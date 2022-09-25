Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police respond to fourth business robbery in less than two days
Fall River Police are investigating the fourth business robbery in less than two days. Just after 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday Officer Stavens responded to Seasons Gas Station located at 130 William S. Canning Blvd. in response to a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, Officer Stavens met with the clerk who explained that an unknown male entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk complied with his demands and the male fled the store on foot.
Central Falls police ID man arrested after hours-long standoff
A man is facing numerous charges after an hours-long standoff in Central Falls on Monday.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police are investigating three business robberies in 24 hours
Fall River Police are investigating the third business robbery in less than 24 hours. According to scanner transmissions, just before 2:00 p.m., a call came into dispatch for an armed robbery at Citizens Bank inside of Stop & Shop at 501 Rodman Street that was confirmed by an alarm company.
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest New Bedford man on several charges after stolen vehicle found at motel
DARTMOUTH, MA – On Friday, Officer Andrew Fredette located a stolen motor vehicle parked at the Moby Dick Motel. As a result of the investigation that followed, Officer Fredette arrested 33-year-old Douglas Torchia, of New Bedford, and charged him with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon (spring-loaded, double-edged blade), receiving stolen property, and receiving a stolen credit card.
Man surrenders after standoff in Central Falls
The man has not yet been identified, and it's unclear what led up to the standoff.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating early morning shooting that left one injured
One person was sent to the hospital early this morning after being shot in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Fall River Police Department received notification from Saint Anne’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim had walked into their emergency department. Officer Lindsey...
ABC6.com
Police: Woman driven into water by man she met on dating app
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said that the woman who had to be taken to the hospital Sunday after being driven into the Seekonk River, met the driver of the car on a dating app. Police found the woman crying and wet at the Gano Street Boat Launch...
Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard
EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
Register Citizen
Video shows CT state police trooper tasing man for over a minute. He died four days later.
A rookie Connecticut State Police trooper remains on the job while her use of a Taser on a man who died four days later is the focus of an internal investigation. Dash and body-worn video obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group shows state police Trooper Jessie Rainville using her stun gun on Ryan Marzi after she and state police Trooper Desmond Stimson responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at a Canterbury home on Aug. 24.
newbedfordguide.com
Dartmouth Police Department arrests New Bedford man on warrant and firearm charges
“On Thursday, September 22, 2022, Officer Darren EMOND served an arrest warrant for assault with a dangerous weapon on Koby GEDEON, 20, of New Bedford. During a subsequent search of GEDEON, a loaded semi-automatic handgun was located on his person. In addition to the warrant, GEDEON was also charged with...
Police investigating after 2 people found dead along train tracks in Quincy
QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
ABC6.com
New Bedford man found inside of stolen vehicle arrested in Dartmouth
DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth police said that they arrested a New Bedford man who was found inside of a stolen vehicle Friday. Detective Kyle Costa said that and officer spotted 33-year-old Douglas Torchia was inside the parked car outside of the Moby Dick Motel. The officer arrested Torchia...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating act of vandalism at Bicentennial Park
Police are investigating an act of vandalism which occurred at Bicentennial Park in Fall River adjacent to the war memorials. Bruce Aldrich, who heads the Marine Corps League, told Fall River Reporter that he was notified by a frequent visitor to the park that black spray paint was on the sidewalk underneath a bench. The police were then called to begin the investigation.
Sturbridge Police seek public’s help identifying man
The police are asking the public's help in identifying a man in Sturbridge
Two people found dead on MBTA tracks were 20-year-olds from Lowell and Boston, authorities say
A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
liveboston617.org
Shootout Leaves Over 30 Rounds in the Street in Hyde Park Saturday
On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 04:00 hours, Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18 and E-18 detectives responded to a shotspotter activation on New Acre Road in Hyde Park. Upon arriving at the scene, police and detectives began canvassing the area for evidence. A shocking amount of evidence...
liveboston617.org
Officer Nearly Assassinated in Brazen and Targeted ShooTing by H-Block Gang Member in Roxbury
On Sunday, September 25, 2022, at approximately 18:00 hours, a Boston Police officer assigned to District E-13’s Drug Control Unit was nearly shot and killed while in his vehicle conducting an investigation at 43 Waumbeck Street in Roxbury. According to the officer and other witnesses, the suspect approached the...
No bail for man accused of kicking in door, beating woman in Boston home
A Revere man was ordered held without bail Friday after being arrested and charged with breaking into an apartment on Hanover Street in Boston and beating a woman, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Andrew Pucci, 29, was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central Division with assault and...
Motorcycle and truck crash in Oxford closes Leicester Street for two hours Sunday
OXFORD — Police are responding to a serious motorcycle and truck crash in Oxford late Sunday afternoon. Police have not confirmed any injuries. Route 56 on Leicester Street is closed for accident reconstruction. Oxford police said at around 4:10 p.m. that the road would be closed for about two hours.
Vigil held in honor of Charlestown murder victim
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A vigil was held in Narragansett Sunday to honor the life of a Charlestown woman who was killed in a stabbing on Monday. Friends and family of the victim, 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrantz, said she always made everyone feel welcome. “People that don’t have friends and family around here, that feel invisible, […]
