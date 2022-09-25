Read full article on original website
Fans headed to Talladega Superspeedway ahead of YellaWood 500
The race will take place on October 2 and for the first time, capacity is back at 100 percent for all race events.
weisradio.com
Piedmont at Westbrook Christian football game moving to Thursday
RAINBOW CITY – Piedmont’s Class 3A, Region 6 football game at Westbrook Christian has been moved to Thursday night, according to the high school’s Facebook page. Tickets will be sold at the gate. Piedmont (3-2) is coming off a 30-28 loss to Anniston last Thursday. Westbrook Christian...
3 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they all have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list?
southerntorch.com
Not a Dry Eye
CROSSVILLE, Ala.— On Friday night, the Crossville Lions celebrated their Homecoming against Southeastern. What happened at Homecoming is a story of character and unselfishness at Crossville High School. Senior Juleydi Franco Ramos, was crowned 2022 Homecoming Queen. After receiving the crown, Juleydi turned to her principal and asked if she could forfeit the crown and give to it to first alternate Lilliana Pahaumba Roque.
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
wbrc.com
Good Stuff: Crossville HS Homecoming Queen shares her crown
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - You may have seen this story trending on social media over the weekend. A young woman was crowned homecoming queen at Crossville High School in Dekalb County Friday night, but she gave her crown to another young woman who lives with cerebral palsy, spending most of her time in a wheelchair.
Calhoun Most Wanted – September 27, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Trussville councilmember pens open letter to Trussville BOE
From The Tribune staff reports Commentary TRUSSVILLE — Trussville City Councilmember Ben Short wrote an open letter to the Trussville City Schools Board of Education addressing recent terroristic threats made at Hewitt-Trussville High School (HTHS). An HTHS student has been suspended after terroristic threats were made on Friday, Sept. 16. The Trussville Police Department (TPD) […]
Death penalty sought for 70-year-old suspect in deadly shootings at Vestavia Hills church
The state will seek the death penalty for a 70-year-old man accused in the shooting deaths of three people at an Alabama church potluck supper. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr announced the state’s intentions in court Monday morning. Carr’s statement’s came during Robert Findlay Smith’s arraignment on indictments...
Late Night Fire in Jacksonville – 1 Person Rescued
Jacksonville, AL – At approximately 11:00 pm on September 25th, the Jacksonville Fire Department and Weaver Fire Department were dispatched to a possible structure fire on Fieldstone Way. Upon arrival fire fighters found an unoccupied building fully engulfed and a second structure beginning to burn. Firefighters on scene were alerted to a person possibly still inside a camper near the fully engulfed building and initiated a rescue. The firefighters were able to enter the structure and locate the person inside and safely guide them out of the building. The victim was transported to RMC for observation and safety purposes.
WAAY-TV
Cullman Co. man charged with repeatedly pretending to be drug agent, Alabama trooper at bars, clubs
A Cullman County man who allegedly spent years lying about a law enforcement career in bars across multiple counties is now looking at a different set of bars in the Marshall County Jail. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it first began receiving complaints about 39-year-old Alvaro Jimenez of Baileyton...
1 killed, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts in Talladega County; reward offered for tips
One man was killed and another was wounded in a hail of gunfire Sunday night in Talladega County, authorities said. A reward starting at $1,000 was offered for information leading to the identity or arrest of the suspect responsible for killing 22-year-old Sylacauga resident Dontez Lamar Garrett, according to Central Alabama CrimeStoppers.
