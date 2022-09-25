Read full article on original website
GoCreighton.com
Ava Martin Named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week
OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton Volleyball's Ava Martin has been named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week after leading the Bluejays to a pair of 3-0 victories last weekend. Martin led the BIG EAST with 4.20 kills per set and was tops among outside hitters with her .441 hitting percentage. Martin...
GoCreighton.com
#21 Volleyball Faces Quick Turnaround For Xavier, Butler Matches
LIVE VIDEO ($) | FLOSPORTS INFO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES | XU NOTES |. Match #15: Butler at #21 Creighton • Friday, Sept. 30 • 6:30 p.m. • Omaha, Neb. LIVE VIDEO ($) | FLOSPORTS INFO | LIVE AUDIO | LIVE STATS | CU NOTES |
GoCreighton.com
Women’s Soccer Falls at #23 Georgetown, 4-0
OMAHA, Neb. – The Creighton Women's Soccer team fell to #23 Georgetown, 4-0, in its BIG EAST road opener on Sunday, Sept. 25. The loss moved the Bluejays to 4-2-4 on the season and 0-2-0 in BIG EAST action, while Georgetown improved to 6-1-3 overall and 2-0-0 in conference play.
News Channel Nebraska
Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season
SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Reacts Survey: Should the sellout streak finally end? VOTE NOW!
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. This week brings a return to Nebraska football in Lincoln with a visit by the...
York News-Times
Nebraska stays in top 5 of volleyball rankings
The top-4 teams in the college volleyball rankings stayed the same after those teams all kept winning last week. Undefeated Texas is No. 1 in the AVCA poll, followed by Louisville, Nebraska and San Diego. Nebraska (10-1) stayed at No. 3 after wins against Michigan State and Ohio State last...
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne State 4-0 for first time in 29 years
Wayne, Neb. --- Wayne State scored touchdowns on five straight possessions in the first half to build a 34-7 lead at halftime and the Wildcats cruised to a 48-21 Northern Sun Conference football victory Saturday evening over Concordia-St. Paul in front of a crowd of 1,980 at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. The Wildcats are 4-0 for the first time since 1993 while the visiting Golden Bears drop to 0-4.
Nebraska Football: Huskers fans react to Adrian Martinez’s big day
While the Nebraska football team didn’t play on Saturday, one of its former stars did. And he had himself one heck of a game. Adrian Martinez squared off against the Oklahoma Sooners for the second year in a row. However this time, he did it with the Kansas State Wildcats. It’s hard to imagine many people saw the kind of performance he put up, coming.
Nebraska takes step to creating Memorial Stadium of future
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — With Memorial Stadium on the cusp of its 100th anniversary, the Nebraska athletic department on Thursday set the stage for a massive renovation that will make the venue more fan friendly for decades to come. University leaders also announced a new multimedia rights deal that...
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
News Channel Nebraska
Retired colonel from Nebraska rides his bike across the country to honor his lost soldiers
SPALDING, Neb. – A Nebraska man is headed to Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen troops, and he’s getting there on his bicycle. Col. Chris Kolenda, who served as a battalion commander in Afghanistan in 2007, established the Fallen Hero Honor Ride to commemorate the six soldiers he lost under his airborne unit command.
etxview.com
The explosive impact of Omaha's underworld
Frank Myers must have stood straight up in bed and thought, “Oh, no, not again!”. Living north of Fontenelle Park, Omaha’s police commissioner heard the city’s latest bombing, the 11th in a little more than two years. This one was the explosion at the yet-unopened Italian Gardens...
WOWT
Police search for man in northeast Nebraska
OAKLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Police in the northeastern Nebraska town of Oakland on Monday were asking the public to be on the lookout. They were attempting to locate Daniel Hanna, 58, from Oakland, describing him as approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pound; with blonde hair and blue eyes. He had last been seen shirtless and wearing white pants.
NU takes steps to renovate Memorial Stadium
Some possible upgrades include changing the seating and concessions, and upgrading Wi-Fi. Plus, President Ted Carter hinted at cheaper tickets.
This Is Nebraska's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
WOWT
Nebraska doctors fear the flu will make a comeback
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For two years, the flu seemed to nearly disappear as COVID raged around the world. This season influenza seems well-staged to make a comeback, especially as the demand for vaccinations has taken a dip. Health experts have feared a “twindemic” since the pandemic began: A surge...
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
Stuck horse rescued from Nebraska swamp
A horse that broke away from its owner in Nebraska ended up requiring help from firefighters to escape from a swampy area.
Besides Valas, what would be the second best pumpkin patch around Omaha?
Valas asks almost $40 a person, too expensive for my family.
