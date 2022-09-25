Read full article on original website
SMU ranked 18th on Sharp College Football
Interesting data driven approach to rankings. More so than the media biased same ol same ol. Worth a look if you take the time to understand his approach. ponyboy wrote:I’ll check it out, but it is kinda hard to believe we’d be ranked ahead of Maryland and TCU.
Gameday Experience
My son and I happened to be in Dallas this past weekend so we attended the game. First time I've been back to Ford in several years. I was immediately reminded of how much I hate the concourses there. They are way too small. And when its a big crowd its like a mosh pit trying to get to the concessions or the bathroom. Bathrooms were disgusting as usual, but that's just kind of a stadium thing IMO. Stood in line for 15 minutes to get two bottles of water (once we figured out where the line actually started and the general mosh pit ended; hard to tell in that cluster). Not great, but at least we got the water. I hear other people weren't so lucky.
Possible Solutions to our Game Day Nightmare
If you can't make a decent announcement in advance, at the very least, put adequate signage out, so that people know where to park. I sat in line for about 30 minutes at the former cash lot by Moody, only to be told that it was coupon only. Imagine the...
