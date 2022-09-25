ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uabsports.com

UAB Men’s Golf Places Fourth at Graeme McDowell Invitational

GADSDEN, Ala. – Led by a top 10 finish from senior Ethan Hagood, the UAB men's golf team placed fourth at the 2022 Graeme McDowell Invitational at RTJ Silver Lakes. On a course that played tremendously difficult, the Blazers shot +38 as a team and finished behind Lipscomb (+19), North Alabama (+23) and Louisiana (+29).
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area high school football games to watch in Week 7

CENTER POINT (5-1, 2-1) AT SHADES VALLEY (4-1, 1-1) Time/location: Friday, 7 p.m., Frank A. Nix Athletic Complex, Irondale. Last week: Center Point beat Fairfield 27-6 and Shades Valley downed Bessemer City 26-20. The skinny: Shades Valley leads the series against Center Point (Erwin) 18-6-1 and has won six straight,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide

Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Saban Impressed with Freshmen Wide Receivers

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban spoke highly of the freshmen wide receivers in his Monday press conference. "Yeah, well, those guys are talented guys, and they're also smart guys. They've been able to learn the offense and make really good, incremental progress week in and week out. And we knew that those guys were good players when we recruited them," said Saban.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Birmingham, AL
chapelboro.com

UNC Kicker Jonathan Kim Entering Transfer Portal

UNC kickoff specialist Jonathan Kim will be entering the transfer portal, UNC head coach Mack Brown announced Monday. Kim had taken kickoffs for Carolina in each season of Brown’s second tenure in Chapel Hill. Brown called Kim’s decision “a surprise,” and said it was motivated by Kim’s desire to kick field goals. Noah Burnette has taken all field goals and extra points this season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods

Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Charlotte 49ers#Uab
CBS 42

New sports complex triggers Gardendale city growth

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Big changes are heading to Gardendale as the city progresses in its development of a $30 million sports complex, sparking city-wide development. The complex sits close to the northern part of Moncrief Road just before it hooks into U.S. 31. It replaces the old Bill Noble Park that was built in […]
GARDENDALE, AL
shsroar.com

UAB Hosts a Highschool Band Day

The University of Alabama at Birmingham hosted a Band Day for high school students from all over Alabama on September 17th, 2022. Students drove from their home schools to the athletics fields in Birmingham. The Band Director, Gene Fambro, sectioned each group of instruments and auxiliary off to practice their music and routines, which were posted for the band to practice before that Saturday. After practice, the band was dismissed for a two hour break to allow auxiliary and band members to prepare for the upcoming halftime show. “We hope to see you back here for our game against Georgia Southern.” Gene expressed before the two hour break. Later, the band recuperated outside of the stadium for Chik-Fil-A, and headed straight to the stands to enjoy stands tunes and continue on to perform the half-time show. The show included songs from The Backstreet Boys and One Direction. After the performance, high-schoolers were allowed to leave and head home. UAB’s Highschool Band Day was an amazing learning experience, and let high-schoolers peek into the life of a college marching band member.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama

Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
University of Alabama at Birmingham
NewsBreak
Sports
hotelnewsresource.com

The Alamite Hotel Opens in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

The Alamite, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel, opened on September 15 as the city's first upscale boutique hotel. Located in the heart of downtown Tuscaloosa, the hotel is set amidst a retail and commercial corridor, blocks away from University of Alabama, Bryant-Denny Stadium, and the soon-to-be-completed Saban Center. "From architecture to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSOC-TV

Charlotte firm to buy much of NC Research Campus in Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — David Murdock’s Castle & Cooke has struck a deal to sell the land surrounding the N.C. Research Campus and downtown in Kannapolis. The city of Kannapolis announced on Sept. 27 that Castle & Cooke’s Kannapolis land holdings will be sold to Charlotte-based Insite Properties. The transaction includes 236 acres in Kannapolis, including much of the main N.C. Research Campus land adjacent to downtown. Insite plans to facilitate an investment of at least $500 million at the properties.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

“Folks left a meting about the closing of the local Social Security Office without answers and with little satisfaction. Harry Sanderson said, ‘I don’t know if this meeting did any good, but we sure showed that a lot of us support keeping this office open.” (9/26) “Donnie...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
105.1 The Block

It’s Completely Shocking This Happened Again in Hay Court

Over the last couple of months, Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Shelton State Community College, and Tuscaloosa Paras have been teaming up to bring fun activities to the Hayes court community on the west side of Tuscaloosa, AL. On Saturday, September 24th Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, Legal Services of Alabama, and other community...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy