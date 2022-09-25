ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
weisradio.com

Piedmont at Westbrook Christian football game moving to Thursday

RAINBOW CITY – Piedmont’s Class 3A, Region 6 football game at Westbrook Christian has been moved to Thursday night, according to the high school’s Facebook page. Tickets will be sold at the gate. Piedmont (3-2) is coming off a 30-28 loss to Anniston last Thursday. Westbrook Christian...
PIEDMONT, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they all have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list?
ALABAMA STATE
southerntorch.com

Not a Dry Eye

CROSSVILLE, Ala.— On Friday night, the Crossville Lions celebrated their Homecoming against Southeastern. What happened at Homecoming is a story of character and unselfishness at Crossville High School. Senior Juleydi Franco Ramos, was crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen. After receiving the crown, Juleydi turned to her principal and asked if she could forfeit the crown and give to it to first alternate Lilliana Pahaumba Roque.
CROSSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, AL
Jacksonville, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
Jacksonville, AL
College Sports
Jacksonville, AL
Sports
wbrc.com

Good Stuff: Crossville HS Homecoming Queen shares her crown

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - You may have seen this story trending on social media over the weekend. A young woman was crowned homecoming queen at Crossville High School in Dekalb County Friday night, but she gave her crown to another young woman who lives with cerebral palsy, spending most of her time in a wheelchair.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Calhoun Most Wanted – September 27, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville councilmember pens open letter to Trussville BOE

From The Tribune staff reports Commentary TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Councilmember Ben Short wrote an open letter to the Trussville City Schools Board of Education addressing recent terroristic threats made at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS). An HTHS student has been suspended after terroristic threats were made on Friday, Sept. 16. The Trussville Police Department (TPD) […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Schmitt
Person
Stephen F. Austin
Person
Rich Rodriguez
Calhoun Journal

Late Night Fire in Jacksonville – 1 Person Rescued

Jacksonville, AL – At approximately 11:00 pm on September 25th, the Jacksonville Fire Department and Weaver Fire Department were dispatched to a possible structure fire on Fieldstone Way. Upon arrival fire fighters found an unoccupied building fully engulfed and a second structure beginning to burn. Firefighters on scene were alerted to a person possibly still inside a camper near the fully engulfed building and initiated a rescue. The firefighters were able to enter the structure and locate the person inside and safely guide them out of the building. The victim was transported to RMC for observation and safety purposes.
JACKSONVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy