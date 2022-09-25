ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Members of The Black 14 Visit Church Headquarters, Are Honored at BYU

SALT LAKE CITY-Former University of Wyoming football players John Griffin and Mel Hamilton were honored Saturday evening at BYU as the Cougars bested the Cowboys 38-24 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Griffin and Hamilton are two blacks, among the Black 14, who were dismissed from the Wyoming football program in 1969...
What Coach Whittingham had to say... Utah-ASU post-game press conference

The No. 13 Utah Utes defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 34-13 in Tempe tonight. Following the game, here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his post-game press conference. Opening Statement:. “Solid game overall, all three phases. Offense was productive. Sputtered a little bit in the...
New Forward Party emerges in Utah to shake up 2-party system

SALT LAKE CITY — Local candidates for Utah government aim to shake up the two-party system in the state. The Forward Party emerged publicly in Utah on Monday at a meet-and-greet at Salt Lake City's Granite Library. Around 35 people showed up, asking questions of the newly represented candidates and mingling with them about their new initiative.
Will Arizona see a recession? Here’s what experts say

Arizona State University economist Dennis Hoffman is fascinated by weather. In a different life, he’s an oceanographer, focused on running simulation models to predict weather patterns or events. Instead, Hoffman’s reality is grounded in numbers, although forecasting is a major part of his career. As an economist, Hoffman runs business cycle models to predict the state of the economy. So, what’s the economic forecast? And will Arizona see a recession?
Washington, D.C. Temple: A Sacred Monument

SALT LAKE CITY — The Washington, D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits on 52 acres just outside our nation’s Capitol. This year, following renovation, President Russell M. Nelson rededicated it. Since 1974, The Washington, D.C. Temple has been an iconic landmark seen...
15 Best Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, Arizona is a picturesque desert community east of Phoenix. The city contains a vast array of fine dining experiences ranging from seafood to Italian, from vegetarian to Mexican, and everything in-between. I have compiled the following list through online customer reviews and articles about each particular restaurant. I paid...
2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion

PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters

UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect.  Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah.  “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
