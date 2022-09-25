ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

alabamawx.com

Dry Weather For Alabama Through Friday; Ian Growing Stronger

COBALT BLUE SKY: Alabama’s weather will remain dry through Friday with sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s, with lows mostly in the 50s, but cooler spots will dip into the 40s on most mornings. Picture perfect fall weather. THE...
wvtm13.com

Alabama's driver's license system experiencing statewide outage

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A network outage is hindering the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's driver's license division to issue licenses, officials said Tuesday. The agency issued a statement saying the outage is statewide. Driver's license examiners are not able to process any in-person driver's license transactions. Services online are still...
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama

Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
alabamawx.com

Delightful Fall Weather Through Mid-Week; Some Weekend Rain Possible

COOLEST SO FAR: Parts of North Alabama have dropped into the mid to upper 40s early this morning… it is our coolest morning so far this fall. Expect fantastic fall weather for the rest of the week with sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, lows in the 40s and 50s through Friday.
alabamawx.com

Dry Week For Alabama; Eyes On Ian

DRY DAYS: Alabama’s weather will be dry this week. With a sunny sky today we expect a high in the low 80s. Cooler air arrives tonight, and some of the cooler pockets over the northern half of the state could wind up in the 40s early tomorrow morning. Then, we are forecasting sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights tomorrow through Friday with highs in the mid to upper 70s, and lows mostly in the 50s.
alabamawx.com

Early Cycle Guidance from the 0z Model Runs

Early cycle model guidance from the 0z model run this evening is heavily concentrated on a track near or east of Panama City into the Florida Big Bend area. That makes a lot of sense. Would make us drier and less windy on Thursday and Friday…. Will have the 10...
wvtm13.com

Inmate worker stoppages reported at Alabama's prisons

The Alabama Department of Corrections received reports of inmate worker stoppages at all major correctional facilities in Alabama. The ADOC said security measures were being employed, but will not comment on the security measure procedures. “All facilities are operational and there have been no disruption of critical services," said commissioner...
WAAY-TV

Ivey's office responds to prison protest: Inmate demands are 'unreasonable,' unwelcomed in Alabama

A spokesperson for Gov. Kay Ivey's office responded to an ongoing strike among Alabama inmates Monday, calling their demands "unreasonable" and unwelcome in the state. Communications Director Gina Maiola said Ivey remains, first and foremost, committed to ensuring public safety. She said protestors need to understand that many of their demands require legislative action that "will never happen in the state of Alabama."
alreporter.com

Incarcerated workers go on strike in Alabama’s correctional facilities

Families and friends of incarcerated individuals protest amid an incarcerated workers' strike in Alabama correctional facilities. JOHN H. GLENN/APR. Incarcerated workers at all of Alabama’s major correctional facilities have begun a general strike and protest of conditions and legislation that organizers believe have created “a humanitarian crisis” within the state prison system, according to sources within the correctional system and the Alabama Department of Corrections.
wvtm13.com

Alabama must seek new death warrant for Alan Miller

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama must seek a new death warrant for Alan Miller after his execution Thursday night could not be carried out in time. The Department of Corrections said staff could not find a vein to deliver the deadly chemicals. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter.
ALABAMA STATE

