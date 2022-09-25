This year’s Leadership Madison development program is under way, and we’ll take a moment to appreciate the positive impact it’s had on our community. Some Madison Chamber of Commerce leaders back in 2002 realized Madison’s future would soon be in the hands of young adults who would one day be community leaders themselves. The participants might become leaders in their businesses, churches, nonprofits or public service. Darcy Stewart was the Chamber director then, and early committee members included Royce Hueners, Donna Fawbush, Ruth Peters, Gary Rentz, Patty Bordeaux-Nelson and Julie Leighton.

