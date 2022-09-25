Read full article on original website
Related
Columbia Missourian
Missouri volleyball falls to No. 18 Kentucky in four sets
It was a quiet walk over to the other side of the Hearnes Center floor as the Missouri volleyball team switched benches before the second set. After No. 18 Kentucky put on a clinic in the opening frame, it was easy to see the writing on the wall — Missouri capitulated easily as Kentucky dominated on both offense and defense. And for the most part, the Wildcats did just that: they hit better, blocked better and served better in a 3-1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22) victory over the Tigers on Wednesday.
Columbia Missourian
Mexico softball standout Thurman commits to MU
Mexico High School center fielder Jordyn Thurman verbally committed to Missouri on Tuesday via Twitter. Thurman, a junior, can sign her National Letter of Intent in November of her senior year. She was an all-district and All-North Central Missouri Conference performer as a sophomore.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge girls tennis comfortably defeats Jefferson City
Jefferson City hosted Rock Bridge girls tennis Wednesday in a dual that ended in a comfortable 9-0 victory for the Bruins. Rock Bridge improved to 16-3 in dual play this season with the sweep.
Columbia Missourian
Helias, Rock Bridge's Baumstark take top honors at CMAC Tournament
FULTON — Playing a long course in blustery conditions made it challenging for every golfer in the Central Missouri Activities Conference Tournament on Tuesday. Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton played at 5,744 yards, and wind gusts regularly exceeded 15 miles per hour.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia Missourian
MU soccer looks to knock off undefeated Mississippi State
Missouri's start to Southeastern Conference play has been nothing short of up and down. MU made a statement in its SEC opener by knocking off then-ranked Auburn at home on the backs of a big goal from Kylie Dobbs and strong defending to collect a shutout.
Columbia Missourian
Hickman softball loses high scoring affair; Tolton soccer scores six in win
Hickman softball plated eight runs but failed to slow down the Helias offense in a 13-8 loss Wednesday in Jefferson City. The Kewpies fell behind 3-1 after two frames before they put up six runs in the top of the third, capped by Lucy Hurtado’s grand slam.
Columbia Missourian
Stephens softball hires former MU star Wilmes as assistant
Former Missouri softball standout Brooke Wilmes was hired as an assistant coach for Stephens College softball, the athletic department announced Tuesday. Wilmes will join assistant coach Michelle Looney on head coach Emily Kingsolver's staff.
Columbia Missourian
How Dominic Lovett rediscovered his love for football this offseason
Perhaps Missouri’s most important offseason development came in the weight room this summer. It’s where Dominic Lovett rediscovered his love for football after a freshman season that required plenty of patience. The sophomore from East St. Louis, Illinois, needed to wait his turn.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Columbia Missourian
Rajoy saves Columbia men’s soccer against Grand View
Erik Rajoy scored a goal in the 88th minute to seal a 2-1 winfor Columbia College men’s soccer against Grand View on Tuesday. The Cougars have now won their last three meetings against Grand View.
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College women's golf stays unbeaten with win in MVC Big Muddy Shootout
No. 24 Columbia College women’s golf picked up an easy victory in the MVC Big Muddy Shootout in Marshall, keeping the Cougars unbeaten to start the year. Following a record-setting performance in the WWU Fall Invitational last week, Columbia showed no signs of a hangover, shooting a 328 to win the shootout by 12 strokes over second-place Central Methodist.
Columbia Missourian
Battle softball hangs on against Jefferson City; Tolton softball routs New Bloomfield
Battle softball improved to 10-10 overall and 3-3 in Central Missouri Activities Conference play with a 2-1 road victory against Jefferson City on Tuesday. Senior Chelsea Gleba had an RBI single in the top of the third inning to put the Spartans up 1-0. Battle held Jefferson City without a hit until the fourth inning, extending its lead to 2-0 in the sixth.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri's defense prepares for tough Georgia test
If there’s one thing Blake Baker and Missouri’s defense has taken away from the first third of the season it’s that every issue that has surfaced so far is correctable. The tackling angles, blown coverages and brief mental lapses — all of those things can be fixed over time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Columbia Missourian
Missouri scheduled for morning kickoff at Florida
The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that Missouri’s away showdown with Florida on Oct. 8 will kick off at 11 a.m., marking the Tigers’ fourth morning start time of the season. Missouri travels to Gainesville, Florida, for the first time since its 41-17 loss during the 2020 season. The...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia welcomes Georgia fans for SEC 10-year anniversary game
Saturday will be Missouri football’s Southeastern Conference home opener for the season. The day also marks Missouri’s 10-year anniversary of being in the SEC. Much like it did in its first SEC game, the Tigers will face Georgia. Over 30,000 people will travel to Columbia for the game,...
Columbia Missourian
Game time set for MU's matchup in SEC/Big 12 Challenge
Missouri men’s basketball will face Iowa State for a second consecutive season in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. This season’s matchup will tip off at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers lost to the Cyclones 67-50 in Ames, Iowa, last season. MU’s last victory in...
Columbia Missourian
MU football target Lindsey comped to former Georgia standout Walker
Growing up, TJ Lindsey was always told collegiate offers would be on the table. Now in his junior year of high school, the Class of 2024 edge rusher holds interest from 12 programs, including Missouri. Chief of player personnel Ryan Trichel was Lindsey’s primary contact in the first steps of...
Columbia Missourian
Three Columbia College athletes receive conference player of the week awards
For the second week in a row, a trio of Columbia College athletes across two sports were named American Midwest Conference Players of the Week. Volleyball once again had two players receive the award, while women’s golf also received an honor. Sude Gundogan was named AMC Attacker of the...
Columbia Missourian
MU announces new inductees for hall of fame
MU athletics announced five former athletes and one coach will be named to the University of Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. The Class of 2022 is the 32nd group to be enshrined. The induction ceremony will take place November 18 at the Missouri Theatre. The event has free admission and is open for anyone to attend.
Columbia Missourian
High School Football Week 5 Recap: Capital City steamrolls ahead, Boonville falters without Troost
With zeros on the clock at Adkins Stadium, Jefferson City rushed to the 50-yard line to claim the “JC” logo as its post-game meeting spot, not allowing Capital City (4-1, 2-1) to celebrate on the logo. Listed as the home team, the Cavalier fans and team showed up to take over from the minute they stepped foot on the Jefferson City (2-3, 0-1) campus Friday night.
Columbia Missourian
Alpaca wool becomes useful felted items at this Columbia business
It took starting a business together for four friends to figure out where they fit in the picture. Mary Licklider, Diane Peckham, Linda Coats and Carol Brown started Heartfelt Alpaca Creations as a collaborative effort, unaware of each other’s skill sets. Now, Licklider said, each of the women has found her niche.
Comments / 0