Bears vs. Texans: Everything we know about Chicago's Week 3 win

The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday to improve their record to 2-1 on the year. Chicago rushed for 281 yards on the day, which was their most in a game since 1984.

The Bears defense deserves a lot of credit for today’s win, as they helped bail out the offense on multiple occasions. As long as the offense can improve throughout the season and Chicago’s defense plays as well as they did today, this team has the potential to be a solid football team.

Here’s everything we know about Chicago’s Week 3 win.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Keys to the Game

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Lack of a Passing Game: Justin Fields threw just 11 passes against the Packers last week. Fans were outraged and wanted to see more passing plays called for the second-year quarterback. Luke Getsy did call more pass plays, but that didn’t end up going much, as Fields showed the same struggles he showed against Green Bay. On Sunday, Fields threw two interceptions where he overthrew his target. He also fumbled the football twice, with one of those fumbles coming on the first play from scrimmage. Fields finished the game completing 47.1% of his passes, for the second time this season, and only 106 passing yards.

Running the Football: If the Bears could improve their passing game, they’d have one of the best teams in football. Their rushing game was fantastic on Sunday, with Khalil Herbert rushing for 157 yards and two touchdowns in replacement of an injured David Montgomery. Fields also added to the rushing game, rushing for 47 yards on eight carries.

Defense Comes Up Big: While Chicago’s defense continued to struggle against the pass — which wasn’t aided by an inactive Jaylon Johnson — the defense was the reason the Bears were able to escape with a win. The defense had two takeaways on the day, including interceptions by safety Eddie Jackson and linebacker Roquan Smith, the latter of which led to Cairo Santo’s game-winning 30-yard field goal.

It was over when...

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

It was over when Roquan Smith intercepted Davis Mills inside the final two minutes of the game. Smith took the interception 18 yards, bringing it to the Houston 12-yard-line.

From there, the offense ran down the clock and Cairo Santos kicked his seventh career game-winning kick.

3 Stars of the Game

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

*Khalil Herbert: Herbert came in to take over for an injured David Montgomery early in the game and played amazingly from his first snap. He was the entire Bears offense on Sunday. He finished the game with 20 carries for 157 yards (7.9 average) and two touchdowns.

**Roquan Smith: With under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Smith intercepted Davis Mills and returned the ball to the 12-yard-line, which set up Cairo Santos’ game-winning field goal. Smith finished the game with a team-best 16 tackles and, the play of the game, with his interception.

***Eddie Jackson: Jackson has had a bounce-back season in 2022. On Sunday, he had his second interception of the season. The interception came in the end zone on the drive following Fields’ first interception of the game. It was a very clutch moment by the defense, which bent but didn’t break against the Texans.

Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears will travel to New York to play the Giants at 12 p.m. CT next Sunday. Chicago has won the last three meetings between the two teams. It’ll be a matchup between two young quarterbacks with new head coaches.