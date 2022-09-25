Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Your Visit to this Water Park is Helping So ManyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Concord, NC
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
uabsports.com
UAB Men’s Golf Places Fourth at Graeme McDowell Invitational
GADSDEN, Ala. – Led by a top 10 finish from senior Ethan Hagood, the UAB men's golf team placed fourth at the 2022 Graeme McDowell Invitational at RTJ Silver Lakes. On a course that played tremendously difficult, the Blazers shot +38 as a team and finished behind Lipscomb (+19), North Alabama (+23) and Louisiana (+29).
5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 7
CENTER POINT (5-1, 2-1) AT SHADES VALLEY (4-1, 1-1) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Frank A. Nix Athletic Complex, Irondale. Last week: Center Point beat Fairfield 27-6 and Shades Valley downed Bessemer City 26-20. The skinny: Shades Valley leads the series against Center Point (Erwin) 18-6-1 and has won six straight,...
In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide
Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers
Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
Panthers snap a losing streak; why West Charlotte won't have any home games this season
West Charlotte High School's homecoming game will be played this Thursday... at crosstown Waddell High School. Students and fans are upset that for the second year in a row, the historic and predominantly Black school won’t have any home football games. That's even though the school has a recently...
chapelboro.com
UNC Kicker Jonathan Kim Entering Transfer Portal
UNC kickoff specialist Jonathan Kim will be entering the transfer portal, UNC head coach Mack Brown announced Monday. Kim had taken kickoffs for Carolina in each season of Brown’s second tenure in Chapel Hill. Brown called Kim’s decision “a surprise,” and said it was motivated by Kim’s desire to kick field goals. Noah Burnette has taken all field goals and extra points this season.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods
Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
thebamabuzz.com
15 top architecture firms in Alabama, including Montgomery firm behind Protective Stadium
Business Alabama has officially ranked the largest architecture firms in Alabama by total design fees for 2021, and we’ve got the scoop on which firms made the list. Keep reading to see which city makes the most appearances and see if your city has firms that made the list.
New sports complex triggers Gardendale city growth
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are heading to Gardendale as the city progresses in its development of a $30 million sports complex, sparking city-wide development. The complex sits close to the northern part of Moncrief Road just before it hooks into U.S. 31. It replaces the old Bill Noble Park that was built in […]
shsroar.com
UAB Hosts a Highschool Band Day
The University of Alabama at Birmingham hosted a Band Day for high school students from all over Alabama on September 17th, 2022. Students drove from their home schools to the athletics fields in Birmingham. The Band Director, Gene Fambro, sectioned each group of instruments and auxiliary off to practice their music and routines, which were posted for the band to practice before that Saturday. After practice, the band was dismissed for a two hour break to allow auxiliary and band members to prepare for the upcoming halftime show. “We hope to see you back here for our game against Georgia Southern.” Gene expressed before the two hour break. Later, the band recuperated outside of the stadium for Chik-Fil-A, and headed straight to the stands to enjoy stands tunes and continue on to perform the half-time show. The show included songs from The Backstreet Boys and One Direction. After the performance, high-schoolers were allowed to leave and head home. UAB’s Highschool Band Day was an amazing learning experience, and let high-schoolers peek into the life of a college marching band member.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama
Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Volunteer helped keep Presidents Cup safe and enjoyable for thousands of golf fans
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of golf fans from across the globe descended on the Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte this past week for the 2022 Presidents Cup. After a four-day, match-play event, the United States team defeated the International team, winning the Presidents Cup. With so many people attending,...
hotelnewsresource.com
The Alamite Hotel Opens in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
The Alamite, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opened on September 15 as the city's first upscale boutique hotel. Located in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, the hotel is set amidst a retail and commercial corridor, blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center. "From architecture to...
WSOC-TV
Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
Crime Stoppers using direct mailers in quest for information in unsolved slaying of UAB researcher and others
Residents in Birmingham’s Woodlawn area will soon be receiving mailers aimed at solving one of the city’s murders. Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama is using the mailer to reach a targeted audience they believe could have vital information in the May shooting death of UAB researcher David Gibbs Westbrook Jr.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Out of Our Past
“Folks left a meting about the closing of the local Social Security Office without answers and with little satisfaction. Harry Sanderson said, ‘I don’t know if this meeting did any good, but we sure showed that a lot of us support keeping this office open.” (9/26) “Donnie...
Charlotte Stories
5 Charlotte-Area Towns You Can Still Find A Decent 4 Bed For Under $200k
If you work in Charlotte and need a 4 bedroom home, there are still some great little towns within a 45 minute to 1 hour drive that haven’t yet seen their prices explode like in Fort Mill, Belmont, or Huntersville. In no particular order, here are 5 Charlotte sleeper...
It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court
Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
Bham Now
7 new Birmingham businesses opening now + coming soon, including Hi-Wire Brewing
Birmingham foodies, we know so many new spots for you to try. From gourmet street food to beer to coffee, there are so many businesses in The Magic City coming soon or already open. Here are seven that we’re excited to visit. 1. Encore Rouge | Downtown. Street food...
Birmingham sees opportunity as Southtown falls, but residents face uncertainty: ‘I was born and raised here’
JaSheena Pearson, 39, grew up in Southtown Court doing ballet and African dance, skating and going to resident talent shows. She was saving for a house of her own, so when renovations began at Southtown, and she was forced to move, Pearson joined a home buyer’s program through the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District.
