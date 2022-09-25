Read full article on original website
alabamawx.com
Dry Weather For Alabama Through Friday; Ian Growing Stronger
COBALT BLUE SKY: Alabama’s weather will remain dry through Friday with sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s, with lows mostly in the 50s, but cooler spots will dip into the 40s on most mornings. Picture perfect fall weather. THE...
As fentanyl deaths rise, Alabama officials face vexing question: More prison sentences or alternative solutions
Alabama officials are scrambling to find solutions to the latest drug crisis as overdoses linked to illicit fentanyl ingestion are rattling the state with plenty of horrific stories. Recent examples played out in Alabama news outlets include:. A 15-year-old in Semmes snorted opioids, not knowing it was laced with synthetic...
wvtm13.com
Alabama's driver's license system experiencing statewide outage
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A network outage is hindering the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's driver's license division to issue licenses, officials said Tuesday. The agency issued a statement saying the outage is statewide. Driver's license examiners are not able to process any in-person driver's license transactions. Services online are still...
Alabama’s 10 Most Poverty Stricken Communities Will Surprise You
This list of Alabama's 10 cities with the highest poverty rates should worry us all. You are only as strong as your weakest link. Why do we have so many struggling communities in Alabama?. When poverty is high, so is crime!. WE NEED TO DO BETTER FOR OUR COMMUNITIES. Here...
Alabama county ends practice of keeping pregnant women in jail awaiting rehab beds
Following reporting this month by AL.com, Etowah County in northeast Alabama ended a policy that often held women accused of drug use during pregnancy in jail for weeks or months before trial while pregnant or just after giving birth. Attorneys for the National Advocates for Pregnant Women became aware of...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama
Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
alabamawx.com
Delightful Fall Weather Through Mid-Week; Some Weekend Rain Possible
COOLEST SO FAR: Parts of North Alabama have dropped into the mid to upper 40s early this morning… it is our coolest morning so far this fall. Expect fantastic fall weather for the rest of the week with sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, lows in the 40s and 50s through Friday.
alabamawx.com
Dry Week For Alabama; Eyes On Ian
DRY DAYS: Alabama’s weather will be dry this week. With a sunny sky today we expect a high in the low 80s. Cooler air arrives tonight, and some of the cooler pockets over the northern half of the state could wind up in the 40s early tomorrow morning. Then, we are forecasting sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights tomorrow through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows mostly in the 50s.
‘We got our miracle’: Freed Americans back home in Alabama
Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia arrived home to Alabama on Saturday, greeted by hugs, cheers and tears of joy at the state's main airport.
alabamawx.com
Early Cycle Guidance from the 0z Model Runs
Early cycle model guidance from the 0z model run this evening is heavily concentrated on a track near or east of Panama City into the Florida Big Bend area. That makes a lot of sense. Would make us drier and less windy on Thursday and Friday…. Will have the 10...
wvtm13.com
Inmate worker stoppages reported at Alabama's prisons
The Alabama Department of Corrections received reports of inmate worker stoppages at all major correctional facilities in Alabama. The ADOC said security measures were being employed, but will not comment on the security measure procedures. “All facilities are operational and there have been no disruption of critical services," said commissioner...
WAAY-TV
Ivey's office responds to prison protest: Inmate demands are 'unreasonable,' unwelcomed in Alabama
A spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey's office responded to an ongoing strike among Alabama inmates Monday, calling their demands "unreasonable" and unwelcome in the state. Communications Director Gina Maiola said Ivey remains, first and foremost, committed to ensuring public safety. She said protestors need to understand that many of their demands require legislative action that "will never happen in the state of Alabama."
alreporter.com
Incarcerated workers go on strike in Alabama’s correctional facilities
Families and friends of incarcerated individuals protest amid an incarcerated workers' strike in Alabama correctional facilities. JOHN H. GLENN/APR. Incarcerated workers at all of Alabama’s major correctional facilities have begun a general strike and protest of conditions and legislation that organizers believe have created “a humanitarian crisis” within the state prison system, according to sources within the correctional system and the Alabama Department of Corrections.
alabamawx.com
TS Ian Update: The Florida Keys Now Under a Tropical Storm Warning & a Storm Surge Watch
———————————————– LOCATION…17.3 N, 81.4 W. ABOUT 390 MI…630 KM SE OF THE WESTERN TIP OF CUBA. PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 315 DEGREES AT 13 MPH…20 KM/H. MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…989 MB…29.21 INCHES...
Alabama inmate in viral photos got medical care at least 11 times since July, prison officials say
An Alabama prison inmate whose photos of his physical deterioration have gone viral on social media has sought and received medical attention nearly a dozen times since July, prison officials said Saturday. Kastellio Vaughan, 32, is serving a 20-year sentence for 2019 convictions of multiple car break-ins and a burglary...
Inmates protesting inside Alabama prisons over conditions
The Alabama Department of Corrections says inmates have stopped performing their duties in prisons across the state as part of a protest against living conditions inside the facilities.
wvtm13.com
Alabama must seek new death warrant for Alan Miller
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama must seek a new death warrant for Alan Miller after his execution Thursday night could not be carried out in time. The Department of Corrections said staff could not find a vein to deliver the deadly chemicals. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter.
WAAY-TV
Alabama inmate protest leads to greater security measures at already understaffed facilities
In an unprecedented move, inmates inside major correctional facilities throughout Alabama organized a worker strike Monday to demand changes to the state's sentencing laws and parole system. The Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed reports of worker stoppages at all major correctional facilities in the state. A spokesperson said they are...
nationalblackguide.com
Meet the Black Woman Lawyer to Represent Alabama Pastor Who Was Wrongfully Arrested
Atlanta-based attorney Bethaney Embry Jones is one of the lawyers representing Alabama pastor Michael Jennings after he was wrongfully arrested by Childersburg police. Jones is an exceptional lawyer who specializes in civil rights and personal injury cases. In May 2022, Pastor Jennings was arrested while standing outside next to a...
alabamawx.com
Noon Update: Showers and Storms Pushing Southeast Ahead of Front; Ian Still Poised to be Major Hurricane in Gulf
Showers and storms are spreading southeastward area spreading southeastward early this afternoon ahead of a cold front. A few lightning flashes have been showing up over Winston and Lawrence Counties with storms that extend from Double Springs down to the east of Jasper. Finding the front is not hard to...
