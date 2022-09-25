ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

GoCreighton.com

Ava Martin Named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week

OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton Volleyball's Ava Martin has been named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week after leading the Bluejays to a pair of 3-0 victories last weekend. Martin led the BIG EAST with 4.20 kills per set and was tops among outside hitters with her .441 hitting percentage. Martin...
OMAHA, NE
GoCreighton.com

Women’s Soccer Falls at #23 Georgetown, 4-0

OMAHA, Neb. – The Creighton Women's Soccer team fell to #23 Georgetown, 4-0, in its BIG EAST road opener on Sunday, Sept. 25. The loss moved the Bluejays to 4-2-4 on the season and 0-2-0 in BIG EAST action, while Georgetown improved to 6-1-3 overall and 2-0-0 in conference play.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Shenandoah cancels remaining varsity football season

SHENANDOAH, Iowa - Shenandoah High School Activities Director Jon Weinrich announced Tuesday that the school is forfeiting the remainder of its varsity football season because of season-ending injuries to a number of starting players and the lack of adequate numbers to continue to field a roster to compete safely. Weinrich...
SHENANDOAH, IA
York News-Times

Nebraska stays in top 5 of volleyball rankings

The top-4 teams in the college volleyball rankings stayed the same after those teams all kept winning last week. Undefeated Texas is No. 1 in the AVCA poll, followed by Louisville, Nebraska and San Diego. Nebraska (10-1) stayed at No. 3 after wins against Michigan State and Ohio State last...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Wayne State 4-0 for first time in 29 years

Wayne, Neb. --- Wayne State scored touchdowns on five straight possessions in the first half to build a 34-7 lead at halftime and the Wildcats cruised to a 48-21 Northern Sun Conference football victory Saturday evening over Concordia-St. Paul in front of a crowd of 1,980 at Bob Cunningham Field in Wayne. The Wildcats are 4-0 for the first time since 1993 while the visiting Golden Bears drop to 0-4.
WAYNE, NE
Nebraska Football: Huskers fans react to Adrian Martinez’s big day

While the Nebraska football team didn’t play on Saturday, one of its former stars did. And he had himself one heck of a game. Adrian Martinez squared off against the Oklahoma Sooners for the second year in a row. However this time, he did it with the Kansas State Wildcats. It’s hard to imagine many people saw the kind of performance he put up, coming.
LINCOLN, NE
kscj.com

1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
NEBRASKA STATE
etxview.com

The explosive impact of Omaha's underworld

Frank Myers must have stood straight up in bed and thought, “Oh, no, not again!”. Living north of Fontenelle Park, Omaha’s police commissioner heard the city’s latest bombing, the 11th in a little more than two years. This one was the explosion at the yet-unopened Italian Gardens...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police search for man in northeast Nebraska

OAKLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Police in the northeastern Nebraska town of Oakland on Monday were asking the public to be on the lookout. They were attempting to locate Daniel Hanna, 58, from Oakland, describing him as approximately 6 feet tall and weighing 200 pound; with blonde hair and blue eyes. He had last been seen shirtless and wearing white pants.
OAKLAND, NE
Nebraska doctors fear the flu will make a comeback

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For two years, the flu seemed to nearly disappear as COVID raged around the world. This season influenza seems well-staged to make a comeback, especially as the demand for vaccinations has taken a dip. Health experts have feared a “twindemic” since the pandemic began: A surge...
NEBRASKA STATE

