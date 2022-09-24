Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia taxpayers could foot a $400K bill for new election equipment in Coffee County
(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers could be on the hook for $400,000 worth of new election equipment for Coffee County after individuals illegally accessed voting equipment. The state is sending the county 100 ballot marking devices, 100 printers, 21 poll pads, 10 precinct scanners, and new flashcards and...
RNC sues after Clark County refuses its public records request for poll worker information
(The Center Square) – The Republican National Committee (RNC) filed a lawsuit against Clark County, Nevada, for its alleged refusal to provide information about poll workers. Clark County declined to share information on “the partisan breakdown and political affiliation” of its poll workers, which the RNC claims it has...
New poll shows Washington races for SOS office, U.S. Senate narrowing
(The Center Square) – The latest poll from Atlanta, Georgia-based Trafalgar Group shows a tightening of races for secretary of state and the U.S. Senate in Washington state. According to the poll of 1,091 likely general election voters conducted between Sept. 21 and Sept. 24, 40.4% of voters said they would vote for Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs in the special election for secretary of state, while 36.8% would vote for his nonpartisan opponent, Pierce County Julie Anderson. Undecided voters made up 22.8% of those polled.
Wilton Simpson raised more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Florida
Florida Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $17.8 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Wilton Simpson has raised more than any other Republican. Simpson is the representative for Florida State Senate District 10 and is running for Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These 10 Virginia donors gave over $21.3 million
In Virginia politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $54.2 million in total donations between Jan. 1, 2022, and June 30, 2022. The 10 largest donors gave more than $21.3 million, or 39 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Virginia state-level candidates...
Minority leadership calling for Special Session over requested Cabinet pay raises
(The Center Square) – Minority leaders in the Rhode Island General Assembly are calling for a special session. After a hearing conducted Monday morning where Gov. Dan McKee has requested double-digit pay raises for members of his cabinet, Senate Minority Leader Jessica de la Cruz, R-Burrillville, and House Minority Leader Michael Chippendale, R-Coventry, are calling the raises into question.
WV governor speaks against Amendment 2 machinery tax cut
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice spoke against a proposed tax cut for certain business items and argued lawmakers should instead focus on ending the state income tax in a news conference late Monday afternoon. “It’s a big time mistake … that you’ll absolutely regret forevermore,”...
Paul Gazelka raised more than any other Republican State Senate candidate or officeholder in Minnesota
Minnesota Republican State Senate candidates and officeholders have raised $3.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state senators and candidates, Paul Gazelka has raised more than any other Republican. Gazelka is the representative for Minnesota State Senate District 9 and is running for Governor of Minnesota in 2022. Gazelka...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona lawmakers unhappy with BDS film screening at Capitol
(The Center Square) – A movie screening at the Arizona Capitol critical of pro-Israel laws passed by a few states is drawing criticism from Arizona lawmakers. The documentary "Boycott" is about legal battles in a trio of states (Arizona, Arkansas, and Texas) that challenged the state's anti-BDS (boycott, divestment, and sanctions) laws. The BDS movement advocates for countries to stop doing business with Israel due to its conflict with Palestine. These three states have laws on the books that prevent them from doing business with companies that support the BDS movement.
Newsom vetoes full-day kindergarten option, citing cost concerns
(The Center Square) – California Gov. Gavin Newsom vetoed a bill to eventually require public and charter schools to offer a full-day kindergarten class, raising concerns about the expense as state revenues come in lower than expected. The governor vetoed Assembly Bill 1973 on Sunday, a measure requiring elementary...
Report names Hawaii as the happiest state in the U.S.
(The Center Square) - Hawaii is the happiest state in the nation, according to a new report. Personal finance website WalletHub weighed states based on 30 metrics to determine which residents enjoyed the best balance of good economic, emotional, physical, and social health. The analysis drawn from previous research indicated...
Petitions put Arizona’s universal school choice law on hold for potential ballot challenge
(The Center Square) – Unions, Democrats, and volunteers combined thousands of signatures Friday afternoon, hoping it will be enough to get a veto amendment on Arizona’s 2024 ballot that stops the nation’s most expansive school choice program. Save Our Schools Arizona submitted 141,714 signatures to the Secretary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Illinois groups debate more gun laws as answer to gun violence
(The Center Square) – The debate around gun laws in Illinois continues. During a recent Illinois House Public Safety and Violence Prevention Task Force hearing on addressing gun violence, Christian Heyne with The Brady Campaign praised the state’s Firearm Owner Identification card law. “The license to purchase, the...
Lawmaker's plan would reduce Illinois property taxes if pension costs go down
(The Center Square) – Illinois residents pay the second-highest property taxes in the country, but now a state lawmaker says he has a plan to provide some relief. State Rep. Mark Batinick’s plan would designate a flat 25% of the state budget to the state’s traditional pension payment each year, and add a new property tax relief component. He said this would ensure that as the pension payment drops, so would the overall property tax burden.
Aviation commission recommends three sites for Washington state’s next airport
(The Center Square) – The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites...
Politics and money dominate Wisconsin’s State of Education speech
(The Center Square) – The ceremony for Wisconsin’s State of Education speech began with a “land acknowledgement,” and it didn’t get any less political from there. “We acknowledge that this Capitol and our DPI building stand on the ancestral lands of the Ho-Chunk Nation. And that this land was forcibly and violently taken from them almost 200 years ago,” Department of Public Instruction Equity and Inclusion director Demetri Beekman said to open his speech Thursday. “Centuries of racism, colonization, and oppression caused by federal and state leaders, institutions, and policies continue to impact our tribal nations.”
Kayleigh's Law set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday
(The Center Square) – A new law is set to go into effect in Arizona on Saturday this week that protects victims of abuse. Maricopa County attorney Rachel Mitchell held a press conference Wednesday talking about "Kayleigh's Law" (SB 1412) and how it could help victims of certain crimes.
Washington ranked ninth-worst state in the country for road rage
(The Center Square) – Drivers in Washington state might want to be wary of their fellow drivers. That’s because Washington earned the dubious distinction of a No. 9 ranking in a nationwide study by Forbes Advisor that looked at 10 key metrics from a survey of 5,000 drivers to determine which states have the most confrontational drivers.
Republicans critical of Pritzker’s pre-election push to purge embattled Democrats
(The Center Square) – With the most recent lawmaker charged with bribery pleading not guilty, statehouse Republicans are critical of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s pre-election push to purge embattled Democrats. After being indicted on bribery charges and lying to the FBI in a case related to the red light...
DeSantis extends state of emergency declaration statewide ahead of potential hurricane
(The Center Square) – All of Florida is now under a state of emergency as a major tropical storm in the Caribbean is expected to be hurricane strength when it hits the Sunshine State. Gov. Ron DeSantis expanded the state of emergency statewide Sunday and announced additional measures the...
The Center Square
Chicago, IL
20K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.https://www.thecentersquare.com/
Comments / 0