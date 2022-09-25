ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police respond to fourth business robbery in less than two days

Fall River Police are investigating the fourth business robbery in less than two days. Just after 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday Officer Stavens responded to Seasons Gas Station located at 130 William S. Canning Blvd. in response to a report of a robbery. Upon arrival, Officer Stavens met with the clerk who explained that an unknown male entered the store and demanded money from the cash register. The clerk complied with his demands and the male fled the store on foot.
fallriverreporter.com

Police arrest New Bedford man on several charges after stolen vehicle found at motel

DARTMOUTH, MA – On Friday, Officer Andrew Fredette located a stolen motor vehicle parked at the Moby Dick Motel. As a result of the investigation that followed, Officer Fredette arrested 33-year-old Douglas Torchia, of New Bedford, and charged him with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, carrying a dangerous weapon (spring-loaded, double-edged blade), receiving stolen property, and receiving a stolen credit card.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Fall River, MA
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Fall River, MA
Crime & Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police investigating early morning shooting that left one injured

One person was sent to the hospital early this morning after being shot in Fall River. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the Fall River Police Department received notification from Saint Anne’s Hospital that a male gunshot victim had walked into their emergency department. Officer Lindsey...
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Father taking son to Everett school threatened to shoot crossing guard

EVERETT, Mass. — A father who was taking his son to school in Everett on Tuesday morning was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot a crossing guard. Officers responding to a report of an altercation near the Parlin Middle School learned the father made the threat and flashed what appeared to be a firearm after exchanging words with the crossing guard, according to the Everett Police Department.
EVERETT, MA
Register Citizen

Video shows CT state police trooper tasing man for over a minute. He died four days later.

A rookie Connecticut State Police trooper remains on the job while her use of a Taser on a man who died four days later is the focus of an internal investigation. Dash and body-worn video obtained by Hearst Connecticut Media Group shows state police Trooper Jessie Rainville using her stun gun on Ryan Marzi after she and state police Trooper Desmond Stimson responded to a report of a domestic violence incident at a Canterbury home on Aug. 24.
CONNECTICUT STATE
ABC6.com

New Bedford man found inside of stolen vehicle arrested in Dartmouth

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WLNE) — Dartmouth police said that they arrested a New Bedford man who was found inside of a stolen vehicle Friday. Detective Kyle Costa said that and officer spotted 33-year-old Douglas Torchia was inside the parked car outside of the Moby Dick Motel. The officer arrested Torchia...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Public Safety
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Police investigating act of vandalism at Bicentennial Park

Police are investigating an act of vandalism which occurred at Bicentennial Park in Fall River adjacent to the war memorials. Bruce Aldrich, who heads the Marine Corps League, told Fall River Reporter that he was notified by a frequent visitor to the park that black spray paint was on the sidewalk underneath a bench. The police were then called to begin the investigation.
FALL RIVER, MA
MassLive.com

Two people found dead on MBTA tracks were 20-year-olds from Lowell and Boston, authorities say

A pair of 20-year-olds were identified by authorities Tuesday as the people found dead on a set of MBTA tracks in Quincy early Monday morning. The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said Klyer Granada, of South Boston, and Tanairy Rodriguez, of Lowell, were electrocuted on the tracks and killed. Investigators do not believe foul play contributed to their deaths.
LOWELL, MA
liveboston617.org

Shootout Leaves Over 30 Rounds in the Street in Hyde Park Saturday

On Saturday, September 24, 2022, at approximately 04:00 hours, Boston Police officers assigned to District E-18 and E-18 detectives responded to a shotspotter activation on New Acre Road in Hyde Park. Upon arriving at the scene, police and detectives began canvassing the area for evidence. A shocking amount of evidence...
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Vigil held in honor of Charlestown murder victim

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — A vigil was held in Narragansett Sunday to honor the life of a Charlestown woman who was killed in a stabbing on Monday. Friends and family of the victim, 45-year-old Grya Pihlkrantz, said she always made everyone feel welcome. “People that don’t have friends and family around here, that feel invisible, […]
CHARLESTOWN, RI

