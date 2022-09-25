Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
KSL.com Pick'em: 1 BYU fan, 2 Utah fans claim top prizes in Week 4
SALT LAKE CITY — Two of the three local teams came away with a win to add to their total this season, giving fans an easy chance to earn points in last weekend's KSL.com Pick'em. Once the games were all final, BYU fan Grant Reich topped the leaderboard with...
What Whittingham said about Utah's matchup with Oregon State
Kyle Whittingham said the Utes will have their hands full with an outstanding Oregon State team this Saturday.
Spencer Fano, nation's No. 7 offensive tackle, down to BYU, Michigan, Oregon and Utah
The top offensive tackle in the West region just took a massive step forward in his recruitment. Timpview High School (Utah) four-star prospect Spencer Fano, the nation's No. 7 offensive tackle, holds 25 scholarship offers. But Sunday, the 6-foot-5, 270-pound lineman trimmed his list to four - BYU, ...
BYU and Utah recruiting target Spencer Fano names his top 4
Did the Cougars and Utes make the cut for the 4-star Timpview High offensive tackle?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise State’s Hank Bachmeier reportedly entering transfer portal. What could it mean for BYU and Utah State?
Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal, according to B.J. Rains of Bronco Sports Nation. Bachmeier is a four-year starter for the Broncos, who are off to a 2-2 start this season.
blavity.com
Report Suggests Arizona State Staffers Leaked Info To Opponents To Get Black Coach Herm Edwards Fired
Herm Edwards was named head coach of the Arizona State football team in 2017, and on Sept. 18, following a 30–21 loss to Eastern Michigan, it was announced that Arizona State had made the decision to let Edwards go. Now, more alarming details surrounding Edwards’ departure from the Sun Devils are coming to light.
hebervalleyradio.com
Two Members of The Black 14 Visit Church Headquarters, Are Honored at BYU
SALT LAKE CITY-Former University of Wyoming football players John Griffin and Mel Hamilton were honored Saturday evening at BYU as the Cougars bested the Cowboys 38-24 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Griffin and Hamilton are two blacks, among the Black 14, who were dismissed from the Wyoming football program in 1969...
Gephardt Daily
Two members of the Black 14 honored during ceremonial visit to BYU football game
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two members of the Black 14 were honored by Brigham Young University and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday and Saturday. The visit came 53 years after the men, former football players for the University...
IN THIS ARTICLE
247Sports
What Coach Whittingham had to say... Utah-ASU post-game press conference
The No. 13 Utah Utes defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils 34-13 in Tempe tonight. Following the game, here is what head coach Kyle Whittingham had to say in his post-game press conference. Opening Statement:. “Solid game overall, all three phases. Offense was productive. Sputtered a little bit in the...
What will the Valley look like in 2040? The answer may surprise you
PHOENIX — Think about the Valley in 2002. No State Farm Stadium, Y2K, downtown Phoenix was a ghost town after 3 p.m. Now imagine what the Valley will look like 20 years from now. “We're projecting we're going to add another million and a half people to Maricopa County...
ksl.com
New Forward Party emerges in Utah to shake up 2-party system
SALT LAKE CITY — Local candidates for Utah government aim to shake up the two-party system in the state. The Forward Party emerged publicly in Utah on Monday at a meet-and-greet at Salt Lake City's Granite Library. Around 35 people showed up, asking questions of the newly represented candidates and mingling with them about their new initiative.
ksl.com
Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett cancels Salt Lake show, citing 'health issues'
SALT LAKE CITY — Representatives of legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett announced Tuesday that his Oct. 10 show scheduled at Vivint Arena is one of five shows that are now canceled as a result of "health issues," including a brief hospitalization. "Jimmy will need to refrain from touring for the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
azbigmedia.com
Will Arizona see a recession? Here’s what experts say
Arizona State University economist Dennis Hoffman is fascinated by weather. In a different life, he’s an oceanographer, focused on running simulation models to predict weather patterns or events. Instead, Hoffman’s reality is grounded in numbers, although forecasting is a major part of his career. As an economist, Hoffman runs business cycle models to predict the state of the economy. So, what’s the economic forecast? And will Arizona see a recession?
KSLTV
Washington, D.C. Temple: A Sacred Monument
SALT LAKE CITY — The Washington, D.C. Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sits on 52 acres just outside our nation’s Capitol. This year, following renovation, President Russell M. Nelson rededicated it. Since 1974, The Washington, D.C. Temple has been an iconic landmark seen...
Here's The Best Grocery Store In Arizona
LoveFOOD determined each state's best grocery store.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Scottsdale, AZ
Scottsdale, Arizona is a picturesque desert community east of Phoenix. The city contains a vast array of fine dining experiences ranging from seafood to Italian, from vegetarian to Mexican, and everything in-between. I have compiled the following list through online customer reviews and articles about each particular restaurant. I paid...
KTAR.com
2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion
PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
Here's Where To Find The Best Pancakes In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best pancakes in each state.
Mountain lion euthanized after attacking woman, causing minor injuries
A trail runner was attacked by a mountain lion Sunday morning in Millcreek Canyon, suffering minor injuries.
Bright red kokanee salmon swimming upstream in Utah waters
UTAH (ABC4) – Not only have the leaves turned red, fish have too! Kokanee salmon have started to turn bright red and spawn, a process the Department of Natural Resources works to protect. Bright red kokanee salmon started to swim upstream in Utah. “It’s that time of year, the greatest time of year in my […]
Comments / 0