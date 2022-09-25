Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
bellarmine.edu
Schmitt, Knights finish seventh at F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.--Led by Alaina Schmitt's T-7 finish, the Bellarmine women's golf team took seventh in the team standings at the 22nd Annual F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate held on Monday and Tuesday at Clarksville Country Club. Schmitt posted a second round 72 to soar up the leaderboard, and stayed in the...
bellarmine.edu
Harris leads Knights at J.T. Poston Invitational
SAPPHIRE, N.C.—Bellarmine junior Ballard Harris matched the low round of his collegiate career with a second round 68 as he paced the Knights at the J.T. Poston Invitational, held Monday and Tuesday at the par-71 Country Club of Sapphire Valley. Harris, who opened with a 79, fought back with...
bellarmine.edu
Women's tennis earns pair of doubles victories in hidden duals at Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Bellarmine women's tennis team opened its fall schedule this weekend with a double-header at the University of Missouri. In the first hidden dual, sophomore Ekaterina Tikhonko and freshman Vendula Kryslova bested Missouri's Laura Masic and Koral Koldobski in no. 2 doubles. In the second match, freshmen Hanley Riner and Shu Grosso also took down Masic and Koldobski in no. 3 doubles. Despite those being Bellarmine's only wins of the day, Head Coach Brian Slack was proud of the team's effort:
bellarmine.edu
Bellarmine back in action on Monday at the JT Poston Invitational
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—On the heels of a runner-up finish last week at the Grover Page Classic in Jackson, Tennessee, the Bellarmine men's golf team is back in action Monday and Tuesday at the J.T. Poston Invitational, hosted by Western Carolina at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley. Jensen Klondike again...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bellarmine.edu
Knights return to action at F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate
LOUISVILLE, Ky.—In its 2022-23 season debut, the Bellarmine women's golf team notched its highest finish as a Division 1 program when the Knights brought home the runner-up trophy at the Roseann Schwartz Invitational on Sept. 13. On Monday, they get their next chance to add to the team accomplishments...
bellarmine.edu
Men's soccer blanks Jacksonville 1-0 for first ASUN victory
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Bellarmine University men's soccer team scored with less than one minute remaining in the first half and made it stand up as the Knights defeated Jacksonville 1-0 on Saturday night in ASUN action at Southern Oak Stadium. Redshirt freshman midfielder Ben Griffis netted his first...
bellarmine.edu
Big plays, stout defense propels Bellarmine to home-opening victory over Fontbonne
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Bellarmine sprint football played its first home game in program history, and it ended the way Knights fans envisioned…with a victory. Bellarmine held off Fontbonne 14-6 to move to 2-0 in its inaugural season in front of an opening crowd of 2,196 fans at Saint Xavier High School on Saturday.
