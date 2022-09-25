ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Missouri volleyball falls to No. 18 Kentucky in four sets

It was a quiet walk over to the other side of the Hearnes Center floor as the Missouri volleyball team switched benches before the second set. After No. 18 Kentucky put on a clinic in the opening frame, it was easy to see the writing on the wall — Missouri capitulated easily as Kentucky dominated on both offense and defense. And for the most part, the Wildcats did just that: they hit better, blocked better and served better in a 3-1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-19, 25-22) victory over the Tigers on Wednesday.
COLUMBIA, MO
Mexico softball standout Thurman commits to MU

Mexico High School center fielder Jordyn Thurman verbally committed to Missouri on Tuesday via Twitter. Thurman, a junior, can sign her National Letter of Intent in November of her senior year. She was an all-district and All-North Central Missouri Conference performer as a sophomore.
MEXICO, MO
Helias, Rock Bridge's Baumstark take top honors at CMAC Tournament

FULTON — Playing a long course in blustery conditions made it challenging for every golfer in the Central Missouri Activities Conference Tournament on Tuesday. Tanglewood Golf Course in Fulton played at 5,744 yards, and wind gusts regularly exceeded 15 miles per hour.
FULTON, MO
MU soccer looks to knock off undefeated Mississippi State

Missouri's start to Southeastern Conference play has been nothing short of up and down. MU made a statement in its SEC opener by knocking off then-ranked Auburn at home on the backs of a big goal from Kylie Dobbs and strong defending to collect a shutout.
COLUMBIA, MO
Stephens softball hires former MU star Wilmes as assistant

Former Missouri softball standout Brooke Wilmes was hired as an assistant coach for Stephens College softball, the athletic department announced Tuesday. Wilmes will join assistant coach Michelle Looney on head coach Emily Kingsolver's staff.
COLUMBIA, MO
How Dominic Lovett rediscovered his love for football this offseason

Perhaps Missouri’s most important offseason development came in the weight room this summer. It’s where Dominic Lovett rediscovered his love for football after a freshman season that required plenty of patience. The sophomore from East St. Louis, Illinois, needed to wait his turn.
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia College women's golf stays unbeaten with win in MVC Big Muddy Shootout

No. 24 Columbia College women’s golf picked up an easy victory in the MVC Big Muddy Shootout in Marshall, keeping the Cougars unbeaten to start the year. Following a record-setting performance in the WWU Fall Invitational last week, Columbia showed no signs of a hangover, shooting a 328 to win the shootout by 12 strokes over second-place Central Methodist.
COLUMBIA, MO
Battle softball hangs on against Jefferson City; Tolton softball routs New Bloomfield

Battle softball improved to 10-10 overall and 3-3 in Central Missouri Activities Conference play with a 2-1 road victory against Jefferson City on Tuesday. Senior Chelsea Gleba had an RBI single in the top of the third inning to put the Spartans up 1-0. Battle held Jefferson City without a hit until the fourth inning, extending its lead to 2-0 in the sixth.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Missouri's defense prepares for tough Georgia test

If there’s one thing Blake Baker and Missouri’s defense has taken away from the first third of the season it’s that every issue that has surfaced so far is correctable. The tackling angles, blown coverages and brief mental lapses — all of those things can be fixed over time.
COLUMBIA, MO
Tennis
Sports
Missouri scheduled for morning kickoff at Florida

The Southeastern Conference announced Monday that Missouri’s away showdown with Florida on Oct. 8 will kick off at 11 a.m., marking the Tigers’ fourth morning start time of the season. Missouri travels to Gainesville, Florida, for the first time since its 41-17 loss during the 2020 season. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Columbia welcomes Georgia fans for SEC 10-year anniversary game

Saturday will be Missouri football’s Southeastern Conference home opener for the season. The day also marks Missouri’s 10-year anniversary of being in the SEC. Much like it did in its first SEC game, the Tigers will face Georgia. Over 30,000 people will travel to Columbia for the game,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Game time set for MU's matchup in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

Missouri men’s basketball will face Iowa State for a second consecutive season in the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. This season’s matchup will tip off at 1 p.m. Jan. 28 at Mizzou Arena. The Tigers lost to the Cyclones 67-50 in Ames, Iowa, last season. MU’s last victory in...
COLUMBIA, MO
MU football target Lindsey comped to former Georgia standout Walker

Growing up, TJ Lindsey was always told collegiate offers would be on the table. Now in his junior year of high school, the Class of 2024 edge rusher holds interest from 12 programs, including Missouri. Chief of player personnel Ryan Trichel was Lindsey’s primary contact in the first steps of...
COLUMBIA, MO
MU announces new inductees for hall of fame

MU athletics announced five former athletes and one coach will be named to the University of Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. The Class of 2022 is the 32nd group to be enshrined. The induction ceremony will take place November 18 at the Missouri Theatre. The event has free admission and is open for anyone to attend.
COLUMBIA, MO
High School Football Week 5 Recap: Capital City steamrolls ahead, Boonville falters without Troost

With zeros on the clock at Adkins Stadium, Jefferson City rushed to the 50-yard line to claim the “JC” logo as its post-game meeting spot, not allowing Capital City (4-1, 2-1) to celebrate on the logo. Listed as the home team, the Cavalier fans and team showed up to take over from the minute they stepped foot on the Jefferson City (2-3, 0-1) campus Friday night.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Alpaca wool becomes useful felted items at this Columbia business

It took starting a business together for four friends to figure out where they fit in the picture. Mary Licklider, Diane Peckham, Linda Coats and Carol Brown started Heartfelt Alpaca Creations as a collaborative effort, unaware of each other’s skill sets. Now, Licklider said, each of the women has found her niche.
COLUMBIA, MO

