Madison Daily Leader
Bulldogs will send two golfers to Class A State Meet
The Madison High School boys golf team will be sending two individuals to the 2022 Class A State Meet in Aberdeen next week. Kaden Guischer and Jack Olson were two of 23 individuals who qualified for the Class A State Meet on Monday at the Region 1A Golf Meet at Moccasin Creek Country Club in Aberdeen.
South Dakota Prep Media Football Poll – Sept. 26
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 26 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses. Class 11AAA Jefferson (18) 5-0 90 1 O’Gorman 4-1 71 2 Harrisburg 4-1 55 […]
Madison Daily Leader
ORR picks up 3-2 road victory against Sioux Falls Lutheran
The Oldham-Ramona/Rutland Raiders scraped and clawed their way to a 3-2 road victory against Sioux Falls Lutheran on Thursday evening. “We had a few players off of their games due to some illness,” ORR head coach Kaylee Stratton said. “The girls persevered through the match and earned the win.”
Madison Daily Leader
Karlen places third at Casino Speedway
Casino Speedway near Watertown hosted the fifth annual Autumn Classic last weekend, and Howard’s Justin Karlen had a pair of top 10 finishes in the Wissota Late Model A-Feature races. On Sunday night Karlen placed third and on Saturday he finished sixth.
stormlakeradio.com
Arthur Woman Wins Iowa Lottery Prize
An Ida County woman has won a ten-thousand dollar Iowa Lottery prize. Kathleen Cornelius of Arthur won the 52nd ten-thousand dollar prize in the lottery's “100-Thousand Dollar Mega Crossword” scratch game. Cornelius purchased her winning ticket at Murphy USA in Storm Lake. She claimed her prize on Monday at the Iowa Lottery's Storm Lake regional office.
Sioux City Journal
West High School crowns homecoming royalty
SIOUX CITY -- Terrance Topete and Maya Augustine were crowned West High School’s homecoming king and queen on Monday. Topete is the son of Elizabeth Topete, and Maya Augustine is the daughter of Rhanda and Rob Augustine. Additional senior attendants for queen included Sophia Becerra, daughter of Desiree Jenkins;...
Madison Daily Leader
Pilot killed as small helicopter crashes in South Dakota
YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — The pilot of a small helicopter was killed in a crash Tuesday in southeastern South Dakota, according to officials. The Federal Aviation Administration said the AG-915 Spartan helicopter went down at about 10:30 a.m. near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton, a city on the Missouri River.
gowatertown.net
BREAKING: One person dead in helicopter crash in South Dakota (Audio)
YANKTON, S.D.–One person has died in a crash of a small helicopter northwest of Yankton. Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickels says the call came in just before 10AM…. Nickels says the craft was destroyed on impact….. Nickels says they are waiting for state and federal investigators…....
KELOLAND TV
Introducing you to KELOLAND’s new meteorologist
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND weather team has been a four-person staff for over twenty years. But with this new hour-long show at four o’clock and our long-standing commitment to weather coverage, we’ve hired a new meteorologist — Meghan Chada. Meghan Chada grew up...
KELOLAND TV
Pizza Ranch chain enjoys a slice of success
HULL, Iowa (KELO) — You’ll find Pizza Ranch restaurants all over the Midwest. The chain started in KELOLAND. Hull, Iowa is home to the very first Pizza Ranch. Founder and president, Adrie Groeneweg, was just 19 when the restaurant opened in the small northwest Iowa town in 1981.
KLEM
Northwest Iowa Bankers Honored
A state association recently honored the co-founders of a northwest Iowa financial corporation. Brothers Neal and Dwight Conover, natives of Holstein, were presented the James A Leach Leadership Award from the Iowa Bankers Association. The two co-founded what is now Northwest Financial Corporation, a firm that spread their Northwest Banks to 23 communities in northwest Iowa, including Le Mars. The company this year was also recognized as a 2022 Top Workplace in the USA.
Peters Avenue in Sioux City closing temporarily
The Sioux City Engineering Division has announced another temporary road closure.
Sioux Falls Is Home to Two of the Most Popular Steakhouse Chains in America
There are only three national steakhouse chains that do more than $1 billion dollars in sales each year and you can find two of them in Sioux Falls. Eat This, Not That is out with a new ranking of the top ten most profitable steakhouse chains in America and each of the top two restaurants has a presence in South Dakota's largest city.
dakotanewsnow.com
Amendment D supporters host rally in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Those that were at the rally believe it is time that South Dakota joined the thirty-eight other states that offer Medicaid. However, opponents of Amendment D believe it is too soon to make the jump. Dave Kapaska is a retired physician and former CEO...
katyflint.com
Plan a Fun Filled Weekend to O’Brien County, Iowa
Great food, beautiful landscape, and sleeping in a grain bin….sounds like a great place to visit, right?! You’ll find a weekend of fun and great things to do in O’Brien County, Iowa with all of this and more! Located in Northwest Iowa this county is about 14,000 people. And those people are some of the friendlies you’ll meet. They are also offering you a weekend full of fun and great things to do! Check out all these great options to fill your weekend with.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls School District sends alert on threat, arrest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District sent an alert to parents Monday morning regarding an arrest after a threatening photo was posted to social media. In a message to families and staff members, the SFSD says police in a neighboring school district investigated a threatening photo that did not originate in Sioux Falls.
wnax.com
One Dead in Helicopter Crash Near Yankton
One person has died in a crash of a small helicopter northwest of Yankton. Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickels says the call came in just before 10AM….. Nickels says the craft was destroyed on impact….. Nickels says they are waiting for state and federal investigators….. The...
Find Out Why This South Dakota Home Is Only $15,000
Here's a home that is on the market in Huron for only $15,000! Has the seller lost their mind? Are they just feeling generous and willing to sell their home for pennies on the dollar?. This is a three-bedroom, one-bath ranch-style home built in 1965. If you look at the...
siouxcountyradio.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Rock Valley Man
A Rock Valley man was arrested early Sunday morning in Sioux Center on an outstanding warrant. At 7:27 a.m. Sunday, the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39-year-old Rigoberto Chilel-Ramirez of Rock Valley. The arrest happened after a deputy saw Chilel-Ramirez operating a motor vehicle on South Main Avenue in...
KELOLAND TV
LCSO: Threat to Harrisburg High School investigated
HARRISBURG, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it is “confident” students in Harrisburg will be safe at school Monday after investigating a threat. The superintendent says the district administration worked with law enforcement to determine the viability and details. In a message to...
