It was a quiet walk over to the other side of the Hearnes Center floor as the Missouri volleyball team switched benches before the second set. After No. 18 Kentucky put on a clinic in the opening frame, it was easy to see the writing on the wall — Missouri capitulated easily as Kentucky dominated on both offense and defense. And for the most part, the Wildcats did just that: they hit better, blocked better and served better in a 3-1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22) victory over the Tigers on Wednesday.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 7 HOURS AGO