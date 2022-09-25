Fall River Police are investigating the fourth business robbery in less than two days. Just after 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday Officer Stavens responded to Seasons Gas Station located at 130 William S. Canning Blvd. in response to a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, Officer Stavens met with the clerk who explained that an unknown male entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk complied with his demands and the male fled the store on foot.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO