Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei Has A Game For The Ages Versus Wake Forest
Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei came to play in the No.5 Tigers, 51-45 double-overtime victory over No.21 Wake Forest. "Big Cinco" was 26-41, for 371 yards passing and a ridiculous 5 touchdowns. He tacked on another 52 yards rushing and Clemson needed every yard and every score to get the close victory.
Nate Wiggins remains confident after having the worst game of his career
TAKE ADVANTAGE → Get THREE MONTHS of coverage for just $1. 📺 Click here to watch all the interviews ahead of Clemson's matchup with NC State! 📺. On Saturday, Clemson cornerbacks struggled against the rangy Wake Forest receivers. The Tigers were without starter Sheridan Jones which meant true freshmen Toriano Pride and Jeadyn Lukus, sophomore Nate Wiggins, and junior Fred Davis were left to log every snap.
With the Win: No. 5 Clemson 51, No. 21 Wake Forest 45 (2OT)
Clemson won its 10th consecutive game to extend the nation's longest active winning streak. Clemson posted the 11th winning streak of 10 or more games in program history and its first since its school-record 29-game winning streak across the 2018-19 seasons. Clemson improved to 70-17-1 all-time against Wake Forest. Wake...
Clemson to Host ESPN's College GameDay
CLEMSON, S.C. — College GameDay will return to Clemson on Oct. 1, when ESPN’s acclaimed pregame show will broadcast live from 9 a.m. to noon in advance of Clemson’s prime-time matchup with NC State at 7:30 p.m. that evening on ABC. After broadcasting from alternate in-stadium locations...
