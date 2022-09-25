ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yardbarker

Flyers’ O’Reilly to join camp; Philadelphia cuts five

Forwards Mikael Huchette and Tyler Savard were released from their ATO, and Alexis Gendron, a seventh-round selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, heads to the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada of the QMJHL. Huchette is undrafted and spent the 2021-2022 season with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL, scoring 33 points (12G,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL

Penguins vs. Red Wings Preseason Lineup - 09.27.22

Below is the Penguins lineup for Tuesday's preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings at PPG Paints Arena. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET and will be streamed locally on www.pittsburghpenguins.com. Fans can also tune in on the Penguins' official flagship radio station, 105.9 'The X'. GOALIES. 1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Hockey Writers

5 Takeaways From the Red Wings’ 2022 Red vs. White Scrimmage

The annual “Red vs. White” scrimmage is always the event that concludes the Detroit Red Wings’ training camp, at least as far as the Traverse City public is concerned. As is the case with most inter-team scrimmages, the main focus is applying concepts that were introduced over the course of training camp in a game setting. Nobody is out to hurt anyone, and there’s really nothing but bragging rights one the line (who knows, maybe the losing team also splits the dinner bill that night.)
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The good and the not-so-good from Detroit Red Wings' camp scrimmage

TRAVERSE CITY — Newcomer Dominik Kubalik was among the Detroit Red Wings players who entertained during Sunday's scrimmage that broke up the monotony of training camp. Kubalik's Red squad bested the White squad, 4-2, before a sold-out , enthusiastic crowd at Centre Ice Arena, on the penultimate day before the Wings head to Detroit. Kubalik had a couple chances during two 25-minute running-clock periods, and scored in a shootout that was part of the halftime fun.
DETROIT, MI
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Yardbarker

With Maple Leafs’ Tavares Out, Move Nylander to 2nd-Line Center

Like it or not, the Toronto Maple Leafs need to consider some changes to their top-six forwards. That was made clear today when it was announced that veteran center John Tavares would be out for a minimum of three weeks with an oblique injury. The Easiest Fix Would Be Inserting...
NHL
Yardbarker

Zac Jones, Jimmy Vesey, and Brennan Othmann make most of their opportunity vs Isles

The New York Rangers opened up their preseason schedule with a 4-1 win over their the New York Islanders. Gerard Gallant’s lineup featured 8 regular skaters out of the 18 that suited up like Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, Jacob Trouba, and K’Andre Miller. Of the remaining players, three stood out in the victory to make the most of out their opportunity.
NHL
Yardbarker

Brennan Othmann lights up Broadway as Rangers take down Isles 4-1

The New York Rangers got off to a great start in their first of six preseason games on the schedule. The pace of play in this exhibition match was sharp and crisp for both teams, especially to open up the contest. Eventually, off the sticks of players fighting to make the team, the Rangers handily beat the rival New York Islanders at Madison Square Garden by a 4-1 final.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Rasmussen Eager to Build on Last Season’s Success

The 2021-22 season will always be remembered as the year Detroit Red Wings fans were introduced to Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond, and for good reason. However, buried somewhere in the footnotes of their 2021-22 season is the fact that it was also when forward Michael Rasmussen made some real progress towards becoming a key fixture in the Red Wings’ lineup.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Devils Open Preseason in Montreal | PRE-GAME STORY

The Devils open their seven-game preseason schedule with a showdown against the Canadiens at Montreal. You can watch the game on the Devils' official app or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Read the game preview below plus lineup updates, interviews, videos and more. YOUR GAME-DAY ESSENTIALS. BY THE NUMBERS.
NEWARK, NJ
Yardbarker

New York Rangers preseason lineup versus Bruins debuts Vincent Trocheck

After a nice win to start the preseason over the rival Islanders, the New York Rangers will head to Boston to take on the Bruins. Game and broadcast information listed below in bold and italics. DATE VS. BROADCAST INFO RESULT. Monday, Sept. 26 (7:00 PM) NYI MSG, MSGSN, NHLN, ESPN...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Blues’ Kostin Could Lose Roster Spot Due to Bottom-6 Competition

While the St. Louis Blues‘ top six are all but set, the bottom six remains a mystery. Heading into training camp and the start of preseason action, the club has a veteran look and feel to it. As the old saying goes, there’s no such thing as a sure thing, and many players will be competing for a starting role until the last minute.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Biro, Rousek deliver on offense in victory over Flyers

What we learned from the Sabres' preseason win at KeyBank Center. Brandon Biro got to know Lukas Rousek well at the end of last season and into the playoffs with the Rochester Americans. The two forwards had both missed time with injuries before returning in the spring and joining together as linemates.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Big names push Blue Jackets to win over Pens in exhibition game

Gaudreau notches three points in Nationwide debut, four CBJ players score in victory. The Blue Jackets completed a busy day with a 5-1 win against the Penguins at Nationwide Arena in preseason action. Game in a Paragraph. After a bit of a slow start in Johnny Gaudreau's CBJ debut, the...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

BLUE JACKETS VS. PENGUINS // 7:00PM (U.S. Only)

The Blue Jackets battle the Penguins LIVE at Nationwide Arena in the second game of a split-squad preseason slate on Sunday, September 25, 2022. The Columbus Blue Jackets battle the Pittsburgh Penguins LIVE at Nationwide Arena in the second game of a preseason doubleheader on Sunday, September 25. Catch all...
COLUMBUS, OH

