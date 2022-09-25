ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, SD

WUSA9

Veterans Administration denies grave marker for enslaved vet from War of 1812

FREDERICK, Md. — An attempt in Maryland to recognize a patriot who fought the British in the War of 1812 has ignited a modern debate about race and military recognition. The unmarked grave in question is in the St. John's Cemetery in Frederick. The Veterans Administration (VA) is denying a formal request for a marker to honor Samuel Neale, who was likely enslaved while serving as a fully armed soldier in the defenses of Washington and Baltimore against British attacks in 1814.
FREDERICK, MD
WTOP

Va.-based Stratford University to close down

Stratford University, which has campuses in Virginia and Maryland, is closing down at the end of the semester after losing its accreditation. The closure was announced in an email from university president Richard Shurtz to students on Friday, WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington reports. The Department of Education decertified...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
fox5dc.com

Washington Commanders narrow mascot choices down to hog or dog

WASHINGTON - A hog or a dog? That's what the Washington Commanders say the team's mascot choices have been narrowed down to. Users can vote online – choosing either a cartoon hog or cartoon dog as their favorite. Then - they can pick their favorite mascot name from the following list:
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

5 Best Steakhouses in Maryland

Philadelphia, PA - When choosing a steakhouse in Maryland, you will want to pick one well-known for a quality steak. Maryland has some of the best steakhouses, like one of our favorites Lewnes' Steakhouse, located on 401 Fourth Street in Annapolis. Lewis offers a variety of different cuts, including two sizes of filet mignon, ribeye, and New York strip. The restaurant also offers other dishes like lobster and crabcakes. Below are a few of our staff's picks for the Best Steakhouses in Maryland.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Eater

LA-Born Fatburger Makes a D.C. Area Debut — and More Openings

Despite the continuing challenges of the pandemic, there’s lots of exciting dining options popping up all over town. Here’s a running list of recent openings. Other new and notable restaurants are featured here. Know of a spot that should be on this list? Send us a tip by emailing dc@eater.com.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bill Larson
Madison Daily Leader

Editorial: Leadership Madison is a great success

This year’s Leadership Madison development program is under way, and we’ll take a moment to appreciate the positive impact it’s had on our community. Some Madison Chamber of Commerce leaders back in 2002 realized Madison’s future would soon be in the hands of young adults who would one day be community leaders themselves. The participants might become leaders in their businesses, churches, nonprofits or public service. Darcy Stewart was the Chamber director then, and early committee members included Royce Hueners, Donna Fawbush, Ruth Peters, Gary Rentz, Patty Bordeaux-Nelson and Julie Leighton.
MADISON, SD
superhits1027.com

Iowan among US Capitol rioters found guilty on all charges

WASHINGTON, DC — A Washington, D.C. jury has found a Des Moines man guilty on seven criminal charges related to his role in the rioting inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6th of last year. Doug Jensen was among the first to be arrested after the attack and he...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Waldorf Man Sentenced to Five Years in Prison for Firearms Trafficking Conspiracy

UPDATE September 27, 2022: James Hutchings Jr., 41, of Waldorf, Maryland, was sentenced today to five years in prison on firearms trafficking conspiracy charge, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves, Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Criminal Division. and Charlie J. Patterson, Special Agent in Charge of the […]
WALDORF, MD
Madison Daily Leader

Gerrys are Madison's 'Pumpkin People'

Few food items commemorate the fall season quite like the pumpkin, and thanks to Lowell and Terri Gerry with their children, Eli, Maddie and Zoey as well as Lowell’s mother Shelia, the people of Madison have a one-stop shop for all their pumpkin needs. The aptly titled “Pumpkin People”...
MADISON, SD
DC News Now

Stratford University to shut down, students voicing concerns

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Stratford University, a private, for-profit college that has campuses in Alexandria and Woodbridge in addition to Baltimore, announced that it will be shutting down after the U.S. Department of Education decertified its accreditor. The announcement following the accreditation and financial difficulties sparked worries among students, many of whom were […]
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Madison Daily Leader

Rutland natives become Guinness World Record holders

Harry Johnson was a rural mail carrier in the Rutland area a century ago. That tidbit of historical information might have been forgotten, especially since he and his wife Della moved to California in 1941 with their two youngest daughters, Doris and Jewell. However, Johnson left behind two daughters, one of whom made Madison her home for 83 years – Marcene Scully.
RUTLAND, SD
DC News Now

Man injured in Woodbridge shooting

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that one man was injured after a shooting in Woodbridge on Monday evening. They responded to the 14900 block of Potomac Heights Place, where they said that the man was injured in the lower body. They said his injuries were not life-threatening. The area had a heavy […]
WOODBRIDGE, VA

