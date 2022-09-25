Read full article on original website
NAU cross country places top three in Cowboy Jamboree races
NAU men’s and women’s cross country put up impressive races at the Cowboy Jamboree, getting an early look at this year’s National Championship course. NAU women took second place as the Lumberjacks finished with its top six runners all in the top 30 of the 223-person field. NAU men placed third; their top five runners all finished in the top 40 out of 252 runners. NAU’s top runner in each race placed fifth overall. For the women, it was junior Elise Stearns and for the men, sophomore Nico Young.
NAU draws scoreless at Loyola Marymount
In its fourth game ever against each other and first match since 2010, NAU tied Loyola Marymount 0-0 in a game that was dominated by defense all night. NAU started the game fast as they tested graduate goalkeeper Amanda Delgado within the first minute but she made a solid save denying the Lumberjacks an early goal.
NAU volleyball drops sixth straight at Weber State 3-1
NAU volleyball drops sixth straight at Weber State 3-1 .@NAUVolleyball lost its second straight conference match Saturday on the road against co-defending @BigSkyVB regular season champions @WeberStateVB.
Woman dead after semi crash on I-40 in northern Arizona, DPS says
WINONA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A woman is dead after she apparently crashed into a semi and went underneath, causing the car to split in half. The Arizona Department of Transportation says they were called out to Interstate 40 at milepost 204 near the town of Winona just after 4 a.m. on Monday. Winona is about 15 miles east of Flagstaff. Troopers say the driver was driving alone while headed westbound toward Flagstaff when she crashed into a tractor-trailer in the area. Investigators say the car went under the semi and then ripped in half.
WSU Student Arrested For Allegedly Raping Woman In Dorm Hall
A 19 year old Washington State University student has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman inside a dorm hall. WSU Police arrested Roman Petruncio at Duncan Dunn Hall early Friday morning for felony 2nd degree rape. Petruncio was booked into the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office Jail in Colfax.
Pullman High School students stage walkout after rape allegations
Pullman High School students staged a walkout and marched to downtown Pullman on Friday after the school’s response to an alleged rape of a female student. Pullman Police Chief Jake Opgenorth said an active investigation involving a Pullman High School student existed, but was not able to provide more information under department policy.
Former 3TV pilot now flying helicopter tours over Sedona's red rocks
Arizona's Family profiled three lodging options that are unlike any other. Shuttle Trailhead Service started up in March and offers up a free park-and-ride. Aumbase Sedona specializes in yoga, consciousness, and sound healing. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. "Awaken Your Yoga" with an adventure tour company specializing in yoga and...
Breaking News Now Suspect Identified In Homicide
BLACK CANYON CITY, ARIZONA (September 23, 2022) – On July 2, 2022, at approximately 4:45 pm, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call at the Black Canyon City Family Dollar store where reports that a man had been shot and involved in a single vehicle collision on Old Black Canyon Highway had taken place.
