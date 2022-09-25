ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instant analysis of Bears' 23-20 win vs. Texans in Week 3

 2 days ago
An injured hip couldn’t stop Bears linebacker Roquan Smith from playing against the Texans and delivering the game-winning interception late in the fourth quarter.

Smith caught a tipped Davis Mills pass intended for Rex Burkhead and returned it 18 yards to set the Bears up for the winning field goal as time expired.

Despite the Bears’ continued inability to throw the ball, running back Khalil Herbert was a bright spot on the offense, filling in for an injured David Montgomery. Herbert had 20 carries for 157 yards (7.9 average) and two touchdowns.

The Bears needed the second-year running back’s performance as quarterback Justin Fields only completed eight passes for 106 yards with two interceptions. But, again, the passing offense remained conservative, with Fields only throwing 17 passes.

If you’re looking for positives, the Bears threw more passes 10+ yards downfield against the Texans than against the Packers.

After getting booed off the field at halftime, the Bears are 2-1 and will host another game at home against the New York Giants on October 2 at Noon CT.

