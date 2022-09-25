Read full article on original website
Madison Daily Leader
Alyson Black joins Madison Community Center as Aquatics Coordinator
On September 6, Alyson Black joined the Madison Community and Aquatic Centers as their new Aquatics Coordinator. Black will head all current and upcoming programs, saying,
Madison Daily Leader
Area stakeholders voice support for increasing county revenue
A meeting scheduled to introduce the Lake County 5-Year Highway and Bridge Improvement Plan evolved into a discussion of the financial challenges faced by the county on Monday night. With Madison Mayor Roy Lindsay; Brooke Rollag, executive director of the Lake Area Improvement Corporation; and Terry Schultz, former LAIC board...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls School District sends alert on threat, arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District sent an alert to parents Monday morning regarding an arrest after a threatening photo was posted to social media. In a message to families and staff members, the SFSD says police in a neighboring school district investigated a threatening photo that did not originate in Sioux Falls.
dakotanewsnow.com
No threat found at Brookings High School, authorities say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say there is no safety threat at the Brookings High School after receiving a check the well-being call for someone sitting in a car parked in the school’s lot. Brookings police received a call at 11:40 a.m. regarding a person sitting...
Madison Daily Leader
Editorial: Leadership Madison is a great success
This year’s Leadership Madison development program is under way, and we’ll take a moment to appreciate the positive impact it’s had on our community. Some Madison Chamber of Commerce leaders back in 2002 realized Madison’s future would soon be in the hands of young adults who would one day be community leaders themselves. The participants might become leaders in their businesses, churches, nonprofits or public service. Darcy Stewart was the Chamber director then, and early committee members included Royce Hueners, Donna Fawbush, Ruth Peters, Gary Rentz, Patty Bordeaux-Nelson and Julie Leighton.
KELOLAND TV
Arson arrest; Lakeside Dairy fire in Grant County; KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, September 28. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A 35-year-old man is behind bars facing two counts of arson. Crews from multiple departments were called to a Dairy near...
dakotanewsnow.com
Harrisburg school threat deemed not credible, ends in arrest of student
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An investigation into a perceived threat made against Harrisburg High School was ultimately deemed to be “not credible” by Lincoln County authorities, but not before a scare for students, parents, and staff. Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Sheriff Steve Swenson received word...
Harrisburg Student Sends Threatening Social Media Message Sunday
Kids and Parents in Harrisburg, South Dakota received a scare on social media on Sunday night that is all too familiar and one that many in the community won't forget for some time. Dakota News Now is reporting that around 6:00 on Sunday night, (September 25) people started to receive...
Madison Daily Leader
Bulldogs will send two golfers to Class A State Meet
The Madison High School boys golf team will be sending two individuals to the 2022 Class A State Meet in Aberdeen next week. Kaden Guischer and Jack Olson were two of 23 individuals who qualified for the Class A State Meet on Monday at the Region 1A Golf Meet at Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen.
Madison Daily Leader
Editorial: Sheriff selection needs to be open process
Lake County Sheriff Tim Walburg will retire early next year, and the Lake County Commission is tasked with appointing a new sheriff for the final two years remaining on Walburg’s term. His retirement date is set for Jan. 8, 2023, and the election for the new term will be in November 2024.
KELOLAND TV
What’s next for pools in Sioux Falls? Share your ideas
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The City of Sioux Falls wants suggestions about the future of aquatics facilities in the city. Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation says the community engagement process to create a vision for addressing aging City aquatic facilities continues next week with a second round of public meetings.
Get Ready To Get Baked: Sioux Falls Bakery To Create Weed Treats
There are many bakeries around the Sioux Empire that provide delicious sweets for any occasion. Intoxibakes in Sioux Falls, for example, provides yummy desserts with a little extra twist. The local bakery is known as "South Dakota's Original Boozy Bakery." Intoxibakes is one of the first South Dakota bakeries to...
Busy East-West Street in Sioux Falls Is Closing Temporarily
Drivers in Northern Sioux Falls will have one fewer option to get where they're going for the next couple of weeks. Beginning Monday (October 3), West 60th Street North will be closed from Minnesota Avenue to Westport Avenue. Construction crews will be performing concrete pavement repairs in the area. During...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Veterans claim VA hospital care, referral programs getting worse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been almost a year since a joint group of South Dakota Veterans Associations wrote a letter of no confidence regarding the Director of the Sioux Falls VA hospital. The Director was reassigned, and the VA secretary, Denis McDonough, visited Sioux Falls, making a promise.
KELOLAND TV
School threat investigation; house fire; lake levels
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, September 26. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Investigators in Sioux Falls are looking into what sparked a fire in the central part of the city. The man accused...
KELOLAND TV
LCSO: Threat to Harrisburg High School investigated
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it is “confident” students in Harrisburg will be safe at school Monday after investigating a threat. The superintendent says the district administration worked with law enforcement to determine the viability and details. In a message to...
dakotanewsnow.com
Monday Munchies: Family-owned ‘Hello Larsons’ caters to Volga
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Hello Larsons Coffee Roastery and Drive-Thru, located nine miles west of Brookings in Volga, is a family-owned business that opened up in early August. Tim and Krista Larson own the shop. “We get to be that hub for our community right here on...
dakotanewsnow.com
New memorial monument honors Gold Star Families in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Local leaders and community members gathered today at the Veterans Memorial Park in Sioux Falls to dedicate a monument to Gold Star Families. Gold Star Families are those that have lost a loved one in service. Dan Wagner is part of one such family...
dakotafreepress.com
Pig City: Add Wholestone Slaughterhouse, and 1 in 10 Wieners Would Come from Sioux Falls
Trevor Mitchell does some math and says doubling Sioux Falls’s slaughterhouses could lead to nearly one tenth of America’s pork coming from Sioux Falls:. If Wholestone Farms’ proposed Sioux Falls plant comes to fruition and reaches its full potential, Sioux Falls could be responsible for nearly 10% of the country’s pork processing by the end of the decade.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Two arson calls received hours apart for same Sioux Falls address
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say no one was injured after police and fire personnel were called to the same address twice early Monday morning. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the duplex is situated in central-east Sioux Falls, and the first call came in just after midnight for rug in flames outside in the back of the duplex. A witness noticed the flames and saw the suspect, the victim’s relative, run away.
