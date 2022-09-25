ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears vs. Texans: Everything we know about Chicago's Week 3 win

By Ryan Fedrau
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WMvmg_0iA0PLVm00

The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday to improve their record to 2-1 on the year. Chicago rushed for 281 yards on the day, which was their most in a game since 1984.

The Bears defense deserves a lot of credit for today’s win, as they helped bail out the offense on multiple occasions. As long as the offense can improve throughout the season and Chicago’s defense plays as well as they did today, this team has the potential to be a solid football team.

Here’s everything we know about Chicago’s Week 3 win.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Hyuo_0iA0PLVm00
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Keys to the Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fpUeY_0iA0PLVm00
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Lack of a Passing Game: Justin Fields threw just 11 passes against the Packers last week. Fans were outraged and wanted to see more passing plays called for the second-year quarterback. Luke Getsy did call more pass plays, but that didn’t end up going much, as Fields showed the same struggles he showed against Green Bay. On Sunday, Fields threw two interceptions where he overthrew his target. He also fumbled the football twice, with one of those fumbles coming on the first play from scrimmage. Fields finished the game completing 47.1% of his passes, for the second time this season, and only 106 passing yards.

Running the Football: If the Bears could improve their passing game, they’d have one of the best teams in football. Their rushing game was fantastic on Sunday, with Khalil Herbert rushing for 157 yards and two touchdowns in replacement of an injured David Montgomery. Fields also added to the rushing game, rushing for 47 yards on eight carries.

Defense Comes Up Big: While Chicago’s defense continued to struggle against the pass — which wasn’t aided by an inactive Jaylon Johnson — the defense was the reason the Bears were able to escape with a win. The defense had two takeaways on the day, including interceptions by safety Eddie Jackson and linebacker Roquan Smith, the latter of which led to Cairo Santo’s game-winning 30-yard field goal.

It was over when...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WGyNg_0iA0PLVm00
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

It was over when Roquan Smith intercepted Davis Mills inside the final two minutes of the game. Smith took the interception 18 yards, bringing it to the Houston 12-yard-line.

From there, the offense ran down the clock and Cairo Santos kicked his seventh career game-winning kick.

3 Stars of the Game

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKqyb_0iA0PLVm00
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

*Khalil Herbert: Herbert came in to take over for an injured David Montgomery early in the game and played amazingly from his first snap. He was the entire Bears offense on Sunday. He finished the game with 20 carries for 157 yards (7.9 average) and two touchdowns.

**Roquan Smith: With under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Smith intercepted Davis Mills and returned the ball to the 12-yard-line, which set up Cairo Santos’ game-winning field goal. Smith finished the game with a team-best 16 tackles and, the play of the game, with his interception.

***Eddie Jackson: Jackson has had a bounce-back season in 2022. On Sunday, he had his second interception of the season. The interception came in the end zone on the drive following Fields’ first interception of the game. It was a very clutch moment by the defense, which bent but didn’t break against the Texans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23JnnF_0iA0PLVm00
Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears will travel to New York to play the Giants at 12 p.m. CT next Sunday. Chicago has won the last three meetings between the two teams. It’ll be a matchup between two young quarterbacks with new head coaches.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Chicago, IL
Football
Houston, TX
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
Houston, TX
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what was said about Chiefs DT Chris Jones' costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty

A costly lapse in judgment by veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones was a big topic of discussion following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. On third down, with just over five minutes remaining in the game, Nick Bolton recorded an 8-yard sack on Matt Ryan. The defense would have given the offense the ball with a 17-13 lead and a chance to close out the game. After the play was over, officials threw a flag when Chiefs DT Chris Jones and Colts QB Matt Ryan were face-to-face jawing at each other. Unsportsmanlike conduct was called on Jones, giving the Colts an automatic first down. It extended the drive, allowing Indy an opportunity to march down the field and score, which the Colts took full advantage of.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Texans#Giants#American Football#Packers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dave Portnoy suggests Ravens cheated, points out 'shady character' at Patriots game

Sunday’s game between the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens didn’t come without its fair share of drama. There was the spectacle of the game itself, which was full of highlight-worthy plays on both sides of the ball. Then there was the gut-wrenching sight of Patriots quarterback Mac Jones going down with an ankle injury. Now, there’s a suggested cheating accusation by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Twitter exploded over Saquon Barkley and Micah Parsons on Monday Night Football

Monday Night Football turned into a bit of a showcase for Penn State football as Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys visited Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants in an NFC East battle. Parsons and the Cowboys came out on top in front of the Giants’ version of the whiteout in the Meadowlands, and Parsons put on quite the show. Parsons went into the game feeling under the weather, although he did not test positive for COVID so he was still able to take the field and make some plays on defense. The 2021 NFL defensive rookie of the year...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy