Science.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
SG senate passes resolution, asks for transparency in student money's spending
UCF’s transition to new financial software has impaired Student Government financial committees’ ability to do their jobs, SG officials said. SG senate unanimously passed Resolution 54-09 Thursday to help combat the problem. The resolution urges the Activity & Service Fee Business Office to continue updating the ASF Financials website. Until recently, the website continually tracked the spending of the Activity and Service Fee.
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 3, Central Florida prepares for impact
Ian became a Category 3 hurricane overnight, prompting storm and hurricane warnings across large portions of Florida as it continues to travel over western Cuba. Updated cone of uncertainty models from the National Hurricane Center have Ian shifting slightly over to the Northeast beginning 8 a.m. Thursday making its way to Central Florida. A Hurricane Watch has been issued for Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties with several more counties under Tropical Storm Warnings.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian: Central Florida school announcements ahead of storm's arrival
Officials of schools, colleges and universities in Florida and the Orlando metro area are beginning to announce their plans for the week ahead of Hurricane Ian's potential impacts on the state. Here is a county-by-county list of school announcements regarding the storm that have been made so far:. ALACHUA COUNTY.
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist to pull ads from Ian-impacted markets
The Democrat goes dark in Tampa, Fort Myers, Orlando and Jacksonville markets. As Hurricane Ian bears down on the state, one gubernatorial campaign is nearly going dark on television. Democrat Charlie Crist announced plans Monday to pull ads from markets likely to be impacted by the storm, a move that...
How Much Is Val Demings Worth?
Val Demings, 65, is a politician and former law enforcement officer who has been a congresswoman from Florida representing the Orlando area since 2017. She is seeking to dethrone Republican Senator...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCFPD help students engrave, protect their catalytic converters
Dozens of UCF students and staff lined up in parking garage A to get free engraving for their catalytic converters on Wednesday. With a recent uptick in catalytic converter thefts around the nation, UCFPD partnered with ProtechDNA and State Farm to host an event giving away high-tech labels that make it easier for law enforcement to return lost or stolen property, according to the UCF website.
fox35orlando.com
What makes Hurricane Ian so dangerous? NHC's Jamie Rhome explains
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Florida is bracing for what could be a powerful Category 4 Hurricane Ian at landfall on Wednesday before the storm tracks northeast toward the Orlando metropolitan area. The last time Orlando took a direct hit from a hurricane was Charley back in 2004, which maintained a...
wfit.org
Central Florida could see a direct hit from Hurricane Ian, as it crosses the state
As Hurricane Ian barreled toward Southwest Florida Tuesday, the official forecast track turned directly across Central Florida. On Thursday evening, the eye of Ian — by then a tropical storm — could be strandling the Lake and Orange county line, according to the National Hurricane Center. But the...
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian projected track sends storm into Orlando: Timeline of arrival
ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents are being urged to have their final preparations in place on Tuesday as Hurricane Ian threatens to make impact on Florida this week as a major hurricane. While Ian is projected to make landfall near Tampa Bay, the storm is expected to bring harsh conditions to...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando hotel owner discounting rooms as Hurricane Ian evacuees head to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida hotel owner is trying to show that he cares for those evacuating coastal areas that may be impacted by Hurricane Ian, by discounting rooms as more people head to Orlando for safety. "We’re from Destin and going to Orlando," explained Saddy Andrae who traveled...
WESH
Orlando mayor warns residents to prepare for Hurricane Ian to potentially make direct hit
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando and Orange County emergency operation centers are up and running and tracking Ian. “If it's close to the west coast, yes, more rain in that particular area, more wind in that particular area,” Orlando emergency manager Manuel Soto said. Soto and a small crew...
Albany Herald
While DeSantis was flying legal asylum seekers to Martha's Vineyard, business owners in his state were struggling for workers
For the past two years Jan Gautam has been filling in sporadically as a housekeeper at hotels in Orlando, Florida, run by Interessant Hotels & Resort Management, or IHRMC. When he's not making beds, he's busy running the company. He's the President and CEO of IHRMC — which is based in Orlando, Florida.
15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando
When it comes to how to spend a sunny day, there's no shortage of options around Orlando. But what are the things to do on a rainy day in Orlando? Sure, you could order pizza and binge-watch the latest craze... The post 15 Indoor Date Ideas for a Rainy Day in Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Hurricane Ian: Publix stores in these Central Florida counties will close early for the storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Publix locations in seven Central Florida counties will close early on Wednesday due to Hurricane Ian. Publix officials said locations in Sumter, Orange, Lake (717 N. 14th St., Leesburg and 1120 Bichara Blvd., The Villages), Seminole, Marion, Osceola, and Volusia counties will close at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.
Bay News 9
Flying out? Airlines release their operational plans for Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is set to affect the Gulf coast of Florida this week. As high winds, flooding, and storm surge is expected around the state, air travel to and from Orlando's airports can be expected. Stay tuned for updates as they come in. Airport Updates:. Orlando International Airport:. Officials at...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
No. 23 UCF men’s soccer's winning streak snapped against Memphis
UCF men's soccer suffered its first loss since its season opener in a 3-2 road defeat against the Memphis Tigers Saturday night. This was the first matchup between the two teams since the 2021 American Athletic Conference semifinals, where UCF came out with a 4-1 victory. No. 24 Memphis earned...
Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian
Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida. To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents.
